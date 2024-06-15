Le Mans 24 Hours: Kubica tops warm-up, De Vries Toyota crashes
Robert Kubica’s Ferrari topped the warm-up session ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hours, in which Toyota’s Nyck de Vries incurred damage clashing with Kelvin van der Linde’s slowing Lexus.
As most teams elected to give drivers pitstop practice in live conditions, only 12 of the 23 Hypercar entries set a time during the short 15-minute session that precedes the World Endurance Championship’s blue riband event, with Kubica heading a Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar 1-2 in his customer #83 AF Corse example.
His 3m29.260s lap time proved 0.409s quicker than Antonio Giovinazzi, the defending Le Mans winner’s #51 factory entry losing time in the final sector after setting two purple sectors earlier in the lap.
De Vries had by this time returned to the pits with nose damage on his #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, which will start from the back of the Hypercar grid after Kamui Kobayashi’s spin in qualifying brought out red flags.
The Dutchman was caught out as he closed on van der Linde’s ASP-run Lexus RC F GT3 on the exit of the Porsche Curves, and was unable to avoid making contact with the DTM points leader before spinning.
The stewards deemed that van der Linde was predominantly at fault for the collision, as the South African's car had slowed while still on the racing line.
He was given a suspended stop-and-go penalty, while the team faces a race against time to repair the damage in time for the race.
Another incident occurred at the first Mulsanne Chicane when Naveen Rao's Algarve Pro Racing ORECA-Gibson 07 LMP2 car clattered into the side of Sebastien Bourdais in the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series. R LMDh, although both cars continued.
Charles Milesi improved to clock the third-fastest time in the #35 Alpine A424 LMDh, 1.843s behind Kubica, while Laurens Vanthoor in the polesitting #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport 963 LMDh moved into fourth.
That demoted Will Stevens to fifth in the rebuilt #12 Jota Porsche 963 LMDh, getting its first laps on-track since Callum Ilott’s crash during night practice on Wednesday, following a successful shakedown on the Le Mans air strip last night.
Frederic Makowiecki was sixth in the #5 PPM 963, slotting in ahead of Jack Aitken’s Action Express Cadillac and Nicolas Lapierre in the second Alpine.
Sebastien Buemi (Toyota) and Felipe Nasr in the third PPM Porsche completed the top 10.
Ben Barnicoat headed the LMP2 times in his #183 AF Corse-entered ORECA.
The Briton’s 3m36.884s lap put him 0.651s clear of Mathias Beche’s Panis Racing entry, with Job van Uitert third for IDEC Sport.
In LMGT3, factory driver Daniel Serra set the pace in the GR Racing Ferrari 296 GT3 which will start the race from the back of the grid after power delivery problems meant it was unable to set a time in qualifying.
The Brazilian lapped 0.204s quicker than Dennis Olsen’s #88 Proton Ford Mustang, while the polesitting Inception Racing McLaren 720S EVO of Frederik Schandorff was third.
Warm-up was held on a track that race control declared wet, although rain only truly hit as cars were trailing back to the pits at the session’s conclusion.
The 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours will begin at 4pm local time (3pm BST).
Le Mans 24 Hours 2024: Warm-up results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|R. Kubica R. Shwartzman Y. Yifei
|Ferrari 499P
|4
|
3'29.260
|234.414
|2
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|5
|
+0.409
3'29.669
|0.409
|233.957
|3
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|P. Chatin F. Habsburg C. Milesi
|Alpine A424
|3
|
+1.843
3'31.103
|1.434
|232.368
|4
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|6
|K. Estre A. Lotterer L. Vanthoor
|Porsche 963
|4
|
+2.911
3'32.171
|1.068
|231.198
|5
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|W. Stevens N. Nato C. Ilott
|Porsche 963
|4
|
+3.124
3'32.384
|0.213
|230.966
|6
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|5
|M. Campbell M. Christensen F. Makowiecki
|Porsche 963
|4
|
+3.466
3'32.726
|0.342
|230.595
|7
|
Whelen Cadillac Racing HYPERCAR
|311
|P. Derani J. Aitken F. Drugovich
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|4
|
+3.517
3'32.777
|0.051
|230.539
|8
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|N. Lapierre M. Schumacher M. Vaxiviere
|Alpine A424
|3
|
+3.590
3'32.850
|0.073
|230.460
|9
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|3
|
+4.436
3'33.696
|0.846
|229.548
|10
|
PORSCHE PENSKE MOTORSPORT HYPERCAR
|4
|M. Jaminet F. Nasr N. Tandy
|Porsche 963
|4
|
+5.769
3'35.029
|1.333
|228.125
|11
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
| F. Perrodo B. Barnicoat
N. Varrone
|Oreca 07
|4
|
+7.624
3'36.884
|1.855
|226.174
|12
|
PANIS RACING LMP2
|65
|R. Sales M. Beche S. Huffaker
|Oreca 07
|4
|
+8.275
3'37.535
|0.651
|225.497
|13
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|S. Vandoorne P. di Resta L. Duval
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|4
|
+8.768
3'38.028
|0.493
|224.987
|14
|
Isotta Fraschini HYPERCAR
|11
|
C. BennettJ. Vernay A. Serravalle
|Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 Competizione LMH
|4
|
+9.367
3'38.627
|0.599
|224.371
|15
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
|P. Lafargue J. Van Uitert R. de Gerus
|Oreca 07
|4
|
+9.587
3'38.847
|0.220
|224.145
|16
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
| J. Ried
M. CapiettoB. Viscaal
|Oreca 07
|4
|
+11.765
3'41.025
|2.178
|221.936
|17
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|10
|R. Cullen P. Pilet S. Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|3
|
+13.264
3'42.524
|1.499
|220.441
|18
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|34
|J. Smiechowski V. Lomko C. Novalak
|Oreca 07
