MotoGP Thailand GP: Full Moto3 and Moto2 results

The 22-lap Moto3 race at Buriram was the first contest on the bill on Sunday, with Foggia almost leading from start to finish on his Leopard Honda.

The Italian converted pole into the holeshot and held an early advantage, while title challengers Izan Guevara and Sergio Garcia of Aspar GasGas tried to recover from 11th and 20th on the grid.

Garcia’s already fading title prospects were dealt a further blow at the end of the opening lap when he was taken down by a crashing Ajo KTM of Adrian Fernandez.

Guevara had been cut adrift of the leading group headed by Foggia and would not be able to get into podium contention.

Foggia lost the lead briefly when he ran off track at the final corner on lap 13, but quickly reclaimed the place and eased away to a 1.5-second lead to take a potentially crucial victory to boost his outsider championship hopes.

Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki fended off SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi for second, with Stefan Nepa on the MTA Team KTM beating Guevara to fourth.

But Guevara’s result coupled with team-mate Garcia’s crash means the former goes to the Australian GP in two weeks with his first opportunity to win the 2022 Moto3 title as he now holds a 49-point lead over Foggia – with Garcia dropping to third, 56 points off the lead.

MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira completed the top six ahead of the Snipers Honda of Andrea Migno, with Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia, BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the sister MT Helmets-run bike of Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top 10.

Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix - Race Results

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Moto2 race start was initially delayed due to rain arriving while the field lined up on slick tyres.

Shortened from 24 laps to 16, half of the race took place before worsening conditions forced a red flag.

A five-lap restart was schedule to conclude the race, but the arrival of more rain on the sighting lap led to this being called off and a result declared with half points awarded.

Leading when the red flag came out for the first time, Marc VDS rider Tony Arbolino – who passed Gresini’s Filip Salac a lap prior to the stoppage – was declared a winner for the first time in Moto2.

Salac took a maiden podium in second with Aron Canet in third having led early on after poleman Somkiat Chantra crashed out.

Jake Dixon for Aspar was fourth ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez, Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, his title rival Augusto Fernandez, Joe Roberts (Italtrans), VR46 Yamaha Master Camp rider Keminth Kubo and Celestino Vietti (VR46).

With half points awarded, Ajo KTM’s Fernandez holds a 1.5-point lead over Ogura going to Australia in two weeks’ time.

Moto2 Thailand Grand Prix - Race Results