The 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Check out the full entry list for the 2023 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, complete with all the drivers that have been announced so far.
Hypercar - 16 cars
|2
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|3
|Cadillac Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Sebastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|4
|Floyd Vanwall Racing Team
|Vanwall Vandervell 680
|
Tom Dillmann
Esteban Guerrieri
Jacques Villeneuve
|5
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Dane Cameron
Michael Christensen
Frederic Makowiecki
|6
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Kevin Estre
Andre Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|7
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|
Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|8
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR010 Hybrid
|
Sebastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|38
|Hertz Team JOTA
|Porsche 963
|
Yifei Ye
Antonio Felix da Costa
Will Stevens
|50
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|51
|Ferrari AF Corse
|Ferrari 499P
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Antonio Giovinazzi
|75
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|Porsche 963
|
Felipe Nasr
TBA
TBA
|93
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Paul di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Eric Vergne
|94
|Peugeot TotalEnergies
|Peugeot 9X8
|
Loic Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Muller
|311
|Action Express Racing
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|708
|Glickenhaus Racing
|Glickenhaus 007
|
Romain Dumas
TBA
TBA
|709
|Glickenhaus Racing
|Glickenhaus 007
|
Franck Mailleux
TBA
TBA
LMP2 - 24 cars
Bold represents Pro/Am entry
|9
|Prema Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Juan Manuel Correa
Filip Ugran
Bent Viscaal
|10
|Vector Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Ryan Cullen
Gabriel Aubry
Matthias Kaiser
|13
|Tower Motorsports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
John Farano
TBA
TBA
|14
|Nielsen Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Rodrigo Sales
Mathias Beche
Ben Hanley
|22
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Phil Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Frederick Lubin
|23
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Oliver Jarvis
Tom Blomqvist
Josh Pierson
|28
|JOTA
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
David Heinemeier Hansson
Pietro Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|30
|Duqueine Team
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Neel Jani
Rene Binder
Nico Pino
|31
|Team WRT
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Sean Gelael
Robin Frijns
Ferdinand Habsburg
|32
|Inter Europol Competition
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Charles Crews
TBA
TBA
|34
|Inter Europol Competition
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Jakub Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|35
|Alpine Elf Team
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|
Andre Negrao
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|36
|Alpine Elf Team
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Charles Milesi
Julien Canal
|37
|Cool Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Nicolas Lapierre
Alexandre Coigny
Malthe Jakobsen
|39
|Graff Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Francois Heriau
TBA
TBA
|41
|Team WRT
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
|43
|DKR Engineering
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Tom van Rompuy
TBA
TBA
|45
|Algarve Pro Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
George Kurtz
James Allen
Colin Braun
|47
|Cool Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Reshad de Gerus
Vlad Lomko
TBA
|48
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Laurents Horr
|63
|Prema Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|65
|Panis Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Manuel Maldonado
Tijmen van der Helm
Job van Uitert
|80
|AF Corse
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Francois Perrodo
Ben Barnicoat
Norman Nato
|923
|Racing Team Turkey
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|
Salih Yoluc
TBA
TBA
GTE Am - 21 cars
|16
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Ryan Hardwick
Zacharie Robichon
TBA
|21
| AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Stefano Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse de Pauw
|25
|ORT by TF
|Aston Martin Vantage
|
Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|33
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette C8.R
|
Ben Keating
Nicky Catsburg
Nicolas Varrone
|54
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|55
|GMB Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage
|
Gustav Dahlmann Birch
Kasper H. Jensen
Jens Reno Moller
|56
|Project 1 - AO
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeanette
Matteo Cairoli
|57
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|60
| Iron Lynx
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Claudio Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
Alessio Picariello
|66
|JMW Motorsport
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Thomas Neubauer
TBA
TBA
|72
|TF Sport
|Aston Martin Vantage
|
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin
Valentin Hasse-Clot
|74
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Davide Fumanelli
TBA
TBA
|77
| Dempsey-Proton Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Christian Ried
TBA
TBA
|83
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Luis Perez Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|85
|Iron Dames
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
|86
| GR Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Michael Wainwright
TBA
TBA
|88
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Gianmaria Bruni
TBA
TBA
|98
| NorthWest AMR
|Aston Martin Vantage
|
Paul Dalla Lana
TBA
TBA
|100
|Walkenhorst Motorsport
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|
Chandler Hull
TBA
TBA
|777
|D'station Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage
|
Satoshi Hoshino
Tomonobu Fujii
Casper Stevenson
|911
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|
Michael Fassbender
Richard Lietz
TBA
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro ZR1
|
Jimmie Johnson
Mike Rockenfeller
Jenson Button
|555
|GTE Am
|Spirit of Race
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|81
|LMP2
|DragonSpeed USA
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|82
|GTE Am
|Risi Competizione
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|15
|LMP2
|Nielsen Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|46
|GTE Am
|Team Project 1 Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|44
|LMP2
|ARC Bratislava
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|52
|GTE Am
|Formula Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|95
|GTE Am
|TF Sport
|Aston Martin Vantage
|59
|GTE Am
|Garage 59
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|27
|GTE Am
|Heart of Racing Team
|Aston Martin Vantage
