MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
MotoGP-bound Augusto Fernandez was crowned Moto2 champion in a dramatic Valencia GP finale as Izan Guevara celebrated the Moto3 title with a victory.
The 23-lap Moto3 race kicked off finale day at the 2022 Valencia Grand Prix, with newly-crowned world champion Izan Guevara leading almost the entire contest from pole.
Quickly, the Aspar rider and Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu broke away from the rest of the pack, with the pair running line astern in a tense race.
On several occasions Oncu had a look into passing Guevara at the final corner, but it wouldn’t be until the last lap that the Turkish rider made a successful overtake.
Oncu carved up the inside of Guevara into Turn 7 and held on as the 2022 Moto3 champion tried to retaliate through Turn 9.
Into the final corner, Oncu covered off the inside line as Guevara went wide to try and get the run on the main straight.
The pair drew alongside each other across the finish line, with Guevara pipping Oncu by just 0.062 seconds to complete a clean sweep of race wins on Spanish soil in 2022.
Guevara’s Aspar team-mate Sergio Garcia completed the podium some 6.4s back, with Leopard’s Dennis Foggia finishing fourth to – Garcia finishing runner-up in the standings ahead of the Leopard rider.
Ayumu Sasaki was fifth on Max Racing’s final Moto3 outing, with Ajo KTM’s Adrian Fernandez sixth from BOE Motorsport KTM’s David Munoz, MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira, Prustel GP’s Ryusei Yamanaka and Ajo KTM’s Dani Holgado.
Full Moto3 race results - 23 laps
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Izan Guevara
|GASGAS
|38'10.406
|2
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|38'10.468
|0.062
|3
|Sergio García
|GASGAS
|38'16.963
|6.557
|4
|Dennis Foggia
|Honda
|38'24.539
|14.133
|5
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|38'24.980
|14.574
|6
|Adrian Fernandez
|KTM
|38'25.082
|14.676
|7
|David Muñoz
|KTM
|38'25.295
|14.889
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|38'25.454
|15.048
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|KTM
|38'25.694
|15.288
|10
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|38'25.846
|15.440
|11
|John McPhee
|Husqvarna
|38'25.939
|15.533
|12
|Iván Ortolá Díez
|KTM
|38'26.024
|15.618
|13
|Carlos Tatay
|CF MOTO
|38'26.183
|15.777
|14
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|38'38.899
|28.493
|15
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|38'38.909
|28.503
|16
|Nicola Fabio
|KTM
|38'38.951
|28.545
|17
|Elia Bartolini
|KTM
|38'39.224
|28.818
|18
|David Salvador
|KTM
|38'39.566
|29.160
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|GASGAS
|38'39.808
|29.402
|20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|Honda
|38'39.860
|29.454
|21
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|38'42.321
|31.915
|22
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|38'46.888
|36.482
|23
|Xavier Artigas
|CF MOTO
|38'46.932
|36.526
|24
|Kaito Toba
|KTM
|38'47.157
|36.751
|25
|David Almansa
|KTM
|38'52.497
|42.091
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|39'00.421
|50.015
|27
|Mario Suryo Aji
|Honda
|39'00.562
|50.156
|28
|Ana Carrasco
|KTM
|39'07.686
|57.280
|29
|Alberto Surra
|Honda
|39'07.766
|57.360
|Scott Ogden
|Honda
|26'11.892
|8 Laps
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|23'35.224
|9 Laps
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|13'25.168
|15 Laps
|View full results
Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The 25-lap Moto2 race rounded off MotoGP’s support card at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez coming home as the world champion.
Fernandez got beaten up in the early stages and found himself in sixth as title rival Ai Ogura on his Honda Team Asia Kalex moved up to second.
An early crash for fifth-placed Cameron Beaubier and poleman Alonso Lopez (Speed) promoted Fernandez up to fourth again, team-mate Pedro Acosta battled Ogura for second.
Fending him off, Ogura made a fatal error going through Turn 7 on lap eight when he crashed out – handing the championship to Fernandez.
Acosta moved into the lead at mid-distance and take the grand prix victory, as Fernandez celebrated his new world title ahead of his MotoGP step with Tech3 with a second-place finish.
Arbolino completed the podium ahead of Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Aspar’s Albert Arenas.
The top 10 was rounded out by Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manu Gonzalez, Aspar’s Jake Dixon, Jeremy Alcoba (Intact GP), Marc VDS stand-in Senna Agius and the sister Intact GP Kalex of Marcel Schrotter.
Full Moto2 race results - 25 laps
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|Kalex
|-
|2
|Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|1.232
|1.232
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|Kalex
|10.163
|10.163
|4
|Fermin Aldeguer
|Boscoscuro B-21
|14.407
|14.407
|5
|Albert Arenas
|Kalex
|18.904
|18.904
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|Kalex
|20.554
|20.554
|7
|Jake Dixon
|Kalex
|21.244
|21.244
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|Kalex
|25.868
|25.868
|9
|Senna Agius
|Kalex
|33.763
|33.763
|10
|Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|35.117
|35.117
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|Kalex
|35.598
|35.598
|12
|Borja Gomez
|Kalex
|36.336
|36.336
|13
|Filip Salač
|Kalex
|38.942
|38.942
|14
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Kalex
|41.710
|41.710
|15
|Joe Roberts
|Kalex
|45.238
|45.238
|16
|Alessandro Zaccone
|Kalex
|51.827
|51.827
|17
|Keminth Kubo
|Kalex
|52.884
|52.884
|18
|Sean Kelly
|Kalex
|53.109
|53.109
|19
|Álex Escrig
|MV Agusta
|55.179
|55.179
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|MV Agusta
|55.627
|55.627
|21
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|Kalex
|1'03.904
|1'03.904
|22
|Taiga Hada
|Kalex
|1'16.586
|2 Laps
|23
|Arón Canet
|Kalex
|24
|Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|25
|Somkiat Chantra
|Kalex
|26
|Niccolo Antonelli
|Kalex
|27
|Ai Ogura
|Kalex
|28
|Celestino Vietti Ramus
|Kalex
|29
|Cameron Beaubier
|Kalex
|30
|Alonso López
|Boscoscuro B-21
|31
|Simone Corsi
|MV Agusta
|View full results
