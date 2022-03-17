Tickets Subscribe
Miller: Everyone forgot my 2021 MotoGP highpoints "as soon as f****** Christmas" Next / Yamaha to donate humanitarian aid to Ukraine
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: When is it, start time and more

MotoGP returns to Indonesia this weekend for the first time since 1997 on its very first street track. Here is all the information you need.

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: When is it, start time and more

The second round of the 2022 MotoGP season sees the series first trip to Asia for a race since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with its last grand prix on the continent the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix.

MotoGP’s return to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 takes place at the new purpose-built street circuit at Mandalika on the island of Lombok.

Read Also:

The grid has already ridden at the new circuit during pre-season testing, with three days of running taking place at the track.

However, it has been partially resurfaced since then owing to some breakup problems at the test, while the rear tyre design is different to that used at the test.

For the 2022 Indonesian GP, tyre supplier Michelin has brought the rear tyre with the carcass in it from 2018 to cope with the extreme demands the track will place on rubber.

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the 2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix?

The 2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix takes place from 18-20 March and is the second of 21 rounds on the calendar.

What time is practice and qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix?

Friday:

FP1 – 10:50 (GMT+8)

           02:50 GMT

FP2 – 15:05 (GMT+8)

           07:05 GMT

Saturday:

FP3 – 10:50 (GMT+8)

           02:50 GMT

FP4 – 14:25 (GMT+8)

           06:25 GMT

Qualifying 1 – 15:05 (GMT+8)

                          07:05 GMT

Qualifying 2 – 15:30 (GMT+8)

                          07:30 GMT

What time does the 2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix start?

Sunday’s 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix takes place 15:00 local time, which is 07:00 GMT.

The Moto3 and Moto2 races get underway at 12:00 local time (04:00 GMT) and 13:20 local time (05:20 GMT).

Jakarta MotoGP riders group photo

Jakarta MotoGP riders group photo

Photo by: Dorna

How can I watch the 2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix?

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the 2022 Indonesian Grand Prix on BT Sport 2.

Friday:

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 1 – 01:00 – 03:45 GMT

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 2 – 05:15 – 08:00 GMT

Saturday:

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 3 – 01:00 – 03:45 GMT

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Qualifying – 04:00 – 08:00 GMT

Sunday:

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Warm-up and races – 02:00-08:00 GMT

Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Highlights – 22:00-23:00 GMT

All MotoGP sessions can be watched live via Dorna Sports’ video pass subscription service.

Highlights on free-to-air television will be shown on ITV4 in the UK at 20:00 GMT on Monday.

When and where was the last MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix?

The Indonesian Grand Prix is not a new event on the MotoGP calendar.

The country previously staged two events in 1996 and 1997 at the Sentul International circuit near Sentul City.

No rider on the current MotoGP grid has previously raced in Indonesia.

Previous MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix winners

1997:

MotoGP/500cc – Tadayuki Okada, Honda

250cc – Max Biaggi, Honda

125cc – Valentino Rossi, Aprilia

1998: 

MotoGP/500cc – Mick Doohan, Honda

250cc – Tetsuya Harada, Yamaha

125cc – Masaki Tokudome, Aprilia

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: MotoGP

