MotoGP German GP: Live commentary and updates from Sachsenring
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the German Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Sachsenring.
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Summary
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Can Martin hold off Bagnaia for one last lap?
Marc Marquez has a 2.5 second lead to manage over the last two laps. The only battle at the sharp end now is between Martin and Bagnaia.
Vinales has retired with what looks like another addition to KTM's collection of 2026 mechanical breakdowns.
Fernandez will not be responding to Ogura, having alread dropped over a second behind his team-mate.
The Ogura move into second place should also mean he goes second in the points race if things stay unchanged until the flag. Marquez would be third. Martin would still lead - even if Bagnaia passes him for fifth in the race. Which is looking distinctly possible. After all, Ogura has just shown the overtaking is not to be completely ruled out.
Ai pulls alongside at Turn 1 and, this time, completes a move! it's clean as you like, boss-pleasing even. Meanwhile Bagnaia is getting really serious about Martin.
Ogura almost nearly has a look at Fernandez at Turn 1! He backs out - and will be aware that he was one of those who fell at that corner last season.
Wondering what Maverick Vinales is up to as his MotoGP career collapses amid a volley of media sniping? He is running dead last.
Cal Crutchlow has lost control of the LCR Honda at Turn 3
How far ahead is Marc Marquez? 2.4s is the margin!
It is getting interesting for fifth place as well, with Bagnaia embarking on a second attack on Martin.
At two-thirds distance, Marc's only threat appears to be his own concentration. There's a vague threat that Ogura might work his way past Fernandez - he's nipping tenths away from his team-mate and the gap is under half a second.
Marc looks imperious , just as everybody expected. He is 1.7s clear of Fernandez now, and no doubt managing the situation as only a nine-time Sachsenring winner can.
Into the second half of the race, then, and it's worth noting that Ogura is well-placed for one of his late charges. However, even his team boss Davide Brivio said we shouldn't expect anything so spectacular today. Not only is overtaking ultra-hard here, but being on the edge of the tyre all the time means Ogura's rubber management abilities have a limited effect.
As we embark on the half-distance lap, Marc has a 1.5s lead over Fernandez, Ogura and Acosta. There's a gap to Martin, then another to Bagnaia and another to Quartararo, who leads Miller, Marini and Binder.
Bagnaia is no longer pressuring Martin as things are stringing out at the front. Quartararo in 7th is holding up a train of riders, however.
Alex sliding out has left a significant gap behind Marc. The factory Ducati is 1.5s ahead of Fernandez and Ogura. Meanwhile, Brad Binder moves into the top 10 after the Alex crash.
Alex Marquez has gone down at Queckenbergkurve, the final corner! It's a gentle slide to put him on the sidelines alongside Mir and Di Giannantonio. Will it be another attritional race like 2025?
The top seven are covered by 3 seconds, with no immediate prospect of any passes. The first real gap is behind Bagnaia, who has opened up 2.5 seconds on Quartararo.
Guess who? Go on, who could it be? That's right, you got it in one....JoanMir.
Half a second covers the top three of Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Raul Fernandez - but I refer you to my previous update...
Bagnaia is pressuring Martin hard for sixth spot. If yesterday is anything to go by, however, don't bet on overtaking moves coming easy.
That fall from DiGia has promoted Luca Marini into the top 10
Di Giannantonio is down! He has fallen at Turn 10 - and will not cash in on Bezzecchi's absence. Ironic from Mr Consistent 2026.
Acosta passes Martin for sixth place at Turn 1 - watch out, that's the corner that caused mayhem last year!
TV suggests that Jorge Martin is running the soft rear tyre, but our official sheet says he is on the medium like everyone else.
Behind Martin in sixth, it's Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller completing the top 10.
Marc leads Alex, while Raul Fernandez has passed Ogura. Di Giannantonio completed an early leading quintet, with Martin next up.
Marc is into an early lead ahead of his brother and Ai Ogura. That was another tidy start and a good advert for the new grid layout.
They're on the warm-up lap now. The flares are flaring around the track.