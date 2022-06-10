When broken Porsches staggered to Le Mans victory

Two works Porsches battled for the lead down to the wire and both were in such a state that neither could have managed one more lap.

In this episode of “Short View Back to the Past”, Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner recalls the time that a very broken Porsche 956 won Le Mans.

Which motorsport moment would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

Want to know more about the 1983 Le Mans? Take a look here.