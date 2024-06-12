All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota tops opening practice twice delayed by red flags

Toyota set the pace as official practice for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours began, with its best time being six-tenths faster than the first of the Porsche crews.

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Brendon Hartley posted a 3m26.013s with around 50 minutes of the opening three-hour first practice session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID - a time that is almost a second faster than Porsche managed at last Sunday's Test Day.

Callum Ilott's 3m26.610s in the #12 Jota-run privateer Porsche 963 LMDh had topped the timesheets for much of the session, before the Briton was relegated to second.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh pilot Dries Vanthoor had briefly assumed second place with an effort in the closing minutes, but this was later deleted for a track-limits breach.

But his subsequent 3m26.671s was still good enough for third spot, ahead of the customer Proton 963 of Julien Andlauer - another late improver.

Nyck de Vries' 3m26.918s in the opening minutes ensured that Toyota had two cars in the top five.

Also within a second of Hartley's benchmark was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh of Alex Lynn, who posted a 3m26.928s early on.

However, Lynn later caused one of two red flags when he crashed into the barriers at Terte Rouge with around 20 minutes of FP1 remaining.

Watch: 2024 Le Mans Preview With Allan McNish – Will Porsche Take Their 20th Win?

Next up in seventh spot was the second of the two BMWs, courtesy of Robin Frijns.

Ferrari's defence of its Le Mans victory last year began in low-key fashion with the fastest of the trio of AF Corse-run 499Ps in eighth place with Antonio Fuoco in the #50 machine also just under a second off Hartley's time.

The two Alpine A424 LMDhs, on their maiden Le Mans outing, rounded out the top 10, while the best of the Peugeot 9X8s was the #93 in 17th.

The top Lamborghini SC63 was 21st and the rear of the 23-strong Hypercar field was brought up by the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH, eight seconds off Toyota's time.

Louis Deletraz topped the LMP2 leaderboard for almost the entire session in the #14 TF Sport-run AO ORECA-Gibson 07, having set a 3m34.245s in the opening 20 minutes.

The class is making a return to the World Endurance Championship for Le Mans, having been dropped from the regular WEC roster for 2024 with the LMGT3 division's introduction.

James Allen was second in the #30 Duqueine with a 3m34.843s, while third was the #23 United Autosports entry, courtesy of Ben Hanley.

#14 AO by TF Oreca 07: Gibson: Pj Hyett, Louis Deletraz, Alex Quinn

#14 AO by TF Oreca 07: Gibson: Pj Hyett, Louis Deletraz, Alex Quinn

Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo

Last year's GTE Am victor Ben Keating later went straight on at the Porsche Curves in that car and had to be pushed out of the gravel.

A late flyer from Esteban Masson gave Lexus top spot in the LMGT3 ranks with a 3m57.808s in the closing minutes.

Inception's #70 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo had previously led the way almost throughout the session with a 3m58.770s in the hands of Brendan Iribe.

That effort was two-tenths faster than the #59 United Autosports-run example.

The sister #78 Lexus was the other car to have brought out a red flag halfway through FP1 when it ground to a halt on the straight after Mulsanne Corner.

Le Mans 24 Hours FP1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Team # Drivers Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 36

3'26.013

   238.109
2
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato United Kingdom C. Ilott Porsche 963 40

+0.597

3'26.610

 0.597 237.421
3
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Belgium D. Vanthoor Italy R. Marciello Germany M. Wittmann BMW M Hybrid V8 37

+0.658

3'26.671

 0.061 237.351
4
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
99 Switzerland N. Jani United Kingdom H. Tincknell France J. Andlauer Porsche 963 32

+0.878

3'26.891

 0.220 237.098
5
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 Argentina J. Lopez Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid 40

+0.905

3'26.918

 0.027 237.067
6
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
2 New Zealand E. Bamber United Kingdom A. Lynn Spain A. Palou Cadillac V-Series.R 31

+0.915

3'26.928

 0.010 237.056
7
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast BMW M Hybrid V8 33

+0.934

3'26.947

 0.019 237.034
8
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P 39

+0.960

3'26.973

 0.026 237.004
9
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France N. Lapierre Germany M. Schumacher France M. Vaxiviere Alpine A424 39

+1.417

3'27.430

 0.457 236.482
10
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 France P. Chatin Austria F. Habsburg France C. Milesi Alpine A424 35

+1.470

3'27.483

 0.053 236.422
11
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 Poland R. Kubica Israel R. Shwartzman China Y. Yifei Ferrari 499P 40

+1.500

3'27.513

 0.030 236.388
12
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
38 Denmark O. Rasmussen United Kingdom P. Hanson United Kingdom J. Button Porsche 963 37

