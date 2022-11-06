Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Malaysian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Moto2 / Ricardo Tormo News

MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP-bound Augusto Fernandez was crowned Moto2 champion in a dramatic Valencia GP finale as Izan Guevara celebrated the Moto3 title with a victory.

Lewis Duncan
By:
The 23-lap Moto3 race kicked off finale day at the 2022 Valencia Grand Prix, with newly-crowned world champion Izan Guevara leading almost the entire contest from pole.

Quickly, the Aspar rider and Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu broke away from the rest of the pack, with the pair running line astern in a tense race.

On several occasions Oncu had a look into passing Guevara at the final corner, but it wouldn’t be until the last lap that the Turkish rider made a successful overtake.

Oncu carved up the inside of Guevara into Turn 7 and held on as the 2022 Moto3 champion tried to retaliate through Turn 9.

Into the final corner, Oncu covered off the inside line as Guevara went wide to try and get the run on the main straight.

The pair drew alongside each other across the finish line, with Guevara pipping Oncu by just 0.062 seconds to complete a clean sweep of race wins on Spanish soil in 2022.

Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia completed the podium some 6.4s back, with Leopard’s Dennis Foggia finishing fourth to – Garcia finishing runner-up in the standings ahead of the Leopard rider.

Ayumu Sasaki was fifth on Max Racing’s final Moto3 outing, with Ajo KTM’s Adrian Fernandez sixth from BOE Motorsport KTM’s David Munoz, MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira, Prustel GP’s Ryusei Yamanaka and Ajo KTM’s Dani Holgado.

Full Moto3 race results - 23 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 38'10.406  
2 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 38'10.468 0.062
3 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 38'16.963 6.557
4 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 38'24.539 14.133
5 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 38'24.980 14.574
6 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 38'25.082 14.676
7 David Muñoz KTM 38'25.295 14.889
8 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 38'25.454 15.048
9 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 38'25.694 15.288
10 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 38'25.846 15.440
11 United Kingdom John McPhee Husqvarna 38'25.939 15.533
12 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez KTM 38'26.024 15.618
13 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 38'26.183 15.777
14 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 38'38.899 28.493
15 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 38'38.909 28.503
16 Italy Nicola Fabio KTM 38'38.951 28.545
17 Elia Bartolini KTM 38'39.224 28.818
18 David Salvador KTM 38'39.566 29.160
19 Filippo Farioli GASGAS 38'39.808 29.402
20 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 38'39.860 29.454
21 Joel Kelso KTM 38'42.321 31.915
22 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 38'46.888 36.482
23 Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 38'46.932 36.526
24 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 38'47.157 36.751
25 David Almansa KTM 38'52.497 42.091
26 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley Honda 39'00.421 50.015
27 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 39'00.562 50.156
28 Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 39'07.686 57.280
29 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 39'07.766 57.360
  United Kingdom Scott Ogden Honda 26'11.892 8 Laps
  Japan Taiyo Furusato Honda 23'35.224 9 Laps
  Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 13'25.168 15 Laps
Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 25-lap Moto2 race rounded off MotoGP’s support card at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez coming home as the world champion.

Fernandez got beaten up in the early stages and found himself in sixth as title rival Ai Ogura on his Honda Team Asia Kalex moved up to second.

An early crash for fifth-placed Cameron Beaubier and poleman Alonso Lopez (Speed) promoted Fernandez up to fourth again, team-mate Pedro Acosta battled Ogura for second.

Fending him off, Ogura made a fatal error going through Turn 7 on lap eight when he crashed out – handing the championship to Fernandez.

Acosta moved into the lead at mid-distance and take the grand prix victory, as Fernandez celebrated his new world title ahead of his MotoGP step with Tech3 with a second-place finish.

Arbolino completed the podium ahead of Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Aspar’s Albert Arenas.

The top 10 was rounded out by Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manu Gonzalez, Aspar’s Jake Dixon, Jeremy Alcoba (Intact GP), Marc VDS stand-in Senna Agius and the sister Intact GP Kalex of Marcel Schrotter.

Full Moto2 race results - 25 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex -  
2 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 1.232 1.232
3 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 10.163 10.163
4 Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 14.407 14.407
5 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 18.904 18.904
6 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 20.554 20.554
7 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 21.244 21.244
8 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 25.868 25.868
9 Australia Senna Agius Kalex 33.763 33.763
10 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 35.117 35.117
11 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 35.598 35.598
12 Borja Gomez Kalex 36.336 36.336
13 Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex 38.942 38.942
14 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 41.710 41.710
15 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 45.238 45.238
16 Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex 51.827 51.827
17 Keminth Kubo Kalex 52.884 52.884
18 Sean Kelly Kalex 53.109 53.109
19 Álex Escrig MV Agusta 55.179 55.179
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 55.627 55.627
21 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex 1'03.904 1'03.904
22 Japan Taiga Hada Kalex 1'16.586 2 Laps
23 Spain Arón Canet Kalex    
24 Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex    
25 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex    
26 Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex    
27 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex    
28 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex    
29 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex    
30 Spain Alonso López Boscoscuro B-21    
31 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta    
Lewis Duncan
