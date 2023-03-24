Rast, Ricky Taylor combine at Tower LMP2 team for Le Mans 24 Hours

Rast and Taylor will race as team-mates for the first time in the centenary edition of the French endurance classic this year, sharing an ORECA-Gibson 07 entered by the TDS Racing with Tower Motorsports owner John Farano.

The Canadian 63-year-old earned his entry for winning the IMSA LMP2 title last year, having been partnered for the bulk of the year by Louis Deletraz.

Farano's bronze driver grading means the crew will be entered in the Pro Am sub-category within the 24-car LMP2 field.

This will be the ninth consecutive Le Mans outing for two-time Daytona 24 Hours winner Taylor, who drives for his father's Wayne Taylor Racing Acura outfit in IMSA, while for Rast 2023 will mark his fifth appearance at Le Mans and fourth in the LMP2 division.

It means the German will have at least one prototype racing outing to his name in 2023, as he prepares for a potential LMDh assault in the World Endurance Championship next year with new employer BMW.

Rast's current programme includes another season in the DTM with last year's champion Schubert Motorsport alongside racing with McLaren in Formula E.

“We are very happy to support John Farano and his team for the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said TDS Racing co-owner Xavier Combet.

“TDS Racing will be participating in this mythical event for the twelfth consecutive year.

“Our goal is to use our prior knowledge of the 24 Hours of Le Mans to try to win the very competitive LMP2 Pro Am class with Tower Motorsports.

“I have no doubt that Ricky Taylor and Rene Rast will also be two very good allies in helping us achieve this goal.”

TDS finished fourth in LMP2 last year after bringing in Mercedes Formula E champion Nyck de Vries at the last-minute to replace Philippe Cimadomo, who was banned from the weekend after being involved in a number of incidents during practice.