+1.648

3'27.661

 0.148 236.219
13
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
3 France S. Bourdais Netherlands R. van der Zande New Zealand S. Dixon Cadillac V-Series.R 35

+1.659

3'27.672

 0.011 236.207
14
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
5 Australia M. Campbell Denmark M. Christensen France F. Makowiecki Porsche 963 34

+1.659

3'27.672

 0.000 236.207
15
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
6 France K. Estre Germany A. Lotterer Belgium L. Vanthoor Porsche 963 35

+1.666

3'27.679

 0.007 236.199
16
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P 39

+1.724

3'27.737

 0.058 236.133
17
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 France J. Vergne Denmark M. Jensen Switzerland N. Müller Peugeot 9X8 2024 33

+2.341

3'28.354

 0.617 235.433
18
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
311 Brazil P. Derani United Kingdom J. Aitken Brazil F. Drugovich Cadillac V-Series.R 34

+2.466

3'28.479

 0.125 235.292
19
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 Belgium S. Vandoorne United Kingdom P. di Resta France L. Duval Peugeot 9X8 2024 31

+2.923

3'28.936

 0.457 234.778
20
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
4 France M. Jaminet Brazil F. Nasr United Kingdom N. Tandy Porsche 963 30

+2.946

3'28.959

 0.023 234.752
21
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
19 France R. Grosjean Italy A. Caldarelli Italy M. Cairoli Lamborghini SC63 29

+3.042

3'29.055

 0.096 234.644
22
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
63 Italy M. Bortolotti Russian Federation D. Kvyat Switzerland E. Mortara Lamborghini SC63 20

+4.734

3'30.747

 1.692 232.760
23
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
11
C. Bennett
France J. Vernay Canada A. Serravalle 		Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH 32

+7.970

3'33.983

 3.236 229.240
24
AO by TF LMP2
14 United States P. Hyett Switzerland L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
Oreca 07 34

+8.232

3'34.245

 0.262 228.960
25
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
30 United States J. Falb Australia J. Allen France J. Simmenauer Oreca 07 39

+8.830

3'34.843

 0.598 228.323
26
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
23 United States B. Keating Portugal F. Albuquerque United Kingdom B. Hanley Oreca 07 30

+8.890

3'34.903

 0.060 228.259
27
Proton Competition LMP2
9 Germany J. Ried
M. Capietto
Netherlands B. Viscaal 		Oreca 07 36

+9.041

3'35.054

 0.151 228.098
28
United Autosports LMP2
22 United Kingdom O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
Oreca 07 39

+9.277

3'35.290

 0.236 227.848
29
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
34 Poland J. Smiechowski Russian Federation V. Lomko France C. Novalak Oreca 07 36

+9.347

3'35.360

 0.070 227.774
30
IDEC SPORT LMP2
28 France P. Lafargue Netherlands J. Van Uitert France R. de Gerus Oreca 07 34

+9.440

3'35.453

 0.093 227.676
31
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
24 Switzerland F. Scherer Denmark D. Heinemeier Hansson United States K. Simpson Oreca 07 35

+10.242

3'36.255

 0.802 226.832
32
Cool Racing LMP2
37
L. Fluxá
Denmark M. Jakobsen Japan R. Miyata 		Oreca 07 39

+10.589

3'36.602

 0.347 226.468
33
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
10 Ireland R. Cullen France P. Pilet Monaco S. Richelmi Oreca 07 33

+10.623

3'36.636

 0.034 226.433
34
DKR Engineering LMP2
33 Germany A. Mattschull Austria R. Binder Germany L. Hörr Oreca 07 35

+10.829

3'36.842

 0.206 226.218
35
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
25 Liechtenstein M. Kaiser United Kingdom O. Caldwell Canada R. De Angelis Oreca 07 35

+10.929

3'36.942

 0.100 226.113
36
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
45 United States G. Kurtz United States C. Braun Netherlands N. Catsburg Oreca 07 36

+10.955

3'36.968

 0.026 226.086
37
PANIS RACING LMP2
65 United States R. Sales Switzerland M. Beche United States S. Huffaker Oreca 07 35

+11.025

3'37.038

 0.070 226.013
38
AF Corse LMP2
183 France F. Perrodo United Kingdom B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
Oreca 07 22

+11.405

3'37.418

 0.380 225.618
39
Cool Racing LMP2
47
N. Rao
United Kingdom M. Bell Denmark F. Vesti 		Oreca 07 32

+12.134

3'38.147

 0.729 224.864
40
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87 Japan T. Kimura
E. Masson
United Kingdom J. Hawksworth 		Lexus RC F GT3 35

+31.795

3'57.808

 19.661 206.273
41
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
70 United States B. Iribe United Kingdom O. Millroy Switzerland F. Schandorff McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 32

+32.757

3'58.770

 0.962 205.442
42
United Autosports LMGT3
59 J. Cottingham N. Costa Switzerland G. Saucy McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 31

+32.962

3'58.975

 0.205 205.266
43
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Italy D. Mancinelli Spain A. Riberas Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 22

+33.045

3'59.058

 0.083 205.195
44
GR RACING LMGT3
86 United Kingdom M. Wainwright Brazil D. Serra Italy R. Pera Ferrari 296 GT3 19

+33.264

3'59.277

 0.219 205.007
45
IRON LYNX LMGT3
60 Italy C. Schiavoni Italy M. Cressoni
F. Perera
Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 32

+33.304

3'59.317

 0.040 204.973
46
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 32

+33.324

3'59.337

 0.020 204.956
47
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States R. Hardwick Canada Z. Robichon United Kingdom B. Barker Ford Mustang GT3 28

+33.337

3'59.350

 0.013 204.945
48
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
92
A. Malykhin
J. Sturm
Austria K. Bachler 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 34

+33.380

3'59.393

 0.043 204.908
49
Manthey EMA LMGT3
91
Y. Shahin
M. Schuring
Austria R. Lietz 		Porsche 911 GT3 R 37

+33.408

3'59.421

 0.028 204.884
50
IRON DAMES LMGT3
85 Belgium S. Bovy Denmark M. Gatting Switzerland R. Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 28

+33.443

3'59.456

 0.035 204.854
51
United Autosports LMGT3
95 H. Hamaguchi Chile N. Pino Japan M. Sato McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 35

+33.521

3'59.534

 0.078 204.787
52
D'Station Racing LMGT3
777 Japan S. Hoshino
E. Bastard
Denmark M. Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 36

+33.621

3'59.634

 0.100 204.702
53
Spirit of Race LMGT3
155 Denmark J. Laursen
C. Laursen
United States J. Taylor 		Ferrari 296 GT3 33

+33.622

3'59.635

 0.001 204.701
54
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
66 Italy G. Petrobelli Netherlands L. ten Voorde Turkey S. Yoluc Ferrari 296 GT3 33

+33.663

3'59.676

 0.041 204.666
55
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78
A. Robin
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy South Africa K. van der Linde 		Lexus RC F GT3 23

+33.688

3'59.701

 0.025 204.644
56
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
55 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 36

+33.690

3'59.703

 0.002 204.643
57
TEAM WRT LMGT3
46 United Kingdom A. Al Harthy Italy V. Rossi Belgium M. Martin BMW M4 GT3 29

+33.789

3'59.802

 0.099 204.558
58
TF Sport LMGT3
82 Japan H. Koizumi
S. Baud
Spain D. Juncadella 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 37

+34.041

4'00.054

 0.252 204.344
59
TF Sport LMGT3
81 Belgium T. Van Rompuy Portugal R. Andrade Ireland C. Eastwood Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R 36

+34.181

4'00.194

 0.140 204.224
60
TEAM WRT LMGT3
31
D. Leung
Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus 		BMW M4 GT3 30

+34.208

4'00.221

 0.027 204.201
61
Proton Competition LMGT3
44 United Kingdom J. Hartshorne United Kingdom B. Tuck Germany C. Mies Ford Mustang GT3 30

+34.329

4'00.342

 0.121 204.099
62
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy G. Roda
M. Pedersen
Norway D. Olsen 		Ford Mustang GT3 27

+36.191

4'02.204

 1.862 202.530
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
Next article Safety concerns over "crazy" Rossi attention at Le Mans

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stephen Lickorish
More from
Stephen Lickorish
LMP2 "as competitive as it's ever been" at Le Mans despite WEC demotion

LMP2 "as competitive as it's ever been" at Le Mans despite WEC demotion

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
LMP2 "as competitive as it's ever been" at Le Mans despite WEC demotion
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality
How Verstappen's sim team-mate has found real-life racing success

How Verstappen's sim team-mate has found real-life racing success

National
How Verstappen's sim team-mate has found real-life racing success

Latest news

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota edges Ferrari in final night practice
Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Inception McLaren confident of fighting WEC regulars after Le Mans GT3 pole
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort

Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche snatches pole from Cadillac with last-gasp effort
Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans 24 Hours Hyperpole session delayed due to barrier repair

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The secret path BMW took to success in Le Mans' past manufacturer boom
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
The winding road that brought McLaren back to Le Mans
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
By Gary Watkins
How Porsche has put extra focus on finding a Le Mans edge off-track
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
By Stephen Lickorish
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe