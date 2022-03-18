2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full practice results

The start to Quartararo's title defence in 2022 was difficult last time out in Qatar, as the Frenchman struggled to ninth at a track he won at one year ago.

As the championship battle moves onto round two of 21 at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, Quartararo will be hoping for a much better weekend.

MotoGP's return to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 began with Quartararo struggling down in 16th, and he cut a frustrated figure at the end of the session.

And his FP2 didn't start any better, as a bike issue early on forced him to stop on track at Turn 5 and robbed him of valuable time.

But when he returned to the circuit he was in fine form and would end a tight session, in which the top 17 were covered by under a second, fastest of all with a 1m31.608s.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He headed a Yamaha 1-2 in front of factory team-mate Franco Morbidelli, while the one-lap pace of the 2022 Ducati remained strong as Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin on the Pramac GP22s trailed them in third and fourth.

Qatar GP race winner Enea Bastianini was fifth despite a late fall in FP2, while Jack Miller on the factory team Ducati was sixth ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, factory KTM duo Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira and Suzuki's Alex Rins.

A late fast crash for Honda's Marc Marquez left him down in 22nd, and the resulting yellow flags seemingly impeded FP1 pacesetting team-mate Pol Espargaro.

Espargaro was only 19th at the end of Friday, while Suzuki's Joan Mir in 20th and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia in 21st also looked like they were disrupted by the late yellow flags.