|4
|
+15.787
3'45.047
|2.523
|217.970
|19
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|47
|
N. RaoM. Bell F. Vesti
|Oreca 07
|4
|
+16.547
3'45.807
|0.760
|217.236
|20
|
GR RACING LMGT3
|86
|M. Wainwright D. Serra R. Pera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+28.938
3'58.198
|12.391
|205.936
|21
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
| G. Roda
M. PedersenD. Olsen
|Ford Mustang GT3
|4
|
+29.142
3'58.402
|0.204
|205.760
|22
|
INCEPTION RACING LMGT3
|70
|B. Iribe O. Millroy F. Schandorff
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|4
|
+29.400
3'58.660
|0.258
|205.537
|23
|
Manthey EMA LMGT3
|91
|
Y. Shahin
M. SchuringR. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|4
|
+29.659
3'58.919
|0.259
|205.314
|24
|
Manthey PureRxcing LMGT3
|92
|
A. Malykhin
J. SturmK. Bachler
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|4
|
+30.146
3'59.406
|0.487
|204.897
|25
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
|R. Hardwick Z. Robichon B. Barker
|Ford Mustang GT3
|4
|
+30.464
3'59.724
|0.318
|204.625
|26
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|44
|J. Hartshorne B. Tuck C. Mies
|Ford Mustang GT3
|4
|
+30.665
3'59.925
|0.201
|204.453
|27
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|46
|A. Al Harthy V. Rossi M. Martin
|BMW M4 GT3
|4
|
+30.835
4'00.095
|0.170
|204.309
|28
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|55
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+33.141
4'02.401
|2.306
|202.365
|29
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+36.483
4'05.743
|3.342
|199.613
|30
|
Spirit of Race LMGT3
|155
| J. Laursen
C. LaursenJ. Taylor
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|4
|
+36.964
4'06.224
|0.481
|199.223
|31
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|2
|E. Bamber A. Lynn A. Palou
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|3
|
|32
|
CADILLAC RACING HYPERCAR
|3
|S. Bourdais R. van der Zande S. Dixon
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|3
|
|33
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|J. Lopez K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota GR010 - Hybrid
|1
|
|34
|
AO by TF LMP2
|14
| P. Hyett L. Deletraz
A. Quinn
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|35
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|D. Vanthoor R. Marciello M. Wittmann
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|4
|
|36
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|19
|R. Grosjean A. Caldarelli M. Cairoli
|Lamborghini SC63
|3
|
|37
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|S. Van Der Linde R. Frijns R. Rast
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|4
|
|38
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
| O. Jarvis
B. Garg
N. Siegel
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|39
|
UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA LMP2
|23
|B. Keating F. Albuquerque B. Hanley
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|40
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
|F. Scherer D. Heinemeier Hansson K. Simpson
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|41
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|M. Kaiser O. Caldwell R. De Angelis
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|42
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James D. Mancinelli A. Riberas
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|2
|
|43
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|J. Falb J. Allen J. Simmenauer
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|44
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|31
|
D. LeungS. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3
|2
|
|45
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|33
|A. Mattschull R. Binder L. Hörr
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|46
|
Cool Racing LMP2
|37
|
L. FluxáM. Jakobsen R. Miyata
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|47
|
HERTZ TEAM JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|O. Rasmussen P. Hanson J. Button
|Porsche 963
|4
|
|48
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|45
|G. Kurtz C. Braun N. Catsburg
|Oreca 07
|3
|
|49
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco M. Molina N. Nielsen
|Ferrari 499P
|4
|
|50
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|59
|J. Cottingham N. Costa G. Saucy
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|3
|
|51
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|60
| C. Schiavoni M. Cressoni
F. Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|3
|
|52
|
Lamborghini Iron Lynx HYPERCAR
|63
|M. Bortolotti D. Kvyat E. Mortara
|Lamborghini SC63
|3
|
|53
|
JMW Motorsport LMGT3
|66
|G. Petrobelli L. ten Voorde S. Yoluc
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|2
|
|54
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
|
A. RobinT. Boguslavskiy K. van der Linde
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1
|
|55
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|81
|T. Van Rompuy R. Andrade C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|2
|
|56
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|82
| H. Koizumi
S. BaudD. Juncadella
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|2
|
|57
|
IRON DAMES LMGT3
|85
|S. Bovy M. Gatting R. Frey
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2
|3
|
|58
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
| T. Kimura
E. MassonJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|3
|
|59
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|J. Vergne M. Jensen N. Müller
|Peugeot 9X8 2024
|3
|
|60
|
United Autosports LMGT3
|95
|H. Hamaguchi N. Pino M. Sato
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|2
|
|61
|
Proton Competition HYPERCAR
|99
|N. Jani H. Tincknell J. Andlauer
|Porsche 963
|3
|
|62
|
D'Station Racing LMGT3
|777
| S. Hoshino
E. BastardM. Sorensen
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|3
|
