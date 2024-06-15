Le Mans 24h, Hour 1: Ferrari, Porsche locked in tight battle at the start
Ferrari and Porsche were locked in a close battle after the opening hour of the Le Mans 24 Hours, though Nicklas Nielsen's #50 499P is facing a 10-second penalty.
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi
Nielsen was running fractionally ahead of the #6 Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor after one hour of racing, but must serve a 10-second penalty at his next pitstop for an unsafe release.
The three Ferrari LMH cars made blistering starts as the 92nd running of Le Mans 24 Hours got away at 4pm local time, with Nicklas in the #50 car jumping from fourth to slot into second.
Nielsen then got a great run on the polesitting #6 Porsche 963 of Laurens Vanthoor, getting the move done into Indianapolis to grab the lead of the race.
The #51 Ferrari started by former Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi initially dropped to fourth, but reeled in the #3 Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais for second on lap two before reeling in Vanthoor two tours later to establish a 1-2 for the Prancing Horse behind Nielsen.
The two Ferraris were able to build a brief buffer in the first 30 minutes of the race, but the first of the Porsches and Cadillacs managed to close back in on them, with the leading four cars peeling into the pitlane right on the tail of each other.
The factory Penske pit crew managed to service the #6 Porsche in two fewer seconds, allowing Vanthoor to return to the track in the lead of the race. Nielsen was next in queue, but nearly ran into Bourdais’s Cadillac as he rejoined the fast lane.
In the next two laps, Nielsen was able to get back ahead of Vanthoor to take the lead of the race, but is likely to drop back down the order when he comes in to serve his penalty.
Third place is currently held by the sister factory #51 Ferrari of Giovinazzi, who served a 10-second stop/go penalty at the first pitstop due to an offence in qualifying, the Italian getting ahead of Bourdais in the second stint.
The #8 Toyota completed the top five with Sebastien Buemi at the wheel, while Charles Milesi was sixth in the best of the Alpine LMDh cars on the French manufacturer’s return to the top class.
An impressive launch from 12th on the grid helped Robert Kubica to move up to seventh in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari, which also was sanctioned in qualifying like the factory #51 car.
Start action
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
The first Hypercar manufacturer to suffer a setback was BMW after Marco Wittmann spun the #15 BMW M Hybrid at the esses while running in seventh position, lightly hitting the barriers.
It forced the two-time DTM champion to make an early pitstop, leaving him firmly at the bottom of the Hypercar order.
The #99 Proton Porsche started by 2016 Le Mans winner Neel Jani was wheeled back into the garage after just 45 minutes on the clock.
The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid that started from the rear of the class made little headways in the opening hour, with Nyck de Vries - who was involved in a collision with a Lexus GT3 car in warm-up, only climbing up to 16th place.
In LMP2, a rapid pitstop helped Bent Viscaal to take the lead in the #9 Proton ORECA 07 ahead of #65 Panis Racing entry of Mathis Beche and the #22 United Autosports car of Oliver Jarvis.
Polesitter Louis Deletraz had led comfortably in the first stint in the #14 AO by TF Oreca, but a change of driver in the pits meant PJ Hyett rejoined the field in the lower half of the top 10.
A brief slow zone was caused by gentleman driver Ben Keating when he beached his #23 United Autosports Oreca at the Dunlop Curve. He was able to continue after receiving external assistance in form of a crane.
The LMGT3 class continues to be led by Frederik Schandorff in the polesitting #70 Inception McLaren 720 GT3 despite a big challenge from Ben Barker in the #77 Proton Ford Mustang GT3.
Barker had started from fourth but made rapid gains in the early laps to grab second from Aliaksandr Malkyhin, whose #93 Manthey PureRXcing Porsche 911 GT3 continues to tumble down the order in the opening hour.
Larry Ten Voorde holds third in the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 296 GT3.
