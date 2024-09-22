MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results
Vietti takes stunning Moto2 win while Alonso continues his charge to the Moto3 title with another victory at Misano
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Celestino Vietti emerged on top in a thrilling Moto2 battle at Misano, while David Alonso scored yet another victory in Moto3 as both support races for the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix were decided on the final lap.
The day’s action started with an 18-lap Moto3 race, where David Alonso scored his eighth win of 2024 to extend his lead in the championship.
Starting second on the grid, Alonso quickly grabbed the lead from polesitter Taiyo Furusato, but soon came under pressure from Tech3’s Daniel Holgado, who had jumped from 10th to fourth on the opening lap.
After overtaking Leopard’s Angel Piqueras and Furasato in quick succession, it took little time for Holgado to find a way past Alonso, with a simple move at Turn 8 on lap 4 propelling him to the lead for the first time.
Piqueras enjoyed a brief stint at the front from lap 7, but it didn’t take long for Holgado and Alonso to reinstate their battle for victory.
Holgado was the first to strike on lap 8, but Alonso got back ahead of him two laps later as they continued to duel for positions.
There were no more lead changes until the penultimate lap when Holgado threw his GasGas bike up the inside of Alonso, the two making contact as they navigated Turn 13.
The incident also allowed Piqueras to move up to second, but on the final lap Alonso managed to overtake both him and Holgado on the run down to Turn 8 to retake the lead.
He crossed the finishing line 0.175s ahead of Piqueras, while a track limits infringement on the final lap dropped Holgado outside the podium spots into fourth, behind the Intact GP bike of Colin Veijer.
Ivan Ortola was fifth on the top MT Helmets - MSI bike ahead of SIC Squadra Corse’s Luca Lunetta and Boe Motorsports’ Joe Kelso.
Kelso’s team-mate David Munoz crashed at Turn 2 on the opening lap and eventually retired from the race.
Moto3 Emilia Romagna GP - race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|20
|
33'53.212
|149.6
|25
|2
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|20
|
+0.175
33'53.387
|0.175
|149.6
|20
|3
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+0.367
33'53.579
|0.192
|149.6
|16
|4
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|20
|
+0.295
33'53.507
|149.6
|13
|5
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|20
|
+2.963
33'56.175
|2.668
|149.4
|11
|6
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|20
|
+4.550
33'57.762
|1.587
|149.3
|10
|7
|
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|20
|
+4.722
33'57.934
|0.172
|149.3
|9
|8
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|20
|
+5.574
33'58.786
|0.852
|149.2
|8
|9
|
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|20
|
+5.968
33'59.180
|0.394
|149.2
|7
|10
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|
+6.012
33'59.224
|0.044
|149.2
|6
|11
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+6.043
33'59.255
|0.031
|149.2
|5
|12
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|20
|
+9.258
34'02.470
|3.215
|148.9
|4
|13
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|
+11.554
34'04.766
|2.296
|148.8
|3
|14
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|20
|
+12.998
34'06.210
|1.444
|148.7
|2
|15
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|20
|
+15.479
34'08.691
|2.481
|148.5
|1
|16
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|20
|
+17.275
34'10.487
|1.796
|148.3
|17
|
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|20
|
+18.967
34'12.179
|1.692
|148.2
|18
|S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|20
|
+19.296
34'12.508
|0.329
|148.2
|19
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|20
|
+30.796
34'24.008
|11.500
|147.4
|20
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+30.811
34'24.023
|0.015
|147.4
|21
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|20
|
+31.213
34'24.425
|0.402
|147.3
|22
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|20
|
+34.722
34'27.934
|3.509
|147.3
|23
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|20
|
+58.861
34'52.073
|24.139
|145.4
|dnf
|
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|9
|
+11 Laps
15'58.557
|11 Laps
|142.8
|Accident
|dnf
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|2
|
+18 Laps
4'18.713
|7 Laps
|117.6
|Retirement
|dns
|V. Pérez FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|21
|Honda
|0
|
20 laps
Celestino Vietti, Red Bull KTM Ajo
In Moto2, Ajo rider Celestino Vietti won a drag race to the finish line over Aron Canet to clinch his second victory of 2024, while an early crash dealt another blow to Sergio Garcia's title hopes.
The 22-lap Moto2 was a three-way contest between Vietti, Canet and Tony Arbolino, with the trio running nose-to-tail for the majority of the race.
Arbolino made a brilliant launch from third on the grid to take the lead into Turn 1, with Vietti also getting the jump on polesitter Canet after starting from fourth.
By the end of lap 1, Arbolino was already seven tenths clear of the chasing pack, but both Vietti and Canet were able to close back in on him a quarter into the race.
Vietti and Canet continued to mount pressure on Arbolino, but the Marc VDS rider was doing enough to fend them off and stay in front.
On lap 17, Vietti ran wide into Turn 2, losing eight tenths and allowing Canet to come through on him to grab second.
This gave Arbolino some breathing space at the front, but the Marc VDS rider made his first mistake at Turn 10 two laps later, with both Canet and Vietti passing him to demote him to third.
On lap 21, Arbolino reinstated the status quo by snatching the lead from Canet into Turn 8, as Vietti appeared to slip back from the leading duo.
But on an incredible final lap, Arbolino blew away what had appeared to be a likely win by running wide off the track into Turn 14, dropping into third place.
This turned the final moments of the race into a two-horse race between Canet and Vietti, with the latter getting a better exit out of the final corner to pass Canet and take an incredible win by just 0.029s.
Arbolino crossed the line two seconds down in third, while championship leader Ai Ogura was the best-of-the-rest in fourth place on the lead MT Helmet - MSi bike.
But while Ogura didn’t have the pace to fight for a podium spot, the result came as a big boost for his title hopes, with his nearest rival and team-mate Garcia crashing out at Turn 2 on lap 6.
Moto2 Emilia Romagna GP - race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport
|13
|Kalex
|22
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|22
|
+0.029
0.029
|0.029
|20
|3
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|22
|
+1.921
1.921
|1.892
|16
|4
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+2.990
2.990
|1.069
|13
|5
|F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+4.491
4.491
|1.501
|11
|6
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|22
|
+9.807
9.807
|5.316
|10
|7
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|22
|
+12.509
12.509
|2.702
|9
|8
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|22
|
+12.934
12.934
|0.425
|8
|9
|A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+14.086
14.086
|1.152
|7
|10
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|22
|
+16.055
16.055
|1.969
|6
|11
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|22
|
+16.465
16.465
|0.410
|5
|12
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|22
|
+18.651
18.651
|2.186
|4
|13
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|22
|
+19.490
19.490
|0.839
|3
|14
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|22
|
+22.401
22.401
|2.911
|2
|15
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|22
|
+23.042
23.042
|0.641
|1
|16
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|22
|
+23.441
23.441
|0.399
|17
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|22
|
+23.548
23.548
|0.107
|18
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|22
|
+24.393
24.393
|0.845
|19
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|22
|
+37.565
37.565
|13.172
|20
|
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
|17
|Kalex
|22
|
+39.279
39.279
|1.714
|21
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|34
|Kalex
|22
|
+40.346
40.346
|1.067
|22
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|22
|
+50.153
50.153
|9.807
|23
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|22
|
+52.487
52.487
|2.334
|24
|
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
|11
|Forward F2
|22
|
+52.728
52.728
|0.241
|dnf
|M. Ferrari QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|23
|Kalex
|16
|
6 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|8
|
14 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|5
|
17 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|5
|
17 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team
|5
|Kalex
|4
|
18 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|3
|
19 laps
|Accident
|dns
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|0
|
22 laps
