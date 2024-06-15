All Series
Race report
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, Hour 1: Ferrari, Porsche locked in tight battle at the start

Ferrari and Porsche were locked in a close battle after the opening hour of the Le Mans 24 Hours, though Nicklas Nielsen's #50 499P is facing a 10-second penalty.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

#50 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, #51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Nielsen was running fractionally ahead of the #6 Porsche of Laurens Vanthoor after one hour of racing, but must serve a 10-second penalty at his next pitstop for an unsafe release.

The three Ferrari LMH cars made blistering starts as the 92nd running of Le Mans 24 Hours got away at 4pm local time, with Nicklas in the #50 car jumping from fourth to slot into second.

Nielsen then got a great run on the polesitting #6 Porsche 963 of Laurens Vanthoor, getting the move done into Indianapolis to grab the lead of the race.

The #51 Ferrari started by former Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi initially dropped to fourth, but reeled in the #3 Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais for second on lap two before reeling in Vanthoor two tours later to establish a 1-2 for the Prancing Horse behind Nielsen.

The two Ferraris were able to build a brief buffer in the first 30 minutes of the race, but the first of the Porsches and Cadillacs managed to close back in on them, with the leading four cars peeling into the pitlane right on the tail of each other.

The factory Penske pit crew managed to service the #6 Porsche in two fewer seconds, allowing Vanthoor to return to the track in the lead of the race. Nielsen was next in queue, but nearly ran into Bourdais’s Cadillac as he rejoined the fast lane.

In the next two laps, Nielsen was able to get back ahead of Vanthoor to take the lead of the race, but is likely to drop back down the order when he comes in to serve his penalty.

Third place is currently held by the sister factory #51 Ferrari of Giovinazzi, who served a 10-second stop/go penalty at the first pitstop due to an offence in qualifying, the Italian getting ahead of Bourdais in the second stint.

The #8 Toyota completed the top five with Sebastien Buemi at the wheel, while Charles Milesi was sixth in the best of the Alpine LMDh cars on the French manufacturer’s return to the top class.

An impressive launch from 12th on the grid helped Robert Kubica to move up to seventh in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari, which also was sanctioned in qualifying like the factory #51 car.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The first Hypercar manufacturer to suffer a setback was BMW after Marco Wittmann spun the #15 BMW M Hybrid at the esses while running in seventh position, lightly hitting the barriers.

It forced the two-time DTM champion to make an early pitstop, leaving him firmly at the bottom of the Hypercar order.

The #99 Proton Porsche started by 2016 Le Mans winner Neel Jani was wheeled back into the garage after just 45 minutes on the clock.

The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid that started from the rear of the class made little headways in the opening hour, with Nyck de Vries - who was involved in a collision with a Lexus GT3 car in warm-up, only climbing up to 16th place.

In LMP2, a rapid pitstop helped Bent Viscaal to take the lead in the #9 Proton ORECA 07 ahead of #65 Panis Racing entry of Mathis Beche and the #22 United Autosports car of Oliver Jarvis.

Polesitter Louis Deletraz had led comfortably in the first stint in the #14 AO by TF Oreca, but a change of driver in the pits meant PJ Hyett rejoined the field in the lower half of the top 10.

A brief slow zone was caused by gentleman driver Ben Keating when he beached his #23 United Autosports Oreca at the Dunlop Curve. He was able to continue after receiving external assistance in form of a crane.

The LMGT3 class continues to be led by Frederik Schandorff in the polesitting #70 Inception McLaren 720 GT3 despite a big challenge from Ben Barker in the #77 Proton Ford Mustang GT3.

Barker had started from fourth but made rapid gains in the early laps to grab second from Aliaksandr Malkyhin, whose #93 Manthey PureRXcing Porsche 911 GT3 continues to tumble down the order in the opening hour.

Larry Ten Voorde holds third in the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 296 GT3.

