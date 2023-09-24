MotoGP Indian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A surprisingly sedate 16-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off the race action on Sunday, which saw Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia the runaway victor.

Getting off the line from pole the strongest, Masia and Intact GP Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki quickly broke away from the rest of the pack as the anticipated massive slipstream group battle never emerged on the Buddh International Circuit.

Masia continued to hold firm as the race reached its closing stages, with Sasaki eventually dropping back into the clutches of team-mate Collin Veijer and the SIC58 Honda of Kaito Toba.

A tight scrap emerged between that trio over the final podium places and ended in disaster as the Intact GP duo collided.

Having passed Toba earlier on the final lap, Veijer launched a successful raid on Sasaki for second.

Sasaki outbraked Veijer on the way into Turn 12 but ran wide doing so and connected with his team-mate.

Veijer crashed out while Toba was able to take second from Sasaki.

Jaume Masia, Leopard Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Masia took the chequered flag 5.477 seconds clear of this drama, with Toba and Sasaki completing the top three as Tech3 KTM’s Daniel Holgado recovered from 18th on the grid to fourth.

That result means he keeps his championship lead, though he is now level on 174 with Masia, while Sasaki sits one point adrift in third.

David Alonso is 23 points off the lead after finishing fifth on his Aspar GasGas, while David Munoz (BOE Motorsports), Riccardo Rossi (SIC58), the Angeluss MTA pair of Ivan Ortola and Stefano Nepa, and Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top 10.

Pedro Acosta dominated a chaotic red-flagged 12-lap Moto2 race in India to extend his championship lead.

The race was halted before the opening lap was completed after Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba triggered a multi-rider pile-up at Turn 1.

The grand prix was restarted over 12 laps, with Acosta capitalising on early battling behind to immediately pull away from the chasing pack.

The Ajo KTM rider would ultimately get to the chequered flag 3.5s clear of title rival Tony Arbolino (Marc VDS) to extend his points lead to 39.

Joe Roberts completed the podium for Italtrans Racing after a thrilling battle with Pons’ Sergio Garcia that ended with the Spaniard running wide into the penultimate corner on the last lap to surrender third.

Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez was fifth from Fieten Olie Racing GP’s Zonta van der Goorbergh, Intact GP’s Darryn Binder, Barry Baltus (Fieten Olie Racing GP), American Racing’s Marcos Ramires – who was involved in the Alcoba pile-up – and Gresini’s Filip Salac.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Poleman Jake Dixon was taken out in a racing incident with Alonso Lopez, while Aron Canet, Sam Lowes and Ai Ogura tangled with each other.

Alcoba was handed a long lap penalty for his Turn 1 smash, but failed to serve this and was given a double long lap penalty as a result.

When he went to serve this, he suffered a clumsy slow-speed crash to end his race in the gravel.