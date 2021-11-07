Tickets Subscribe
Emilia Romagna Moto2: Victory for Lowes as title protagonists suffer setbacks
Moto2 / Algarve II News

Moto2 Algarve: Gardner closes in on title after beating Fernandez

By:

Remy Gardner closed in on the Moto2 world title after seeing off championship rival Raul Fernandez to win the Algarve Grand Prix.

Moto2 Algarve: Gardner closes in on title after beating Fernandez

The Australian dropped as low as third in the early stages of the race before making the most of his hard tyre pace advantage to pick off Marco Bezzecchi and Fernandez to claim the lead with 10 of the 23 laps contest remaining.

Gardner, the son of 1987 500cc motorcycle world champion Wayne Gardner, was unable to shake off his soft tyre-shod team-mate until the closing laps to claim a comfortable fifth win of the season.

Fernandez came home in second some 3.014s adrift, while Britain’s Sam Lowes secured the final spot on the podium after significantly closing the gap to Fernandez in the final laps.

The victory extends Gardner's championship lead to 23 points over Fernandez heading into next weekend’s title decided in Valencia.

Raul Fernandez made no mistakes from pole and converted his grid slot into a lead as the field streamed into Turn 1 followed by rival Gardner.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was the big loser from the start dropping from third to eighth on the opening lap, while Marco Bezzecchi stormed from seventh to third.

The opening lap was not without drama as Somkiat Chantra crashed out at Turn 4.

Leader Fernandez quickly found a strong rhythm to move six tenths clear of the chasing Gardner, who came under pressure from Bezzecchi. The Italian would take the second spot from the Australian on lap 3.

Marco Bezzecchi, Sky Racing Team VR46

Marco Bezzecchi, Sky Racing Team VR46

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Behind, American Cameron Beaubier managed to pass Aron Canet for fourth but his time in the position was short-lived as he began to drop down the order.

Gardner, on the hard tyre, slowly began to haul Bezzecchi in over the following laps before eventually re-taking second on lap 9.

Lowes took over fourth followed by Canet, with Di Giannantonio locked in a battle with Beaubier in the battle for sixth.

At the front, the soft tyre shod Fernandez soon saw his advantage evaporate as Gardner charged back up to the leader. The Australian followed his teammate before diving underneath the Spaniard at Turn 1 at the halfway point.

Fernandez was unable to respond but was able to keep within half a second of his title rival despite a tyre grip disadvantage.

While the top two were locked in a battle for the win, third-placed Bezzecchi dropped into the clutches of Lowes and it didn’t take long for the Brit to surge into the final podium spot.

Bezzecchi, now a sitting duck with his rubber, fell behind Beaubier and Canet falling to sixth with five laps remaining.

As the race moved into the final laps Fernandez fell away from Gardner and had to keep an eye on the charging Lowes behind, but held onto second at the chequered flag.

Canet managed to snatch fourth from Beaubier after a great scrap, while Celestino Vietti was sixth. Bezzecchi dropped to eighth behind Jorge Navarro.

After starting third, Di Giannantonio struggled and eventually finished in 11th position.

The race was not without incident as Albert Arenas, Ai Ogura, Jake Dixon and Xavi Vierge all suffered high-speed crashes.

The Moto2 season will conclude at Spain’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on 14 November.

Moto2 Algarve GP race results - 23 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex -  
2 Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex 3.014 3.014
3 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 3.899 3.899
4 Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21 7.616 7.616
5 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 7.621 7.621
6 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 10.021 10.021
7 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21 10.908 10.908
8 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 11.586 11.586
9 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 13.121 13.121
10 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 13.286 13.286
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex 14.614 14.614
12 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex 25.538 25.538
13 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 26.511 26.511
14 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 27.225 27.225
15 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 28.345 28.345
16 Fermín Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21 28.412 28.412
17 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 32.282 32.282
18 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 35.387 35.387
19 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 39.184 39.184
20 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 43.432 43.432
21 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 43.491 43.491
22 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 43.803 43.803
23 Belgium Barry Baltus NTS 45.847 45.847
24 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 54.350 54.350
25 Piotr Biesiekirski Kalex 1'08.619 1'08.619
  Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri MV Agusta    
  Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex    
  United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex    
  Japan Ai Ogura Kalex    
  Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21    
  Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex    
View full results
shares
comments
