Autosport Podcast: Epic battle at Le Mans: How Ferrari triumphed over Toyota

Host Martyn Lee sits down with sportscar experts Gary Watkins and Jamie Klein. Together, they dissect the critical moments, unexpected setbacks, wet-weather surprises and driver performances that made this one of the most unforgettable races in recent history.

Martyn presents three key questions to our guests: did Ferrari win Le Mans on merit? Did Toyota contrive to lose it? Or was Ferrari handed a win by the rule makers? Our guests' thought-provoking answers shed light on the complex dynamics of endurance racing, offering an inside perspective on a race which was led by each of the five manufacturers in the Hypercar class, marking it as one of the most competitive Le Mans ever.