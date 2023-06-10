Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Practice report

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado leads Ferrari 1-2 in warm-up

Ferrari topped Saturday's warm-up session ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, with James Calado leading team-mate Nicklas Nielsen in the 15-minute session.

Jamie Klein
By:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Calado topped the timesheets after the chequered flag fell with a lap of 3m30.113s at the wheel of the #51 499P Le Mans Hypercar he shares with Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi.

That was enough to beat the pole-sitting #50 car, in which Nielsen set a best effort of 3m32.959s, by a comfortable 2.8 seconds.

Best of the rest behind the Ferrari LMHs was the #3 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh in which Sebastien Bourdais suffered a dramatic fire in Thursday evening's Hyperpole session.

Bourdais slotted into third at the very end of the session on a 3m33.255s to demote the leading Peugeot 9X8, the #94 car of Nico Muller, to fourth ahead of the two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs of Mike Conway and Sebastien Buemi.

Porsche's top representative was Andre Lotterer in seventh place aboard the #6 963 LMDh, followed by Paul di Resta in the #93 Peugeot.

Numerous Hypercars did not set flying laps, including the #2 Cadillac, #5 and #75 Porsches, the Action Express-entered #311 Caddy and the customer Jota Porsche.

The quickest LMP2 in ninth overall was the #23 United Autosports ORECA in which Tom Blomqvist posted a 3m39.818s.

Second-fastest was the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine of Fabio Scherer, 1.2 seconds behind, followed by Mathias Beche in the #14 Nielsen Racing car.

Leading the way in GTE Am were a pair of Kessel Racing-entered Ferrari 488 GTEs, with Daniel Serra setting the pace in the CarGuy Racing-branded #57 machine ahead of Kei Cozzolino in the #74 machine.

The Garage 56 NASCAR Cup car posted a best of 3m59.403s in the hands of Mike Rockenfeller, behind the fastest six GTE cars.

The 100th anniversary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours is slated to begin at 16:00 local time.

Le Mans 24 Hours - Warm-up results

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 4 3'30.113  
2 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 4 3'32.959 2.846
3 France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3 3'33.255 3.142
4 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 4 3'34.867 4.754
5 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 4 3'37.453 7.340
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 4 3'37.616 7.503
7 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 4 3'38.025 7.912
8 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 3 3'39.691 9.578
9 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'39.818 9.705
10 Spain Albert Costa
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Poland Jakub Smiechowski 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'41.024 10.911
11 France Nathanael Berthon
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 4 3'41.087 10.974
12 Switzerland Mathias Beche
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Rodrigo Sales 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'41.153 11.040
13 Belgium Maxime Martin
Belgium Tom Van Rompuy
Belgium Ugo de Wilde 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'41.874 11.761
14 Portugal Rui Andrade
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Poland Robert Kubica 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'42.548 12.435
15 United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Turkey Salih Yoluc 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'42.607 12.494
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'43.135 13.022
17 France Paul-Loup Chatin
Germany Laurents Hörr
France Paul Lafargue 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'43.534 13.421
18 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'44.447 14.334
19 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'45.475 15.362
20 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
France Doriane Pin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'45.603 15.490
21 Germany René Rast
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Thomas Steven 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4 3'46.118 16.005
22 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Italy Roberto Lacorte
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'46.487 16.374
23 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 3 3'46.506 16.393
24 France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'48.229 18.116
25 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'48.348 18.235
26 France Gabriel Aubry
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'50.462 20.349
27 United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Takeshi Kimura
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4 3'55.038 24.925
28 Japan Kei Cozzolino
Japan Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Japan Naoki Yokomizo 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4 3'55.771 25.658
29 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 4 3'56.833 26.720
30 Italy Francesco Castellacci
Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4 3'57.245 27.132
31 France Thomas Neubauer
Italy Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4 3'58.760 28.647
32 France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw
France Julien Piguet 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4 3'58.877 28.764
33 United Kingdom Jenson Button
United States Jimmie Johnson
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 3 3'59.403 29.290
34 Denmark Gustav Birch
Denmark Jens Reno Moller
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 4 4'00.939 30.826
35 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3 4'06.169 36.056
36 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Italy Alessio Rovera
France Lilou Wadoux 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 4 4'09.467 39.354
37 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3    
38 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 3    
39 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Frederick Lubin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4    
40 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 4    
41 Austria Rene Binder
Switzerland Neel Jani
Chile Nicolas Pino 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3    
42 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
United States Mark Kvamme
Denmark Jan Magnussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2    
43 Netherlands Nick Catsburg
United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 3    
44 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Denmark Malthe Jakobsen
France Nicolas Lapierre 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2    
45 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 4    
46 Australia James Allen
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3    
47 France Reshad de Gerus
Russian Federation Vlad Lomko
France Simon Pagenaud 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3    
48 Italy Matteo Cairoli
United States PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3 3'56.733 26.620
49 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Italy Claudio Schiavoni 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 1    
50 France Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2    
51 France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 3    
52 France Julien Andlauer
Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2    
53 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
France Norman Nato
France François Perrodo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 3 3'44.930 14.817
54 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2    
55 United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Michael Wainwright 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2    
56 Germany Jonas Ried
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Don Yount 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3    
57 United Kingdom Ian James
Italy Daniel Mancinelli
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 3    
58 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
United States Chandler Hull
United States Jeff Segal 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2    
59 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 3    
60 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 3    
61 Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 4    
62 Germany Michael Fassbender
Austria Richard Lietz
Estonia Martin Rump 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 3    
