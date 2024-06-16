All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H21: Cadillac, Toyota, Ferrari battle it out for the win

The outcome of the Le Mans 24 Hours is more uncertain than ever after 21 hours of racing, with the five leading Hypercars within 35 seconds of one another.

Ben Vinel
Upd:
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou

Photo by: Shameem Fahath

This three-hour period began under the safety car following the earlier crash of the #27 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the prestigious World Endurance Championship round, with two Hypercars being hit by problems despite the reduced speed.
First, Nico Muller went off at Indianapolis at the wheel of the #93 Peugeot, seemingly disturbed by a wobble for the car ahead. It was running in 15th place.
Later, the #3 Cadillac briefly stopped on the Mulsanne straight as it held 11th position. It limped back to the pits and had to retire due to an apparent oil leak.
When the green flag was waved at 10:32am local time, Earl Bamber's #2 Cadillac led the race from the #5 Porsche, the #83 and #50 Ferraris, and the #7 Toyota – with no fewer than ten cars on the lead lap, and therefore close to each other.
The two lead Ferraris started to squabble over third place, with Antonio Fuoco's #50 machine overtaking Robert Shwartzman's #83 entry at the Michelin chicane before he hit back at Mulsanne corner. They briefly went three-wide with Kamui Kobayashi's Toyota, but the prancing horse's representatives remained ahead.
As the #311 Cadillac's race took a turn for the worst with a violent off for Pipo Derani at Indianapolis – he hobbled back to the pits, where the car spent the best part of two hours – Kobayashi briefly slowed down, with the #8 Toyota getting up to fifth place.
Fuoco was on a mission with the #50 Ferrari and found a way past Shwartzman on the approach to Mulsanne corner, before overtaking Makowiecki in the #5 Porsche to take second place.
 
The Penske-run car subsequently lost some time in the pits – notably due to a drive-through penalty for a slow-zone infringement, which the #38 Porsche and the #19 Lamborghini also had to serve – and is now running just eighth, despite briefly leading the race not so long ago.
At that stage, the #2 Cadillac was still leading at the hands of Bamber with a nine-second gap to the #50 and #83 Ferraris, the #8 Toyota, the #6 Porsche and the #7 Toyota.
Buemi overtook Shwartzman with a bold move around the outside at Mulsanne, bringing the #8 Toyota up to third place, and things went from bad to worse for the #83 Ferrari, which pitted not long later with plumes of smoke emanating from its brakes. Although it has not officially retired, this outcome seems likely.
While James Calado's #50 Ferrari let Miguel Molina's #51 sister car through, Buemi (Toyota #8) did the same for Kobayashi's #7. The Japanese veteran driver and team principal went on to achieve the fastest lap of the race so far, a 3m28.756s, at the end of a remarkable 2.5-hour stint at the wheel. Jose Maria Lopez subsequently took this car over, but suffered a slow puncture which cost it some time.
At 1pm, the #2 Cadillac driven by Alex Palou still led, four seconds ahead of the #50 Ferrari with Molina at the wheel, Brendon Hartley's #8 Toyota being a further eight seconds away. Kevin Estre's #6 Porsche and Alessandro Pier Guidi's #51 Ferrari were battling it out for fourth, and the top nine cars remained on the lead lap.
The LMP2 class remains hotly contested, with a tight battle between Inter Europol's #34 entry and Vector Sport's #10 car. The former took the lead as Clement Novalak overtook Patrick Pilet when the veteran put two wheels in the gravel at the exit of Indianapolis corner.
However, the latest round of pitstops thrust IDEC Sport's #28 machine into the lead, with Reshad de Gerus, Paul Lafargue and Job van Uitert having little margin for comfort due to the five cars chasing them fewer than 40 seconds behind.
In GT3, the #81 Corvette from TF Sport and United Autosports' #59 McLaren were hit by trouble as they stopped on track – the latter retired. Meanwhile, the battle for the win is now a duel between Manthey's #91 Porsche (Lietz-Shahin-Schuring) and WRT's #31 BMW (Farfus-Gelael-Leung), with just two seconds between them.

2024 Le Mans 24 Hours - Hour 21 results

POS # STATUS CLASS TEAM CAR LAPS GAPS PITS
1 2 RUN Hypercar H CADILLAC RACING
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
 264 - 23
2 50 RUN Hypercar H FERRARI AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 499P
 264 4.298 22
3 8 RUN Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
 
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
 264 16.072 24
4 51 RUN Hypercar H FERRARI AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 499P
 264 31.664 24
5 6 RUN Hypercar H PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
 
Porsche 963
 264 32.158 24
6 7 RUN Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
 
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
 264 51.693 27
7 12 RUN Hypercar H HERTZ TEAM JOTA
 
Porsche 963
 264 1:11.961 23
8 5 RUN Hypercar H PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
 
Porsche 963
 264 1:15.720 20
9 38 RUN Hypercar H HERTZ TEAM JOTA
 
Porsche 963
 264 1:26.542 26
10 94 RUN Hypercar H PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
 
Peugeot 9X8
 263 1:54.723 26
11 63 RUN Hypercar H LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
 
Lamborghini SC63
 262 2 laps 21
12 93 RUN Hypercar H PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES
 
