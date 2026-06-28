MotoGP Dutch GP: Live commentary and updates from Assen
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Czech Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Circuit TT Assen
Live Standings
Summary
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Di Giannantonio managed to recover from his long lap penalty, passing Alex Marquez on the final lap to claim fourth. Marc Marquez finishes sixth behind his brother
It's a podium lockout for Aprilia as Jorge Martin takes the chequered flag in third place. The Spaniard now leads the championship from Bezzecchi, who crashed out early
Fernandez crosses the finish line in second to complete a 1-2 for Trackhouse
Ai Ogura wins the Dutch GP. He becomes the first Japanese rider to win a MotoGP race in 22 years!
Final lap!
Di Giannantonio has been given a long lap penalty for going off track following his contact with Marquez at the final chicane. Marquez appears to have escaped any sanction by slowing down by one second
We can now confirm Marc Marquez switched to a soft rear just before the start. That explains why he is losing speed in the final stages of the race
Di Giannantonio makes a bold move on Marquez at the final corner, sending the latter off the track.
The Spaniard lost further momentum on the way to the start/finish straight, allowing his brother Alex Marquez through
Ogura makes the move over Fernandez with six laps to go to snatch the lead. And he immediately pulls away from the Spaniard
The lead battle between the Trackhouse duo is on. Ogura is keen to score his maiden victory in MotoGP, but Fernandez is determined to complete a double win at Assen
Meanwhile, we are seeing another battle play out for fourth place. Di Giannantonio is chasing Marc Marquez, with Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini not too far behind in fifth and sixth
And Fernandez passes Martin into Turn 15 to take the lead! Ogura follows through to make it a 1-2 for Trackhouse
It turns out Fernandez's rear height device was indeed stuck briefly. He is back on pace, but it has taken some steam off his attack
Francesco Bagnaia has officially retired from the race. Only 16 bikes are now on track
While we were keeping an eye on all the retirements, Ai Ogura caught up with the leaders. However, he has suddenly lost some time too, possibly due to a ride height device issue
Wow, we have got another technical problem. Francesco Bagnaia is now down in 12th place, having been running in fourth
Replays show Acosta shaking his arm. Could he have voluntarily retired due to an arm pump issue?
Toprak Razgatlioglu dives into the pits, followed by Acosta. That must be heartbreaking for the Pramac rider as well, who was up to 11th place behind Fabio Quartararo
This is hard to believe. Acosta has slowed down with what appears to be yet another technical problem. He is still running on track, but has already dropped outside the points-scoring positions.
Martin and Fernandez continue to circulate just three tenths adrift of each other. Ogura isn't out of the fight either, having gained a second over the leading duo. He now trails Martin and Fernandez by 1.3s
Bagnaia is through on Marquez, who is now under pressure from Acosta again. The trio are fighting for the best of the rest spots behind the three Aprilias, which have locked out the podium positions
Acosta makes a lunge on Marquez but runs off the track, allowing even Bagnaia to go through. However, the KTM rider hasn't lost much time and is right behind the two Ducatis.
Fernandez starts the lap right on Martin's tail. Can the Trackhouse rider complete a double win at Assen?
2027 team-mates Marquez and Acosta are battling once again, with Bagnaia following the duo closely in sixth
The fight for victory is very much on. Just five tenths separate Martin and Fernandez, with Ogura over two seconds adrift in third after re-passing Marquez
Acosta is up to fifth aboard the leading KTM
Bezzecchi is conscious and can be seen sitting next to the wall, surrounded by marshals. He is due to visit the medical centre for check-ups
We have to mention Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has miraculously climbed to 12th place after starting 22nd and last
Here is a look at the race order with Bezzecchi retiring
- Martin
- Fernandez
- M Marquez
- Ogura
- Bagnaia
- Acosta
- Quartararo
- Di Giannantonio
- A Marquez
- Bastianini
A high-speed crash for Marco Bezzecchi at Turn 15. The championship leader is out of the race!
The Trackhouse duo were battling for second position into Turn 1 and Marquez took full advantage of the situation to sweep into second.
He is now back into third place behind Fernandez. Martin continues to lead