Le Mans 24 Hours 2024, Hour 1 results
|POS
|#
|STATUS
|CLASS
|TEAM
|CAR
|LAPS
|GAPS
|1
|50
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|16
|-
|2
|6
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|16
|0.423
|3
|3
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|16
|2.558
|4
|51
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|FERRARI AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|16
|3.095
|5
|8
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|16
|3.617
|6
|35
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|16
|4.017
|7
|83
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 499P
|16
|4.914
|8
|36
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
|
Alpine A424
|16
|6.593
|9
|5
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|16
|10.496
|10
|38
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|16
|11.602
|11
|311
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|WHELEN CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|16
|12.975
|12
|4
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
|
Porsche 963
|16
|13.782
|13
|2
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|CADILLAC RACING
|
Cadillac V-Series.R
|16
|15.690
|14
|93
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|16
|16.762
|15
|12
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|HERTZ TEAM JOTA
|
Porsche 963
|16
|17.102
|16
|94
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
|
Peugeot 9X8
|16
|18.566
|17
|7
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|16
|19.763
|18
|19
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|16
|20.550
|19
|63
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini SC63
|16
|20.702
|20
|20
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M HYBRID V8
|16
|21.039
|21
|11
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|ISOTTA FRASCHINI
|
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
|16
|1:19.761
|22
|9
|RUN
|LM P2
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|2:41.456
|23
|65
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|PANIS RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|2:47.163
|24
|22
|RUN
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|2:47.882
|25
|37
|RUN
|LM P2
|COOL RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|2:48.176
|26
|28
|RUN
|LM P2
|IDEC SPORT
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|2:51.746
|27
|15
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|BMW M TEAM WRT
|
BMW M HYBRID V8
|15
|2:52.058
|28
|10
|RUN
|LM P2
|VECTOR SPORT
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|2:53.457
|29
|24
|RUN
|LM P2
|NIELSEN RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|3:10.628
|30
|34
|RUN
|LM P2
|INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|3:13.383
|31
|30
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|DUQUEINE TEAM
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|3:30.510
|32
|14
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|AO BY TF
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|3:34.007
|33
|183
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|AF CORSE
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|5.996
|34
|45
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|34.926
|35
|33
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|DKR ENGINEERING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|15
|38.362
|36
|23
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|14
|2 laps
|37
|99
|RUN
|Hypercar H
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Porsche 963
|14
|3:14.735
|38
|70
|RUN
|LMGT3
|INCEPTION RACING
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|14
|3:22.726
|39
|77
|RUN
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|14
|3:23.717
|40
|66
|RUN
|LMGT3
|JMW MOTORSPORT
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|14
|3:28.304
|41
|88
|RUN
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|14
|6.708
|42
|59
|RUN
|LMGT3
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|14
|9.948
|43
|95
|RUN
|LMGT3
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
|14
|16.399
|44
|60
|RUN
|LMGT3
|IRON LYNX
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|14
|17.918
|45
|46
|RUN
|LMGT3
|TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|14
|18.902
|46
|44
|RUN
|LMGT3
|PROTON COMPETITION
|
Ford Mustang LMGT3
|14
|19.874
|47
|27
|RUN
|LMGT3
|HEART OF RACING TEAM
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|14
|23.801
|48
|87
|RUN
|LMGT3
|AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|14
|24.267
|49
|85
|RUN
|LMGT3
|IRON DAMES
|
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
|14
|26.177
|50
|55
|RUN
|LMGT3
|VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|14
|26.719
|51
|92
|RUN
|LMGT3
|MANTHEY PURERXCING
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|14
|24.254
|52
|777
|RUN
|LMGT3
|D'STATION RACING
|
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
|14
|44.998
|53
|91
|RUN
|LMGT3
|MANTHEY EMA
|
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
|14
|46.361
|54
|86
|RUN
|LMGT3
|GR RACING
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|14
|48.665
|55
|31
|RUN
|LMGT3
|TEAM WRT
|
BMW M4 LMGT3
|14
|49.260
|56
|54
|RUN
|LMGT3
|VISTA AF CORSE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|14
|53.157
|57
|82
|RUN
|LMGT3
|TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|14
|55.305
|58
|155
|RUN
|LMGT3
|SPIRIT OF RACE
|
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
|14
|1:04.507
|59
|81
|RUN
|LMGT3
|TF SPORT
|
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
|14
|1:06.852
|60
|25
|RUN
|LM P2
|ALGARVE PRO RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
|13
|3 laps
|61
|78
|RUN
|LMGT3
|AKKODIS ASP TEAM
|
Lexus RC F LMGT3
|13
|2:34.126
|62
|47
|RUN
|LM P2 P/A
|COOL RACING
|
Oreca 07 - Gibson
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory
Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"
Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024
Autosport Plus
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments