Race report
Moto2 Emilia-Romagna

MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Vietti takes stunning Moto2 win while Alonso continues his charge to the Moto3 title with another victory at Misano

Rachit Thukral
Upd:
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Celestino Vietti emerged on top in a thrilling Moto2 battle at Misano, while David Alonso scored yet another victory in Moto3 as both support races for the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix were decided on the final lap.

The day’s action started with an 18-lap Moto3 race, where David Alonso scored his eighth win of 2024 to extend his lead in the championship.

Starting second on the grid, Alonso quickly grabbed the lead from polesitter Taiyo Furusato, but soon came under pressure from Tech3’s Daniel Holgado, who had jumped from 10th to fourth on the opening lap.

After overtaking Leopard’s Angel Piqueras and Furasato in quick succession, it took little time for Holgado to find a way past Alonso, with a simple move at Turn 8 on lap 4 propelling him to the lead for the first time.

Piqueras enjoyed a brief stint at the front from lap 7, but it didn’t take long for Holgado and Alonso to reinstate their battle for victory.

Holgado was the first to strike on lap 8, but Alonso got back ahead of him two laps later as they continued to duel for positions.

There were no more lead changes until the penultimate lap when Holgado threw his GasGas bike up the inside of Alonso, the two making contact as they navigated Turn 13.

The incident also allowed Piqueras to move up to second, but on the final lap Alonso managed to overtake both him and Holgado on the run down to Turn 8 to retake the lead.

He crossed the finishing line 0.175s ahead of Piqueras, while a track limits infringement on the final lap dropped Holgado outside the podium spots into fourth, behind the Intact GP bike of Colin Veijer.

Ivan Ortola was fifth on the top MT Helmets - MSI bike ahead of SIC Squadra Corse’s Luca Lunetta and Boe Motorsports’ Joe Kelso.

Kelso’s team-mate David Munoz crashed at Turn 2 on the opening lap and eventually retired from the race.

Moto3 Emilia Romagna GP - race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 20

33'53.212

   149.6   25
2
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 20

+0.175

33'53.387

 0.175 149.6   20
3
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20

+0.367

33'53.579

 0.192 149.6   16
4 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 20

+0.295

33'53.507

   149.6   13
5
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 20

+2.963

33'56.175

 2.668 149.4   11
6
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 20

+4.550

33'57.762

 1.587 149.3   10
7
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
 66 KTM 20

+4.722

33'57.934

 0.172 149.3   9
8 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+5.574

33'58.786

 0.852 149.2   8
9
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 20

+5.968

33'59.180

 0.394 149.2   7
10
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 20

+6.012

33'59.224

 0.044 149.2   6
11 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 20

+6.043

33'59.255

 0.031 149.2   5
12
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 20

+9.258

34'02.470

 3.215 148.9   4
13 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20

+11.554

34'04.766

 2.296 148.8   3
14 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 20

+12.998

34'06.210

 1.444 148.7   2
15 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 20

+15.479

34'08.691

 2.481 148.5   1
16
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 20

+17.275

34'10.487

 1.796 148.3    
17
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 20

+18.967

34'12.179

 1.692 148.2    
18 United Kingdom S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 20

+19.296

34'12.508

 0.329 148.2    
19
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 20

+30.796

34'24.008

 11.500 147.4    
20
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 20

+30.811

34'24.023

 0.015 147.4    
21
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 20

+31.213

34'24.425

 0.402 147.3    
22
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 20

+34.722

34'27.934

 3.509 147.3    
23 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 20

+58.861

34'52.073

 24.139 145.4    
dnf
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 64 KTM 9

+11 Laps

15'58.557

 11 Laps 142.8 Accident  
dnf
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 2

+18 Laps

4'18.713

 7 Laps 117.6 Retirement  
dns Spain V. Pérez FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 21 Honda 0

20 laps

        
View full results  
Celestino Vietti, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto2, Ajo rider Celestino Vietti won a drag race to the finish line over Aron Canet to clinch his second victory of 2024, while an early crash dealt another blow to Sergio Garcia's title hopes.

The 22-lap Moto2 was a three-way contest between Vietti, Canet and Tony Arbolino, with the trio running nose-to-tail for the majority of the race.

Arbolino made a brilliant launch from third on the grid to take the lead into Turn 1, with Vietti also getting the jump on polesitter Canet after starting from fourth.

By the end of lap 1, Arbolino was already seven tenths clear of the chasing pack, but both Vietti and Canet were able to close back in on him a quarter into the race.

Vietti and Canet continued to mount pressure on Arbolino, but the Marc VDS rider was doing enough to fend them off and stay in front.

On lap 17, Vietti ran wide into Turn 2, losing eight tenths and allowing Canet to come through on him to grab second.

This gave Arbolino some breathing space at the front, but the Marc VDS rider made his first mistake at Turn 10 two laps later, with both Canet and Vietti passing him to demote him to third.

On lap 21, Arbolino reinstated the status quo by snatching the lead from Canet into Turn 8, as Vietti appeared to slip back from the leading duo.

But on an incredible final lap, Arbolino blew away what had appeared to be a likely win by running wide off the track into Turn 14, dropping into third place.

This turned the final moments of the race into a two-horse race between Canet and Vietti, with the latter getting a better exit out of the final corner to pass Canet and take an incredible win by just 0.029s.

Arbolino crossed the line two seconds down in third, while championship leader Ai Ogura was the best-of-the-rest in fourth place on the lead MT Helmet - MSi bike.

But while Ogura didn’t have the pace to fight for a podium spot, the result came as a big boost for his title hopes, with his nearest rival and team-mate Garcia crashing out at Turn 2 on lap 6.

Moto2 Emilia Romagna GP - race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 22

-

       25
2 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 22

+0.029

0.029

 0.029     20
3 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22

+1.921

1.921

 1.892     16
4 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+2.990

2.990

 1.069     13
5 Spain F. Aldeguer MB Conveyors SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+4.491

4.491

 1.501     11
6 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 22

+9.807

9.807

 5.316     10
7
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 22

+12.509

12.509

 2.702     9
8 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 22

+12.934

12.934

 0.425     8
9 Spain A. López MB Conveyors SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+14.086

14.086

 1.152     7
10 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 22

+16.055

16.055

 1.969     6
11 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 22

+16.465

16.465

 0.410     5
12 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 22

+18.651

18.651

 2.186     4
13 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 22

+19.490

19.490

 0.839     3
14 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22

+22.401

22.401

 2.911     2
15 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 22

+23.042

23.042

 0.641     1
16 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22

+23.441

23.441

 0.399      
17 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 22

+23.548

23.548

 0.107      
18 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 22

+24.393

24.393

 0.845      
19 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 22

+37.565

37.565

 13.172      
20
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
 17 Kalex 22

+39.279

39.279

 1.714      
21 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 22

+40.346

40.346

 1.067      
22 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 22

+50.153

50.153

 9.807      
23
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 22

+52.487

52.487

 2.334      
24
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 22

+52.728

52.728

 0.241      
dnf Italy M. Ferrari QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 23 Kalex 16

6 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 8

14 laps

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 5

17 laps

     Accident  
dnf Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 5

17 laps

     Accident  
dnf Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 4

18 laps

     Accident  
dnf Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 3

19 laps

     Accident  
dns Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 0

22 laps

        
View full results  

