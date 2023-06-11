Subscribe
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Race report

Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari beats Toyota in race of attrition

Ferrari scored its first outright Le Mans 24 Hours victory in 58 years as Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi took top honours ahead of Toyota in the centenary edition of the race.

Jamie Klein
By:
#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

On the Italian manufacturer's return to top-flight competition at the Circuit de la Sarthe with the new 499P Le Mans Hypercar, the #51 crew delivered Ferrari its first outright Le Mans win since Masten Gregory and Jochen Rindt took top honours in 1965.

Pier Guidi took the chequered flag one minute and 21 seconds ahead of the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa.

Taking the final spot on the overall podium was the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R shared by Alex Lynn, Earl Bamber and Richard Westbrook, a lap behind the winning Ferrari.

In a race of heavy attrition, the fight for the lead boiled down to a straight fight between the #51 Ferrari and the #8 Toyota, although it was the 499P that appeared to have the advantage on sheer pace for much of the second half of the race.

After suffering an off in the hands of Pier Guidi at the first Mulsanne chicane in the evening hours, the #51 Ferrari was back into the lead and almost a minute clear of the Toyota, but the gap was virtually eradicated when Pier Guidi had to perform a power cycle at a pitstop in the 19th hour.

That brought the Toyota back into contention, with the two leaders circulating just seconds apart at this point of the race, but the Ferrari had already started to assert its advantage when an off for Hirakawa in the penultimate hour defused the battle.

Hirakawa lost it under braking at Arnage, hitting the barriers, but was able to get the damaged #8 car to the pits and was sent on his way without losing a lap.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

There was a minor scare for the #51 car in the closing stages as Pier Guidi had to perform another power cycle with 23 minutes to go, but his advantage over the Toyota was such that he was able to resume in a clear lead before going on to make history for Ferrari.

The third-placed #2 Cadillac enjoyed a largely clean run, save for a spin for Westbrook in the night-time hours, but the sister #3 Chip Ganassi Racing-run car endured a much more eventful time on its way to fourth.

Sebastien Bourdais was rear-ended by a GTE Am car at the Dunlop chicane during an early slow zone, sending the car into the garage for repairs, and there was a similar incident involving Bourdais and one of the WRT cars at Tertre Rouge just as the Frenchman had got back onto the lead lap in the night.

Ultimately, Bourdais and team-mates Renger van der Zande and Scott Dixon finished three laps down in fourth, followed home by the #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in fifth.

The pole-winning car had already slipped out of lead contention following an off for Nielsen at the Porsche Curves during one of two heavy rain showers in the evening hours, and then lost multiple laps overnight due to an energy recovery system fluid leak.

The two remaining Hypercar manufacturers, Peugeot and Porsche, endured races to forget.

Peugeot had both of its unconventional 9X8 in the thick of the lead battle early on, but a spin in the wet for Jean-Eric Vergne in the #93 car at Mulsanne corner cost that car two laps, while Gustavo Menezes suffered a crash in the sister #94 machine at the first Mulsanne chicane in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Both Peugeots were then taken into the garage for hydraulic issues with the better of the two, the #93 car in which Vergne shared with Paul di Resta and Mikkel Jensen, finishing eighth.

#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy

#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Porsche endured an even more miserable showing with its trio of Penske-entered 963 LMDhs, which all suffered multiple delays.

The third-string #75 Porsche became the first Hypercar retirement with a fuel pressure problem, before a crash at the Porsche Curves for Kevin Estre put the marque's best-placed car, the #6, out of contention before it lost even more time replacing the hybrid battery.

Porsche's #5 machine was on course to come home fifth, having suffered delays due to a puncture and a cooling system leak, before finally suffering a driveshaft issue in the final hour that dropped it down to ninth.

The late drama cleared the way for boutique manufacturer Glickenhaus to score an unlikely sixth place in the manufacturer-dominated Hypercar class with the #708 entry shared by Oliver Pla, Romain Dumas and Ryan Briscoe, ahead of the sister #709 car.

That was despite multiple shunts involving both of the non-hybrid 007 LMHs, including near-identical offs for Pla and Esteban Gutierrez at Indianapolis.