Peugeot 9X8
 262 3:29.788 25
13 19 RUN Hypercar H LAMBORGHINI IRON LYNX
 
Lamborghini SC63
 262 26.780 23
14 11 RUN Hypercar H ISOTTA FRASCHINI
 
Isotta Fraschini Tipo6-C
 257 7 laps 25
15 28 RUN LM P2 IDEC SPORT
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 252 12 laps 27
16 34 RUN LM P2 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 252 42.695 26
17 37 RUN LM P2 COOL RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 252 43.187 25
18 22 RUN LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 252 49.588 26
19 10 RUN LM P2 VECTOR SPORT
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 252 49.868 27
20 183 RUN LM P2 P/A AF CORSE
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 252 1:02.951 25
21 14 RUN LM P2 P/A AO BY TF
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 251 13 laps 24
22 33 RUN LM P2 P/A DKR ENGINEERING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 250 14 laps 27
23 25 RUN LM P2 ALGARVE PRO RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 250 1:07.963 26
24 65 RUN LM P2 P/A PANIS RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 249 15 laps 31
25 83 IN Hypercar H AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 499P
 248 16 laps 21
26 47 IN LM P2 P/A COOL RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 248 1:46.981 25
27 24 RUN LM P2 NIELSEN RACING
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 246 18 laps 26
28 99 IN Hypercar H PROTON COMPETITION
 
Porsche 963
 244 20 laps 24
29 91 RUN LMGT3 MANTHEY EMA
 
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
 238 26 laps 24
30 31 RUN LMGT3 TEAM WRT
 
BMW M4 LMGT3
 238 2:15.228 23
31 88 RUN LMGT3 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
 238 3:14.688 25
32 87 RUN LMGT3 AKKODIS ASP TEAM
 
Lexus RC F LMGT3
 238 5.079 23
33 85 RUN LMGT3 IRON DAMES
 
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
 238 9.005 22
34 44 RUN LMGT3 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
 238 21.895 24
35 78 RUN LMGT3 AKKODIS ASP TEAM
 
Lexus RC F LMGT3
 238 1:52.687 27
36 86 RUN LMGT3 GR RACING
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 238 1:59.157 26
37 55 RUN LMGT3 VISTA AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 237 27 laps 25
38 777 RUN LMGT3 D'STATION RACING
 
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
 237 55.085 24
39 155 RUN LMGT3 SPIRIT OF RACE
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 237 1:15.974 24
40 82 RUN LMGT3 TF SPORT
 
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
 236 28 laps 24
41 311 RUN Hypercar H WHELEN CADILLAC RACING
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
 233 31 laps 21
42 70 RUN LMGT3 INCEPTION RACING
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
 233 44.888 25
43 92 RUN LMGT3 MANTHEY PURERXCING
 
Porsche 911 GT3 R LMGT3
 233 1:04.463 27
44 23 RUN LM P2 P/A UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 228 36 laps 27
45 81 RUN LMGT3 TF SPORT
 
Corvette Z06 LMGT3.R
 225 39 laps 25
46 60 RUN LMGT3 IRON LYNX
 
Lamborghini Huracan LMGT3 Evo2
 217 47 laps 22
47 77 RUN LMGT3 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Ford Mustang LMGT3
 185 79 laps 18
48 20 IN Hypercar H BMW M TEAM WRT
 
BMW M HYBRID V8
 92 172 laps 10
49 3 Ret Hypercar H CADILLAC RACING
 
Cadillac V-Series.R
 223 41 laps 22
50 59 Ret LMGT3 UNITED AUTOSPORTS
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
 220 44 laps 23
51 95 IN LMGT3 UNITED AUTOSPORTS
 
McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo
 212 52 laps 21
52 4 STOP Hypercar H PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT
 
Porsche 963
 211 53 laps 24
53 27 Ret LMGT3 HEART OF RACING TEAM
 
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
 196 68 laps 17
54 45 STOP LM P2 P/A CROWDSTRIKE RACING BY APR
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 149 115 laps 16
55 66 STOP LMGT3 JMW MOTORSPORT
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 112 152 laps 14
56 30 STOP LM P2 P/A DUQUEINE TEAM
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 112 0.000 14
57 46 STOP LMGT3 TEAM WRT
 
BMW M4 LMGT3
 109 155 laps 10
58 15 STOP Hypercar H BMW M TEAM WRT
 
BMW M HYBRID V8
 102 162 laps 10
59 36 Ret Hypercar H ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
 
Alpine A424
 88 176 laps 10
60 9 STOP LM P2 PROTON COMPETITION
 
Oreca 07 - Gibson
 86 178 laps 10
61 35 STOP Hypercar H ALPINE ENDURANCE TEAM
 
Alpine A424
 75 189 laps 8
62 54 STOP LMGT3 VISTA AF CORSE
 
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
 30 234 laps 3

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Le Mans 24h, H18: Porsche surges ahead of Toyota as safety car returns

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Ben Vinel
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory

"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory
Le Mans 24h, Hour 3: #83 Ferrari leads from Toyota after rain shower

Le Mans 24h, Hour 3: #83 Ferrari leads from Toyota after rain shower

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24h, Hour 3: #83 Ferrari leads from Toyota after rain shower
Estre's "exceptional" pole lap "not 100% representative" of Porsche Le Mans pace

Estre's "exceptional" pole lap "not 100% representative" of Porsche Le Mans pace

Le Mans
Estre's "exceptional" pole lap "not 100% representative" of Porsche Le Mans pace

Latest news

Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"

Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Ferrari thought repeat Le Mans victory in 2024 was "impossible"
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory

"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
"Killing tyres" on damp track cost Cadillac chance at Le Mans victory
Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"

Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jarvis: Le Mans 2024 class win the "hardest race I've ever done"
Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Live updates: Le Mans 24 Hours 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
Le Mans 2024: The team by team guide
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Autosport Staff
10 things we've learned from Le Mans 2024 so far
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe