2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full day 3 results

Espargaro topped Friday's first session at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, and shot to the top of the order again on Sunday with a 1m31.060s.

Set inside the first hour of running, Espargaro's time went unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

He headed reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro completing the top three.

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins on the Suzuki, Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), KTM's Brad Binder and LCR Honda's Alex Marquez rounded out the top 10.

Suzuki's Joan Mir did not ride on Sunday due to illness, while Tech3 KTM's Raul Fernandez pulled out after a crash on his seventh lap caused by vision problems.

Mandalika MotoGP Test Day 3: Full results

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap 1 Pol Espargaro Honda Team 1:31.060 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.074 0.014 3 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:31.385 0.325 4 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.416 0.356 5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team 1:31.436 0.376 6 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI 1:31.477 0.417 7 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:31.478 0.418 8 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1:31.488 0.428 9 Brad Binder KTM Factory Racing 1:31.574 0.514 10 Alex Marquez LCR Honda 1:31.603 0.543 11 Miguel Oliveira KTM Factory Racing 1:31.620 0.56 12 Luca Marini VR46 Racing Team 1:31.665 0.605 13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:31.687 0.627 14 Marc Marquez Honda Team 1:31.793 0.733 15 Jack Miller Ducati Team 1:31.870 0.81 16 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha RNF Team 1:31.890 0.83 17 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Racing Team 1:31.901 0.841 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:31.915 0.855 19 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:32.010 0.95 20 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1:32.544 1.484 21 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1:32.860 1.8 22 Darryn Binder Yamaha RNF 1:33.049 1.989 23 Raul Fernandez Tech3 KTM 1:34.896 3.836 - Joan Mir Team SUZUKI - -