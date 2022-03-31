2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: What is the new schedule after Friday cancellation?

MotoGP is making its first visit to Argentina since 2019, after the last two years’ events were forced to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five cargo flights were sent from Lombok in Indonesia to take freight from the country following the second round of the 2022 campaign to Tucuman in Argentina, where it would then be driven to Termas de Rio Hondo.

However, mechanical issues with two planes during layovers this week resulted in delays in freight arriving in Argentina.

One plane remains grounded in Mombasa, Kenya, and it is hoped it will be repaired to have it back in the air by this evening.

As a result of the freight delays, MotoGP has cancelled Friday’s running in Argentina and will instead run the grand prix over two days.

When was the last two-day MotoGP weekend?

MotoGP is no stranger to disruptions causing sessions and days of a grand prix to be cancelled.

In 2013, heavy rain and fog forced the Friday of the Japanese Grand Prix to be cancelled, with practice and qualifying taking place on the Saturday and races on Sunday.

Since then, there have been several race weekends that have had partially cancelled schedules.

At Phillip Island in 2016, FP2 on the Friday was cancelled due to bad weather, while high winds forced qualifying in Australia in 2019 to be postponed.

In Qatar in 2017, qualifying had to be cancelled due to rain flooding the Losail track – which at this point did not have sufficient drainage installed.

The 2018 British GP at Silverstone did not have any races on the Sunday due to a poorly laid track surface proving unable to drain water when it rained, though warm-up did take place on Sunday morning.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Who has been affected by the MotoGP freight delays?

At the moment, Gresini racing currently has nothing at the circuit, while the factory Ducati squad and VR46 are also missing freight.

KTM's Miguel Oliveira only have one bike at the track.

What is the new schedule for the MotoGP 2022 Argentina GP?

Saturday:

Moto3 FP1 – 08:45am (BST-4)

Moto2 FP1 – 09:40am (BST-4)

MotoGP FP1 – 10:35am (BST-4)

Moto3 FP2 – 11:35am (BST-4)

Moto2 FP2 – 12:30pm (BST-4)

MotoGP – 13:25pm (BST-4)

Moto3 Q1 – 14:35pm (BST-4)

Moto3 Q2 – 15:00pm (BST-4)

Moto2 Q1 – 15:30pm (BST-4)

Moto2 Q2 – 15:55pm (BST-4)

MotoGP FP3 – 16:25pm (BST-4)

MotoGP Q1 – 17:05pm (BST-4)

MotoGP Q2 – 17:30pm (BST-4)

Sunday:

Moto3 Warm-up – 09:30am (BST-4)

Moto2 Warm-up – 10:00am (BST-4)

MotoGP Warm-up – 10:30am (BST-4)

Moto3 Race – 12:00pm (BST-4)

Moto2 Race – 13:20pm (BST-4)

MotoGP Race – 15:00 (BST-4)

When will the 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP be shown on TV?

At present UK broadcaster BT Sport is yet to announce a revised schedule for its Argentina MotoGP coverage.

Highlights of the race will still take place at 8pm BST on Monday on ITV4.

Dorna Sports’ official live feed on its video pass will follow the updated timetable, with its broadcasts typically starting five minutes before first session of the morning and afternoon.