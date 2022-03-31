Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: What is the new schedule after Friday cancellation?

The opening day of running for the 2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix has been cancelled due to delays in freight arriving at Termas de Rio Honda.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: What is the new schedule after Friday cancellation?

MotoGP is making its first visit to Argentina since 2019, after the last two years’ events were forced to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five cargo flights were sent from Lombok in Indonesia to take freight from the country following the second round of the 2022 campaign to Tucuman in Argentina, where it would then be driven to Termas de Rio Hondo.

However, mechanical issues with two planes during layovers this week resulted in delays in freight arriving in Argentina.

One plane remains grounded in Mombasa, Kenya, and it is hoped it will be repaired to have it back in the air by this evening.

As a result of the freight delays, MotoGP has cancelled Friday’s running in Argentina and will instead run the grand prix over two days.

When was the last two-day MotoGP weekend?

MotoGP is no stranger to disruptions causing sessions and days of a grand prix to be cancelled.

In 2013, heavy rain and fog forced the Friday of the Japanese Grand Prix to be cancelled, with practice and qualifying taking place on the Saturday and races on Sunday.

Since then, there have been several race weekends that have had partially cancelled schedules.

At Phillip Island in 2016, FP2 on the Friday was cancelled due to bad weather, while high winds forced qualifying in Australia in 2019 to be postponed.

In Qatar in 2017, qualifying had to be cancelled due to rain flooding the Losail track – which at this point did not have sufficient drainage installed.

The 2018 British GP at Silverstone did not have any races on the Sunday due to a poorly laid track surface proving unable to drain water when it rained, though warm-up did take place on Sunday morning.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Who has been affected by the MotoGP freight delays?

At the moment, Gresini racing currently has nothing at the circuit, while the factory Ducati squad and VR46 are also missing freight.

KTM's Miguel Oliveira only have one bike at the track.

What is the new schedule for the MotoGP 2022 Argentina GP?

Saturday:

Moto3 FP1 – 08:45am (BST-4)
Moto2 FP1 – 09:40am (BST-4)
MotoGP FP1 – 10:35am (BST-4)
Moto3 FP2 – 11:35am (BST-4)
Moto2 FP2 – 12:30pm (BST-4)
MotoGP – 13:25pm (BST-4)
Moto3 Q1 – 14:35pm (BST-4)
Moto3 Q2 – 15:00pm (BST-4)
Moto2 Q1 – 15:30pm (BST-4)
Moto2 Q2 – 15:55pm (BST-4)
MotoGP FP3 – 16:25pm (BST-4)
MotoGP Q1 – 17:05pm (BST-4)
MotoGP Q2 – 17:30pm (BST-4)

Sunday:

Moto3 Warm-up – 09:30am (BST-4)
Moto2 Warm-up – 10:00am (BST-4)
MotoGP Warm-up – 10:30am (BST-4)
Moto3 Race – 12:00pm (BST-4)
Moto2 Race – 13:20pm (BST-4)
MotoGP Race – 15:00 (BST-4)

When will the 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP be shown on TV?

At present UK broadcaster BT Sport is yet to announce a revised schedule for its Argentina MotoGP coverage.

Highlights of the race will still take place at 8pm BST on Monday on ITV4.

Dorna Sports’ official live feed on its video pass will follow the updated timetable, with its broadcasts typically starting five minutes before first session of the morning and afternoon.

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
Previous article

MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays Argentinian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Indonesian GP Plus
MotoGP

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: What is the new schedule after Friday cancellation?
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: What is the new schedule after Friday cancellation?

MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Argentina GP: Friday practice cancelled due to freight delays

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
MotoGP MotoGP

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.