MotoGP / Spanish GP News

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full qualifying result and starting grid

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia romped to his first pole of the 2022 season after dominating qualifying for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Topping all of Saturday’s practice sessions, Bagnaia looks to be back to his best after a difficult start to the year on the new Ducati.

Having re-discovered the front-end feeling he has been missing in 2022 last weekend in Portugal, Bagnaia has been on top form at Jerez and carried that into qualifying.

The Valentino Rossi protégé blitzed the old Jerez lap record set by Maverick Vinales in 2020 by over four tenths with a 1m36.170s lap.

No one could get close to Bagnaia, who was 0.453 seconds clear of his nearest rival Fabio Quartararo in second.

The reigning world champion on his Yamaha headed Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, who completed the front row for the second week in succession.

Jack Miller heads row two on his Ducati ahead of Honda’s Marc Marquez and the Pramac Ducati of Johann Zarco, who came through Q1 with VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi.

Takaaki Nakagami leads row three on his LCR Honda from Bezzecchi and Suzuki’s Joan Mir, who crashed late on in Q2.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini line up 10th and 11th after crashes, with Vinales completing the top 12 on his Aprilia.

The big scalp exiting the qualifying pole shootout before it began was joint championship leader Alex Rins, who will start the Spanish GP from 14th place on his Suzuki.

Q2

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 8 1'36.170  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 8 1'36.623 0.453
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 7 1'36.933 0.763
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 8 1'37.049 0.879
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 8 1'37.145 0.975
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 8 1'37.220 1.050
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 8 1'37.254 1.084
8 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 7 1'37.285 1.115
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 6 1'37.330 1.160
10 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 7 1'37.526 1.356
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 5 1'37.618 1.448
12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 7 1'37.675 1.505
Q1

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 7 1'37.003  
2 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 7 1'37.135 0.132
3 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 8 1'37.138 0.135
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 7 1'37.401 0.398
5 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 8 1'37.544 0.541
6 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 8 1'37.668 0.665
7 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 7 1'37.882 0.879
8 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 7 1'37.889 0.886
9 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 8 1'37.910 0.907
10 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 8 1'37.937 0.934
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 6 1'37.958 0.955
12 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 8 1'38.014 1.011
13 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 8 1'38.064 1.061
14 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 7 1'38.244 1.241
15 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 8 1'38.405 1.402
Lewis Duncan
