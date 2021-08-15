Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Moto2 / Spielberg II Race report

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

By:

MotoGP-bound Raul Fernandez fended off fellow Moto2 rookie Ai Ogura to win the Austrian Grand Prix and close in on his championship leading Ajo KTM team-mate Remy Gardner.

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

A week after his promotion to MotoGP in 2022 with Tech3 KTM was announced – a move he wasn’t thrilled about – Fernandez boosted his title hopes at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday with the fourth win of his rookie season after Gardner was a distant seventh.

Sam Lowes converted pole position into the holeshot from Fernandez, while a multi-rider collision erupted at Turn 1 instigated by American Racing rider Cameron Beaubier – who was hit with a double long-lap penalty.

Fernandez found his way into the lead at Turn 3 on the third lap, while Ogura quickly followed suit on the Marc VDS rider two tours later.

Both Fernandez and Ogura quickly put eight tenths between themselves and the chasing pack, while the gap between the leaders hovered around three tenths.

Ai Ogura, Honda Team Asia

Ai Ogura, Honda Team Asia

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lowes was dumped out of the podium places on lap six by his Marc VDS team-mate Augusto Fernandez, but the latter could do nothing to close in on Ogura and Fernandez ahead of him.

Fernandez managed to get his lead up to half a second on lap 17, but Ogura responded in the closing stages and brought that disadvantage down again.

Despite Ogura’s best intentions, Fernandez continued to resist the pressure placed on him by his fellow Moto2 rookie, breaking open the gap to almost eight tenths of a second as they started the final lap.

Fernandez came under no threat through to the chequered flag, leading Ogura by 0.845s – the Honda Team Asia rider securing his maiden MotoGP podium in second.

Read Also:

Augusto Fernandez completed the podium in third ahead of Lowes – who was one of only a handful of riders to race with the harder rear tyre – and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti.

The VR46 rookie thought he was celebrating a season-best fifth, but was demoted one spot to sixth for exceeding track limits on the last lap, which promoted Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra to a career-best fifth after a last-corner clash between the pair.

Gardner’s seventh was the worst of his 2021 season so far, the Australian beating Aspar’s Aron Canet, the SAG Kalex of Tom Luthi and Styrian GP winner Marco Bezzecchi to round out the top 10.

Bezzecchi’s disappointing result means he slips further behind in the championship standings to 47 adrift of Gardner going to the British GP.

shares
comments
Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Previous article

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

2 h
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

2 d
3
MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

23 h
4
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

3 h
5
MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

18 h
Latest news
Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
MOT2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

37m
Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
MOT2

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Aug 8, 2021
Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish
MOT2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish

Jun 27, 2021
German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes
MOT2

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

Jun 20, 2021
KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3
MOT2

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

Jun 20, 2021
More
Lewis Duncan
Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s after last-lap pass on Oncu Spielberg II
Moto3

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s after last-lap pass on Oncu

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team Austrian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Raúl Fernández More
Raúl Fernández
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing Styrian GP
MotoGP

Tech3 critical of how KTM announced Fernandez’s MotoGP signing

KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with rookie sensation Fernandez Styrian GP
MotoGP

KTM completes 2022 MotoGP line-up with rookie sensation Fernandez

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" in apologising to Yamaha MotoGP team

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Neuville ends Hyundai's win drought in Ypres Rally

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Toyota leads Alpine in opening session

Latest news

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021
Moto2 Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble
Moto2 Moto2

Styrian Moto2: Bezzecchi wins as Gardner, Fernandez hit trouble

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish
Moto2 Moto2

Assen Moto2: Fernandez leads Gardner home for Ajo KTM 1-2 finish

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes
Moto2 Moto2

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.