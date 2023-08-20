MotoGP Austrian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A thrilling 20-lap Moto3 contest began the day’s racing action at the Red Bull Ring, with 0.005 seconds the winning margin.

Ajo KTM rider Deniz Oncu snatched victory from Tech3 KTM rider Daniel Holgado after the latter tried a last-corner move on Intact GP’s Ayumu Sasaki.

Holgado, who led for most of the race, managed to take the lead away from Sasaki at the last corner.

But the momentum he lost in completing the move allowed Oncu in third to get a better run out of the last turn and snatch the win by just 0.005s.

Sasaki held onto third behind Holgado, whose championship lead remains at 26 points, with poleman Collin Veijer a further 0.017s adrift in fourth on the sister Intact GP Husqvarna.

Ivan Ortola was fifth on the Angeluss MTA Team KTM from SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi, while Aspar’s Ryusei Yamanaka was seventh.

The top 10 was completed by MT Helmets rider Diogo Moreira, who started 19th, BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the second of the Angeluss-run bikes of Stefano Nepa.

Silverstone Moto3 winner David Alonso led the race briefly, but crashed at Turn 2 and ended up 29th and last.

Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia was a factor in the lead battle in the early stages, but his championship hopes have taken a battering after his bike expired on the third lap.

The 23-lap Moto2 contest came next on the bill, with long-time leader Pedro Acosta having to cede the victory to a storming Celestino Vietti.

Going without a victory since the 2022 Catalan GP, Vietti took the lead away from Acosta in the latter stages having effortlessly carved into his advantage.

Acosta kept him honest briefly, but a close moment on the brakes into Turn 9 almost saw the Ajo KTM rider crash into Vietti.

Vietti was able to put 1.4s between himself and Acosta from that moment to score a first win for the Fantic Racing team, which took over from the VR46 squad.

Acosta held onto second to extend his championship lead to 12, with Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura rounding out the podium.

Jake Dixon was fourth on the Aspar-run bike from Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra, Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Gresini’s Filip Salac, Pons’ Sergio Garcia, Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Intact GP’s Lukas Tulovic.