Le Mans 24 Hours 2024, Hour 1 results

POS # STATUS CLASS TEAM CAR LAPS GAPS
1 50 RUN Hypercar H FERRARI AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 499P
 16 -
2 6 RUN Hypercar H PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
 
Porsche 963
 16 0.423
3 3 RUN Hypercar H CADILLAC RACING
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
 16 2.558
4 51 RUN Hypercar H FERRARI AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 499P
 16 3.095
5 8 RUN Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
 
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
 16 3.617
6 35 RUN Hypercar H ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
 
Alpine A424
 16 4.017
7 83 RUN Hypercar H AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 499P
 16 4.914
8 36 RUN Hypercar H ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
 
Alpine A424
 16 6.593
9 5 RUN Hypercar H PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
 
Porsche 963
 16 10.496
10 38 RUN Hypercar H HERTZ TEAM JOTA
 
Porsche 963
 16 11.602
11 311 RUN Hypercar H WHELEN CADILLAC RACING
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
 16 12.975
12 4 RUN Hypercar H PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
 
Porsche 963
 16 13.782
13 2 RUN Hypercar H CADILLAC RACING
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
 16 15.690
14 93 RUN Hypercar H PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
 
Peugeot 9X8
 16 16.762
15 12 RUN Hypercar H HERTZ TEAM JOTA
 
Porsche 963
 16 17.102
16 94 RUN Hypercar H PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
 
Peugeot 9X8
 16 18.566
17 7 RUN Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
 
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
 16 19.763
18 19 RUN Hypercar H LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
 
Lamborghini SC63
 16 20.550
19 63 RUN Hypercar H LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
 
Lamborghini SC63
 16 20.702
20 20 RUN Hypercar H BMW M TEAM WRT
 
BMW M HYBRID V8
 16 21.039
21 11 RUN Hypercar H ISOTTA FRASCHINI
 
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
 16 1:19.761
22 9 RUN LM P2 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 2:41.456
23 65 RUN LM P2 P/A PANIS RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 2:47.163
24 22 RUN LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 2:47.882
25 37 RUN LM P2 COOL RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 2:48.176
26 28 RUN LM P2 IDEC SPORT
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 2:51.746
27 15 RUN Hypercar H BMW M TEAM WRT
 
BMW M HYBRID V8
 15 2:52.058
28 10 RUN LM P2 VECTOR SPORT
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 2:53.457
29 24 RUN LM P2 NIELSEN RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 3:10.628
30 34 RUN LM P2 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 3:13.383
31 30 RUN LM P2 P/A DUQUEINE TEAM
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 3:30.510
32 14 RUN LM P2 P/A AO BY TF
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 3:34.007
33 183 RUN LM P2 P/A AF CORSE
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 5.996
34 45 RUN LM P2 P/A CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 34.926
35 33 RUN LM P2 P/A DKR ENGINEERING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 15 38.362
36 23 RUN LM P2 P/A UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 14 2 laps
37 99 RUN Hypercar H PROTON COMPETITION
 
Porsche 963
 14 3:14.735
38 70 RUN LMGT3 INCEPTION RACING
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
 14 3:22.726
39 77 RUN LMGT3 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
 14 3:23.717
40 66 RUN LMGT3 JMW MOTORSPORT
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 14 3:28.304
41 88 RUN LMGT3 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
 14 6.708
42 59 RUN LMGT3 UNITED AUTOSPORTS
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
 14 9.948
43 95 RUN LMGT3 UNITED AUTOSPORTS
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
 14 16.399
44 60 RUN LMGT3 IRON LYNX
 
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
 14 17.918
45 46 RUN LMGT3 TEAM WRT
 
BMW M4 LMGT3
 14 18.902
46 44 RUN LMGT3 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
 14 19.874
47 27 RUN LMGT3 HEART OF RACING TEAM
 
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
 14 23.801
48 87 RUN LMGT3 AKKODIS ASP TEAM
 
Lexus RC F LMGT3
 14 24.267
49 85 RUN LMGT3 IRON DAMES
 
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
 14 26.177
50 55 RUN LMGT3 VISTA AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 14 26.719
51 92 RUN LMGT3 MANTHEY PURERXCING
 
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
 14 24.254
52 777 RUN LMGT3 D'STATION RACING
 
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
 14 44.998
53 91 RUN LMGT3 MANTHEY EMA
 
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
 14 46.361
54 86 RUN LMGT3 GR RACING
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 14 48.665
55 31 RUN LMGT3 TEAM WRT
 
BMW M4 LMGT3
 14 49.260
56 54 RUN LMGT3 VISTA AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 14 53.157
57 82 RUN LMGT3 TF SPORT
 
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
 14 55.305
58 155 RUN LMGT3 SPIRIT OF RACE
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 14 1:04.507
59 81 RUN LMGT3 TF SPORT
 
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
 14 1:06.852
60 25 RUN LM P2 ALGARVE PRO RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 13 3 laps
61 78 RUN LMGT3 AKKODIS ASP TEAM
 
Lexus RC F LMGT3
 13 2:34.126
62 47 RUN LM P2 P/A COOL RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
    

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
