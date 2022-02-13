Tickets Subscribe
2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest as Mir misses final day with illness
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full day 3 results

MotoGP pre-season testing has come to an end, with Honda's Pol Espargaro fastest on the last day of the Mandalika test. Here are the full day three results.

2022 Mandalika MotoGP Test: Full day 3 results

Espargaro topped Friday's first session at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, and shot to the top of the order again on Sunday with a 1m31.060s.

Set inside the first hour of running, Espargaro's time went unchallenged through to the chequered flag.

Read more from the Mandalika test:

He headed reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro completing the top three.

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Rins on the Suzuki, Aprilia's Maverick Vinales, Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), KTM's Brad Binder and LCR Honda's Alex Marquez rounded out the top 10.

Suzuki's Joan Mir did not ride on Sunday due to illness, while Tech3 KTM's Raul Fernandez pulled out after a crash on his seventh lap caused by vision problems.

Mandalika MotoGP Test Day 3: Full results

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap
1 Pol Espargaro Honda Team 1:31.060  
2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.074 0.014
3 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing 1:31.385 0.325
4 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha MotoGP 1:31.416 0.356
5 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Team 1:31.436 0.376
6 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI 1:31.477 0.417
7 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing 1:31.478 0.418
8 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing 1:31.488 0.428
9 Brad Binder KTM Factory Racing 1:31.574 0.514
10 Alex Marquez LCR Honda 1:31.603 0.543
11 Miguel Oliveira KTM Factory Racing 1:31.620 0.56
12 Luca Marini VR46 Racing Team 1:31.665 0.605
13 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:31.687 0.627
14 Marc Marquez Honda Team 1:31.793 0.733
15 Jack Miller Ducati Team 1:31.870 0.81
16 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha RNF Team 1:31.890 0.83
17 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Racing Team 1:31.901 0.841
18 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:31.915 0.855
19 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing MotoGP 1:32.010 0.95
20 Jorge Martin Pramac Racing 1:32.544 1.484
21 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1:32.860 1.8
22 Darryn Binder Yamaha RNF 1:33.049 1.989
23 Raul Fernandez Tech3 KTM 1:34.896 3.836
- Joan Mir Team SUZUKI  - -
 
 
2022 Mandalika MotoGP test: Honda fastest as Mir misses final day with illness
