All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Moto2 Chang

MotoGP Thailand GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Ai Ogura wrapped up the 2024 Moto2 title in Thailand after finishing second to Canet, while the Moto3 race was again won by champion David Alonso

Ollie Barstow
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura has been crowned 2024 Moto2 World Champion with two rounds in hand after finishing second to Aron Canet at the Chang International Circuit, while David Alonso’s record-breaking Moto3 campaign continued with a 12th win of the season.

Coming into the Thai event with his first ‘match point’ shot at a maiden grand prix world title, though closest rival Canet did his bit by clinching a third victory of the season, Ogura held his nerve to secure the top three finish he needed to make title success a foregone conclusion.

Ogura - who will graduate to MotoGP next season with Trackhouse Aprilia - had run as low as seventh in the early stages after contact on the opening lap before picking his way through to finish behind Canet. 

With that result, Ogura becomes the first Japanese rider to secure an intermediate class title since Hiroshi Aoyama was crowned 250GP champion in 2009, while MT Helmets-MSI celebrated the title in its maiden season of Moto2 competition.

Moreover, after 12 years of Kalex dominance, it is a first Moto2 title to be won with the Speed Up-engineered Boscoscuro chassis.

Though his hopes of an elusive Moto2 title ended, a second win in four rounds for Canet sees the Fantic Racing rider tighten his grip on the runners-up spot. 

The Italian was in control from lap one to take victory by 2.5s from Ogura as American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez notched up the second podium of his Moto2 career.

In a race curtailed by a red flag with three laps remaining, home hero Somkiat Chantra came on strong in the latter stages to secure fourth place with rookie Diogo Moreira rounding out the top five.

Moto2 Thailand GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 20

32'02.751

170.5 25
2 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 20

+3.684

32'06.435

3.684 170.2 20
3 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 20

+4.683

32'07.434

0.999 170.1 16
4 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 20

+5.799

32'08.550

1.116 170.0 13
5 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 20

+6.172

32'08.923

0.373 169.9 11
6 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 20

+6.405

32'09.156

0.233 169.9 10
7 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 20

+6.909

32'09.660

0.504 169.9 9
8 Spain A. Arenas Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 20

+7.404

32'10.155

0.495 169.8 8
9 Spain M. Gonzalez Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'34.327

1 Lap 169.8 7
10 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'37.509

3.182 169.5 6
11 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 19

+1 Lap

30'39.016

1.507 169.3 5
12 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 19

+1 Lap

30'39.399

0.383 169.3 4
13 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'40.731

1.332 169.2 3
14 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'44.039

3.308 168.9 2
15 Spain J. Navarro OnlyFans American Racing Team 9 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'47.446

3.407 168.6 1
16 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'48.061

0.615 168.5
17 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'53.198

5.137 168.0
18 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'54.017

0.819 168.0
19 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'57.148

3.131 167.7
20
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
20 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

30'57.554

0.406 167.6
21 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 19

+1 Lap

31'18.450

20.896 165.8
22
H. Voight Preicanos Racing Team
29 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

31'23.458

5.008 165.3
dnf Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 19

+1 Lap

31'57.478

34.020 162.4 Accident
dnf
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
11 Forward F2 16

+4 Laps

27'15.506

3 Laps 160.3 Retirement
dnf South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 7

+13 Laps

12'22.423

9 Laps 154.5 Accident
dnf Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 7

+13 Laps

11'43.324

163.1 Accident
dnf
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
81 Kalex 6

+14 Laps

10'05.793

1 Lap 162.3 Accident
Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 0

+20 Laps

50.683

6 Laps Accident
Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 0

+20 Laps

50.985

0.302 Accident
View full results

Alonso sets new record with Thailand Moto3 win

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto3, David Alonso broke Valentino Rossi’s 27-year record for victories over a single-season in the entry-level category as he claimed the 12th win of a dominant title-winning campaign.

The Colombian picked his way to the front of a closely-matched lead group of five riders to hold on for victory in the shortened 12-lap encounter, heading off Luca Lunetta in second and Collin Veijer in third.

His fifth win of the season, Alonso had the honour of breaking Rossi’s erstwhile record of 11 wins across the 125/Moto3 class, achieved with his 1997 125GP title, having already established a fresh benchmark for the category as part of the current Moto3 era.

He wouldn’t have it easy amid damp conditions but after rising to the fore decisively with four laps remaining, the CFMoto Aspar Team rider benefitted from squabbles behind to remain out of reach to the flag.

