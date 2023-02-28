Subscribe
The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Check out the full entry list for the 2023 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, complete with all the drivers that have been announced so far.

Team Car Confirmed drivers

Hypercar - 16 cars
2  Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

 Earl Bamber

 Alex Lynn

 Richard Westbrook
3  Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

 Sebastien Bourdais

Netherlands Renger van der Zande

 Scott Dixon
4  Floyd Vanwall Racing Team Vanwall Vandervell 680

 Tom Dillmann

 Esteban Guerrieri

 Jacques Villeneuve
5 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Dane Cameron

 Michael Christensen

 Frederic Makowiecki
6 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Kevin Estre

Germany Andre Lotterer

 Laurens Vanthoor
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

 Brendon Hartley

 Ryo Hirakawa
38  Hertz Team JOTA Porsche 963

China Yifei Ye

 Antonio Felix da Costa

 Will Stevens
50  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Antonio Fuoco

 Miguel Molina

 Nicklas Nielsen
51  Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

 James Calado

 Antonio Giovinazzi
75 Germany Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963

 Felipe Nasr

TBA

TBA
93  Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

 Paul di Resta

 Mikkel Jensen

 Jean-Eric Vergne
94  Peugeot TotalEnergies Peugeot 9X8

 Loic Duval

 Gustavo Menezes

 Nico Muller
311  Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

 Pipo Derani

 Alexander Sims

 Jack Aitken
708  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007

 Romain Dumas

TBA

TBA
709  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007

 Franck Mailleux

TBA

TBA

LMP2 - 24 cars

Bold represents Pro/Am entry
9  Prema Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Juan Manuel Correa

Romania Filip Ugran

Netherlands Bent Viscaal
10  Vector Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ryan Cullen

 Gabriel Aubry

Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser
13  Tower Motorsports Oreca 07-Gibson

 John Farano

TBA

TBA
14  Nielsen Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rodrigo Sales

 Mathias Beche

 Ben Hanley
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Phil Hanson

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Frederick Lubin
23  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Oliver Jarvis

 Tom Blomqvist

 Josh Pierson
28  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 David Heinemeier Hansson

 Pietro Fittipaldi

 Oliver Rasmussen
30  Duqueine Team Oreca 07-Gibson

 Neel Jani

Austria Rene Binder

Chile Nico Pino
31  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

Indonesia Sean Gelael

Netherlands Robin Frijns

Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
32 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

 Charles Crews

TBA

TBA
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

 Fabio Scherer

 Albert Costa
35  Alpine Elf Team Alpine A470-Gibson

 Andre Negrao

Mexico Memo Rojas

 Olli Caldwell
36  Alpine Elf Team Alpine A470-Gibson

 Matthieu Vaxiviere

 Charles Milesi

 Julien Canal
37  Cool Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Nicolas Lapierre

 Alexandre Coigny

 Malthe Jakobsen
39  Graff Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Heriau

TBA

TBA
41  Team WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rui Andrade

Poland Robert Kubica

 Louis Deletraz
43 Luxembourg DKR Engineering Oreca 07-Gibson

 Tom van Rompuy

TBA

TBA
45  Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 George Kurtz

Australia James Allen

 Colin Braun
47  Cool Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Reshad de Gerus

Russian Federation Vlad Lomko

TBA
48  IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Paul Lafargue

 Paul-Loup Chatin

Germany Laurents Horr
63  Prema Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Doriane Pin

Italy Mirko Bortolotti

Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
65  Panis Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

Venezuela Manuel Maldonado

Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm

Netherlands Job van Uitert
80  AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Perrodo

 Ben Barnicoat

 Norman Nato
923 Turkey Racing Team Turkey Oreca 07-Gibson

Turkey Salih Yoluc

TBA

TBA

GTE Am - 21 cars
16 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Ryan Hardwick

 Zacharie Robichon

TBA
21  AF Corse
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Stefano Costantini

Simon Mann

Belgium Ulysse de Pauw
25 Oman ORT by TF Aston Martin Vantage

Oman Ahmad Al Harthy

 Michael Dinan

Ireland Charlie Eastwood
33  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Ben Keating

Netherlands Nicky Catsburg

 Nicolas Varrone
54  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Thomas Flohr

 Francesco Castellacci

 Davide Rigon
55  GMB Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage

 Gustav Dahlmann Birch

 Kasper H. Jensen

 Jens Reno Moller
56 Germany Project 1 - AO Porsche 911 RSR-19

 PJ Hyett

 Gunnar Jeanette

 Matteo Cairoli
57  Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

 Takeshi Kimura

 Scott Huffaker

 Daniel Serra
60  Iron Lynx
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Claudio Schiavoni

 Matteo Cressoni

 Alessio Picariello
66  JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE

 Thomas Neubauer

TBA

TBA
72  TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage

 Arnold Robin

 Maxime Robin

 Valentin Hasse-Clot
74  Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE

 Davide Fumanelli

TBA

TBA
77 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Germany Christian Ried

TBA

TBA
83  Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE

 Luis Perez Companc

 Lilou Wadoux

 Alessio Rovera
85  Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Rahel Frey

 Sarah Bovy

 Michelle Gatting
86  GR Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Michael Wainwright

TBA

TBA
88 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Gianmaria Bruni

TBA

TBA
98  NorthWest AMR
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Paul Dalla Lana

TBA

TBA
100 Germany Walkenhorst Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE

 Chandler Hull

TBA

TBA
777  D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage

 Satoshi Hoshino

 Tomonobu Fujii

 Casper Stevenson
911 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19

Ireland Michael Fassbender

Austria Richard Lietz

TBA

Innovative Car
24  Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZR1

 Jimmie Johnson

Germany Mike Rockenfeller

 Jenson Button

Reserve list

Reserves will be promoted in the order listed irrespective of class
 
No. Class Team Car
555 GTE Am  Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE
81 LMP2  DragonSpeed USA Oreca 07-Gibson
82 GTE Am  Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE
15 LMP2  Nielsen Racing Oreca 07-Gibson
46 GTE Am Germany Team Project 1 Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19
44 LMP2 Slovakia ARC Bratislava Oreca 07-Gibson
52 GTE Am  Formula Racing Ferrari 488 GTE
95 GTE Am  TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage
59 GTE Am  Garage 59 Ferrari 488 GTE
27 GTE Am  Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage
