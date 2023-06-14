Autosport Podcast: Epic battle at Le Mans: How Ferrari triumphed over Toyota
Today we dive into the exciting centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, and the extraordinary journey that was Ferrari's triumphant return after 50 years. The team clinched its first overall victory at Le Mans since 1965 with its cutting-edge 499P Le Mans Hypercar.
Host Martyn Lee sits down with sportscar experts Gary Watkins and Jamie Klein. Together, they dissect the critical moments, unexpected setbacks, wet-weather surprises and driver performances that made this one of the most unforgettable races in recent history.
Martyn presents three key questions to our guests: did Ferrari win Le Mans on merit? Did Toyota contrive to lose it? Or was Ferrari handed a win by the rule makers? Our guests' thought-provoking answers shed light on the complex dynamics of endurance racing, offering an inside perspective on a race which was led by each of the five manufacturers in the Hypercar class, marking it as one of the most competitive Le Mans ever.