In second, SIC58’s Lunetta came through for a career-best finish in second place ahead of Husqvarna IntactGP man Veijer, the duo capitalising on a wayward Ivan Ortola running deep into the final corner to rule himself out of the podium fight. 

Still, he fared better than Taiyo Furusato, who finished by sliding across the finish line separated from his Honda Team Asia machine after being felled in contact with Veijer on the exit of the final corner. Despite the unconventional conclusion, he was reinstated to fifth behind Ortola.

Further back, after Leopard Honda riders Adrian Fernandez and Angel Piqueras crashed out on the final lap, David Munoz and Joel Kelso came through for sixth and seventh, while Scott Ogden collected a season’s best eighth place finish on the MLav Racing Honda.

Moto3 Thailand GP - Race results:

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
80 CF MOTO 12

20'29.345

160.0 25
2
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
58 Honda 12

+0.353

20'29.698

0.353 159.9 20
3
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
95 Husqvarna 12

+0.522

20'29.867

0.169 159.9 16
4
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
48 KTM 12

+0.936

20'30.281

0.414 159.9 13
5 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 12

+1.683

20'31.028

0.747 159.8 11
6
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
64 KTM 12

+2.492

20'31.837

0.809 159.7 10
7
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
66 KTM 12

+2.806

20'32.151

0.314 159.6 9
8 United Kingdom S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 12

+5.022

20'34.367

2.216 159.3 8
9 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 12

+7.641

20'36.986

2.619 159.0 7
10 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 12

+8.308

20'37.653

0.667 158.9 6
11 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 12

+9.040

20'38.385

0.732 158.8 5
12 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 12

+11.640

20'40.985

2.600 158.5 4
13 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 12

+11.697

20'41.042

0.057 158.5 3
14
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
7 Honda 12

+14.989

20'44.334

3.292 158.1 2
15
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
12 GASGAS 12

+17.090

20'46.435

2.101 157.8 1
16
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
99 KTM 12

+16.945

20'46.290

157.8
17
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
5 Honda 12

+17.626

20'46.971

0.681 157.7
18
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 KTM 12

+19.439

20'48.784

1.813 157.5
19
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
10 KTM 12

+19.191

20'48.536

157.5
20
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
22 Honda 12

+19.244

20'48.589

0.053 157.5
21
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
18 Honda 12

+19.667

20'49.012

0.423 157.5
22 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 12

+43.606

21'12.951

23.939 154.5
23
N. Dettwiler CIP
55 KTM 12

+43.672

21'13.017

0.066 154.5
dnf
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
36 Honda 10

+2 Laps

17'07.337

2 Laps 159.5 Accident
dnf
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
78 CF MOTO 9

+3 Laps

15'32.025

1 Lap 158.3 Accident
dnf
E. O'Shea FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
8 Honda 9

+3 Laps

17'18.597

1'46.572 142.0 Retirement
View full results

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP Australian GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
MotoGP Thailand GP: Bagnaia strikes back to win over Martin, Marquez crashes

MotoGP Thailand GP: Bagnaia strikes back to win over Martin, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thailand GP: Bagnaia strikes back to win over Martin, Marquez crashes
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Martin not focused on playing the points game despite MotoGP title advantage
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Bagnaia: Wins won’t be enough to defend MotoGP title now against Martin

Latest news

Marko: Perez's expected upturn "didn't materialise" after Mexico Q1 exit

Marko: Perez's expected upturn "didn't materialise" after Mexico Q1 exit

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Marko: Perez's expected upturn "didn't materialise" after Mexico Q1 exit
Verstappen: "Nothing changes for me" after F1 racing guidelines talk

Verstappen: "Nothing changes for me" after F1 racing guidelines talk

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Verstappen: "Nothing changes for me" after F1 racing guidelines talk
Owen and Edgar take Team UK's first gold medals of 2024 Motorsport Games

Owen and Edgar take Team UK's first gold medals of 2024 Motorsport Games

MISC General
FIA Motorsport Games
Owen and Edgar take Team UK's first gold medals of 2024 Motorsport Games
Sainz: Leaving in 2025 is making improved Ferrari F1 form "bittersweet"

Sainz: Leaving in 2025 is making improved Ferrari F1 form "bittersweet"

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Sainz: Leaving in 2025 is making improved Ferrari F1 form "bittersweet"

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe