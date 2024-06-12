Le Mans 24 Hours: Toyota tops opening practice twice delayed by red flags
Toyota set the pace as official practice for the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours began, with its best time being six-tenths faster than the first of the Porsche crews.
Brendon Hartley posted a 3m26.013s with around 50 minutes of the opening three-hour first practice session remaining in the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID - a time that is almost a second faster than Porsche managed at last Sunday's Test Day.
Callum Ilott's 3m26.610s in the #12 Jota-run privateer Porsche 963 LMDh had topped the timesheets for much of the session, before the Briton was relegated to second.
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh pilot Dries Vanthoor had briefly assumed second place with an effort in the closing minutes, but this was later deleted for a track-limits breach.
But his subsequent 3m26.671s was still good enough for third spot, ahead of the customer Proton 963 of Julien Andlauer - another late improver.
Nyck de Vries' 3m26.918s in the opening minutes ensured that Toyota had two cars in the top five.
Also within a second of Hartley's benchmark was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh of Alex Lynn, who posted a 3m26.928s early on.
However, Lynn later caused one of two red flags when he crashed into the barriers at Terte Rouge with around 20 minutes of FP1 remaining.
Watch: 2024 Le Mans Preview With Allan McNish – Will Porsche Take Their 20th Win?
Next up in seventh spot was the second of the two BMWs, courtesy of Robin Frijns.
Ferrari's defence of its Le Mans victory last year began in low-key fashion with the fastest of the trio of AF Corse-run 499Ps in eighth place with Antonio Fuoco in the #50 machine also just under a second off Hartley's time.
The two Alpine A424 LMDhs, on their maiden Le Mans outing, rounded out the top 10, while the best of the Peugeot 9X8s was the #93 in 17th.
The top Lamborghini SC63 was 21st and the rear of the 23-strong Hypercar field was brought up by the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH, eight seconds off Toyota's time.
Louis Deletraz topped the LMP2 leaderboard for almost the entire session in the #14 TF Sport-run AO ORECA-Gibson 07, having set a 3m34.245s in the opening 20 minutes.
The class is making a return to the World Endurance Championship for Le Mans, having been dropped from the regular WEC roster for 2024 with the LMGT3 division's introduction.
James Allen was second in the #30 Duqueine with a 3m34.843s, while third was the #23 United Autosports entry, courtesy of Ben Hanley.
#14 AO by TF Oreca 07: Gibson: Pj Hyett, Louis Deletraz, Alex Quinn
Photo by: Emanuele Clivati | AG Photo
Last year's GTE Am victor Ben Keating later went straight on at the Porsche Curves in that car and had to be pushed out of the gravel.
A late flyer from Esteban Masson gave Lexus top spot in the LMGT3 ranks with a 3m57.808s in the closing minutes.
Inception's #70 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo had previously led the way almost throughout the session with a 3m58.770s in the hands of Brendan Iribe.
That effort was two-tenths faster than the #59 United Autosports-run example.
The sister #78 Lexus was the other car to have brought out a red flag halfway through FP1 when it ground to a halt on the straight after Mulsanne Corner.
Le Mans 24 Hours FP1 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|36
|
3'26.013
|238.109
|2
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|40
|
+0.597
3'26.610
|0.597
|237.421
|3
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|37
|
+0.658
3'26.671
|0.061
|237.351
|4
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani H. Tincknell J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|32
|
+0.878
3'26.891
|0.220
|237.098
|5
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|J. Lopez K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|40
|
+0.905
3'26.918
|0.027
|237.067
|6
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn A. Palou
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|31
|
+0.915
3'26.928
|0.010
|237.056
|7
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|33
|
+0.934
3'26.947
|0.019
|237.034
|8
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|39
|
+0.960
3'26.973
|0.026
|237.004
|9
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|39
|
+1.417
3'27.430
|0.457
|236.482
|10
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|35
|
+1.470
3'27.483
|0.053
|236.422
|11
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|40
|
+1.500
3'27.513
|0.030
|236.388
|12
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|O. Rasmussen P. Hanson J. Button
|Porsche 963
|37
|
+1.648
3'27.661
|0.148
|236.219
|13
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|3
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|35
|
+1.659
3'27.672
|0.011
|236.207
|14
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|34
|
+1.659
3'27.672
|0.000
|236.207
|15
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|35
|
+1.666
3'27.679
|0.007
|236.199
|16
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|39
|
+1.724
3'27.737
|0.058
|236.133
|17
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|J. Vergne M. Jensen N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|33
|
+2.341
3'28.354
|0.617
|235.433
|18
|
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
|311
|P. Derani J. Aitken F. Drugovich
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|34
|
+2.466
3'28.479
|0.125
|235.292
|19
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|S. Vandoorne P. di Resta L. Duval
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|31
|
+2.923
3'28.936
|0.457
|234.778
|20
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|4
|M. Jaminet F. Nasr N. Tandy
|Porsche 963
|30
|
+2.946
3'28.959
|0.023
|234.752
|21
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|19
|R. Grosjean A. Caldarelli M. Cairoli
|Lamborghini SC63
|29
|
+3.042
3'29.055
|0.096
|234.644
|22
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat E. Mortara
|Lamborghini SC63
|20
|
+4.734
3'30.747
|1.692
|232.760
|23
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|
C. BennettJ. Vernay A. Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|32
|
+7.970
3'33.983
|3.236
|229.240
|24
|
AO by TF LMP2
|14
| P. Hyett L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
|Oreca 07
|34
|
+8.232
3'34.245
|0.262
|228.960
|25
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|J. Falb J. Allen J. Simmenauer
|Oreca 07
|39
|
+8.830
3'34.843
|0.598
|228.323
|26
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
|23
|B. Keating F. Albuquerque B. Hanley
|Oreca 07
|30
|
+8.890
3'34.903
|0.060
|228.259
|27
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
| J. Ried
M. CapiettoB. Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|36
|
+9.041
3'35.054
|0.151
|228.098
|28
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
| O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
|Oreca 07
|39
|
+9.277
3'35.290
|0.236
|227.848
|29
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski V. Lomko C. Novalak
|Oreca 07
|36
|
+9.347
3'35.360
|0.070
|227.774
|30
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|P. Lafargue J. Van Uitert R. de Gerus
|Oreca 07
|34
|
+9.440
3'35.453
|0.093
|227.676
|31
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|F. Scherer D. Heinemeier Hansson K. Simpson
|Oreca 07
|35
|
+10.242
3'36.255
|0.802
|226.832
|32
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|37
|
L. FluxáM. Jakobsen R. Miyata
|Oreca 07
|39
|
+10.589
3'36.602
|0.347
|226.468
|33
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen P. Pilet S. Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|33
|
+10.623
3'36.636
|0.034
|226.433
|34
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|33
|A. Mattschull R. Binder L. Hörr
|Oreca 07
|35
|
+10.829
3'36.842
|0.206
|226.218
|35
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|M. Kaiser O. Caldwell R. De Angelis
|Oreca 07
|35
|
+10.929
3'36.942
|0.100
|226.113
|36
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|45
|G. Kurtz C. Braun N. Catsburg
|Oreca 07
|36
|
+10.955
3'36.968
|0.026
|226.086
|37
|
PANIS RACING LMP2
|65
|R. Sales M. Beche S. Huffaker
|Oreca 07
|35
|
+11.025
3'37.038
|0.070
|226.013
|38
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
| F. Perrodo B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
|Oreca 07
|22
|
+11.405
3'37.418
|0.380
|225.618
|39
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|47
|
N. RaoM. Bell F. Vesti
|Oreca 07
|32
|
+12.134
3'38.147
|0.729
|224.864
|40
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|35
|
+31.795
3'57.808
|19.661
|206.273
|41
|
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
|70
|B. Iribe O. Millroy F. Schandorff
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|32
|
+32.757
3'58.770
|0.962
|205.442
|42
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|31
|
+32.962
3'58.975
|0.205
|205.266
|43
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|22
|
+33.045
3'59.058
|0.083
|205.195
|44
|
GR RACING LMGT3
|86
|M. Wainwright D. Serra R. Pera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|19
|
+33.264
3'59.277
|0.219
|205.007
|45
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|32
|
+33.304
3'59.317
|0.040
|204.973
|46
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|32
|
+33.324
3'59.337
|0.020
|204.956
|47
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|28
|
+33.337
3'59.350
|0.013
|204.945
|48
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|34
|
+33.380
3'59.393
|0.043
|204.908
|49
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|
+33.408
3'59.421
|0.028
|204.884
|50
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|28
|
+33.443
3'59.456
|0.035
|204.854
|51
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|H. Hamaguchi N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|35
|
+33.521
3'59.534
|0.078
|204.787
|52
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| S. Hoshino
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|36
|
+33.621
3'59.634
|0.100
|204.702
|53
|
Spirit of Race LMGT3
|155
| J. Laursen
C. LaursenJ. Taylor
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|33
|
+33.622
3'59.635
|0.001
|204.701
|54
|
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
|66
|G. Petrobelli L. ten Voorde S. Yoluc
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|33
|
+33.663
3'59.676
|0.041
|204.666
|55
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|23
|
+33.688
3'59.701
|0.025
|204.644
|56
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|36
|
+33.690
3'59.703
|0.002
|204.643
|57
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|29
|
+33.789
3'59.802
|0.099
|204.558
|58
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|37
|
+34.041
4'00.054
|0.252
|204.344
|59
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|36
|
+34.181
4'00.194
|0.140
|204.224
|60
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|30
|
+34.208
4'00.221
|0.027
|204.201
|61
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|44
|J. Hartshorne B. Tuck C. Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|30
|
+34.329
4'00.342
|0.121
|204.099
|62
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|27
|
+36.191
4'02.204
|1.862
|202.530
|View full results
