Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Epic battle at Le Mans: How Ferrari triumphed over Toyota

Today we dive into the exciting centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, and the extraordinary journey that was Ferrari's triumphant return after 50 years. The team clinched its first overall victory at Le Mans since 1965 with its cutting-edge 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Host Martyn Lee sits down with sportscar experts Gary Watkins and Jamie Klein. Together, they dissect the critical moments, unexpected setbacks, wet-weather surprises and driver performances that made this one of the most unforgettable races in recent history.

Martyn presents three key questions to our guests: did Ferrari win Le Mans on merit? Did Toyota contrive to lose it? Or was Ferrari handed a win by the rule makers? Our guests' thought-provoking answers shed light on the complex dynamics of endurance racing, offering an inside perspective on a race which was led by each of the five manufacturers in the Hypercar class, marking it as one of the most competitive Le Mans ever.

 
Toyota hints new WEC junior Miyata could succeed Kobayashi

F1 will not manipulate championship to slow down Red Bull

Marco Andretti “looking at” Acura IMSA GTP chance with WTRAndretti

Vettel to return to Red Bull F1 cockpit for Nordschleife run

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Gary Watkins

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Quentin Spurring

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Autosport Staff

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Gary Watkins

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

James Newbold

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Autosport Staff

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Gary Watkins

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

James Newbold