LMP2: Inter Europol scores underdog win

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

The LMP2 class was won by the Polish Inter Europol Competition squad with the #34 ORECA shared by Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa and Fabio Scherer - who incredibly sustained a suspected broken foot during the race.

Swiss driver Scherer suffered the injury when the Corvette GTE Am car ran over his left foot during a round of pitstops, but that didn't stop Inter Europol from clinching a first World Endurance Championship win on the biggest stage of all.

Inter Europol had been in command for the final eight hours of the race, surviving multiple investigations for pitstop infringements in the closing stages to beat the #41 Team WRT car of Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica and Rui Andrade by 21 seconds.

Duqueine took the final spot on the podium with Neel Jani, Rene Binder and Nico Pino, assisted by a late issue for the second of the WRT ORECAs, the #31 car, which was brought into the pits with a suspected suspension issue with 11 minutes to go.

Alpine's lead contender, the #36 machine of Charles Milesi, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Julien Canal, was promoted to fourth, with the #31 car of Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Ferdinand Habsburg coming away with fifth after its late dramas.

United Autosports suffered a nightmare race, with both of its ORECAs involved in incidents. Its top finisher was the #23 car in eighth place following a night-time crash when Tom Blomqvist lost his brakes that necessitated a trip to the medical centre as the car's medical alarm had been triggered.

GTE: Corvette gives C8.R farewell victory

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone

#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Nicky Catsburg, Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Corvette Racing secured a fitting final victory for GTE machinery at Le Mans, before the class bows out in favour of GT3 cars for 2024.

That was an outcome that looked unlikely early in the race as the solo C8.R went into the garage for 10 minutes to replace a front damper, losing two laps, and then failed to get a lap back during an early safety car procedure after some cars were released from the pits early.

However, a smooth run thereafter combined with rapid pace from Nicky Catsburg, Nico Varrone and Ben Keating allowed them to claw back the lost ground, the #33 machine finally getting back on the lead lap by the 16th hour.

By the 21st hour, the Corvette was established in the lead at the expense of the all-female crewed Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy.

Frey was demoted another position by the ORT by TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage, which had lost ground in the night with a puncture and a drive-through penalty awarded for Ahmad Al Harthy passing behind the safety car.

In the final reckoning, the #33 TF Sport car Al Harthy, Michael Dinan and Charlie Eastwood finished two minutes behind the Corvette, with the GR Racing Porsche denying the Iron Dames car the final spot on the podium in the closing stages.

There was late drama for the 'Rexy'-liveried AO Racing - Project 1 Porsche, which had been in podium contention but was forced into the garage due to an issue with the right-rear corner.

The Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup car, shared by Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, was classified 39th after a series of delays in the final stages owing to apparent gearbox issues.

A total of 39 cars out of the 62 starters were classified, the lowest figure since the 2015 race.

2023 Le Mans 24 Hours - Results

Cla Drivers Car Class Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 342  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 342 1'21.793
3 New Zealand Earl Bamber
United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 341 1 Lap
4 France Sébastien Bourdais
New Zealand Scott Dixon
Netherlands Renger van der Zande 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 340  
5 Italy Antonio Fuoco
Spain Miguel Molina
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 499P HYPERCAR 337  
6 Australia Ryan Briscoe
France Romain Dumas
France Olivier Pla 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 335  
7 France Nathanael Berthon
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
France Franck Mailleux 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 333  
8 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 330  
9 United States Dane Cameron
Denmark Michael Christensen
France Frédéric Makowiecki 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 329  
10 Spain Albert Costa
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Poland Jakub Smiechowski 		Oreca 07 LMP2 328  
11 Portugal Rui Andrade
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Poland Robert Kubica 		Oreca 07 LMP2 328 14 Laps
12 Austria Rene Binder
Switzerland Neel Jani
Chile Nicolas Pino 		Oreca 07 LMP2 327  
13 France Julien Canal
France Charles Milesi
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
14 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Indonesia Sean Gelael
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg 		Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
15 France Paul-Loup Chatin
Germany Laurents Hörr
France Paul Lafargue 		Oreca 07 LMP2 327 15 Laps
16 France Gabriel Aubry
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Liechtenstein Matthias Kaiser 		Oreca 07 LMP2 325  
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Brazil Pipo Derani
United Kingdom Alexander Sims 		Cadillac V-Series.R HYPERCAR 324  
18 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 323  
19 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
Brazil Andre Negrao
Mexico Memo Rojas 		Oreca 07 LMP2 322  
20 Australia James Allen
United States Colin Braun
United States George Kurtz 		Oreca 07 LMP2 322 20 Laps
21 Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Philip Hanson
United Kingdom Frederick Lubin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 321  
22 France Kevin Estre
Germany Andre Lotterer
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 320  
23 Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Denmark Malthe Jakobsen
France Nicolas Lapierre 		Oreca 07 LMP2 317  
24 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Denmark Oliver Rasmussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 316  
25 Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Venezuela Manuel Maldonado
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 316 26 Laps
26 Netherlands Nick Catsburg
United States Ben Keating
Nicolas Varrone		 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE AM 313  
27 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 312  
28 United Kingdom Ahmad Al Harthy
United States Michael Dinan
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
29 United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Michael Wainwright 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
30 Belgium Sarah Bovy
Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
31 Italy Francesco Castellacci
Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Davide Rigon 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 312 30 Laps
32 Belgium Maxime Martin
Belgium Tom Van Rompuy
Belgium Ugo de Wilde 		Oreca 07 LMP2 311  
33 United Kingdom Ian James
Italy Daniel Mancinelli
Spain Alex Riberas 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 310  
34 United States Juan Manuel Correa
Romania Filip Ugran
Netherlands Bent Viscaal 		Oreca 07 LMP2 310 32 Laps
35 Italy Matteo Cairoli
United States PJ Hyett
United States Gunnar Jeannette 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 309  
36 Indonesia Andrew Haryanto
United States Chandler Hull
United States Jeff Segal 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 307  
37 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Italy Roberto Lacorte
France Patrick Pilet 		Oreca 07 LMP2 303  
38 Japan Kei Cozzolino
Japan Yorikatsu Tsujiko
Japan Naoki Yokomizo 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 303 39 Laps
39 United Kingdom Jenson Button
United States Jimmie Johnson
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 INNOVATIVE CAR 285  
40 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
China Ye Yifei 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 244  
41 United States Scott Huffaker
Japan Takeshi Kimura
Brazil Daniel Serra 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 254  
42 Germany Michael Fassbender
Austria Richard Lietz
Estonia Martin Rump 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 246  
43 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
France Norman Nato
France François Perrodo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 183  
44 Germany Jonas Ried
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Don Yount 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 170  
45 France Tom Dillmann
Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
France Tristan Vautier 		Vanwall Vandervell 680 HYPERCAR 165  
46 Japan Tomonobu Fujii
Japan Satoshi Hoshino
United Kingdom Casper Stevenson 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 163  
47 France Reshad de Gerus
Russian Federation Vlad Lomko
France Simon Pagenaud 		Oreca 07 LMP2 158  
48 France Julien Andlauer
Germany Christian Ried
Mikkel Pedersen		 Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 118  
49 Denmark Anders Fjordbach
United States Mark Kvamme
Denmark Jan Magnussen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 117  
50 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
France Doriane Pin 		Oreca 07 LMP2 113  
51 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 103  
52 France Thomas Neubauer
Italy Giacomo Petrobelli
Louis Prette		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 89  
53 United Kingdom Tom Gamble
Belgium Dries Vanthoor
Turkey Salih Yoluc 		Oreca 07 LMP2 87  
54 France Mathieu Jaminet
Brazil Felipe Nasr
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Porsche 963 HYPERCAR 84  
55 France Valentin Hasse-Clot
Arnold Robin
Maxime Robin		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 58  
56 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Italy Alessio Rovera
France Lilou Wadoux 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33  
57 United States Ryan Hardwick
Belgium Jan Heylen
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28  
58 Italy Matteo Cressoni
Belgium Alessio Picariello
Italy Claudio Schiavoni 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 28  
59 Denmark Gustav Birch
Denmark Jens Reno Moller
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 21  
60 France Simon Mann
Belgium Ulysse De Pauw
France Julien Piguet 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 21  
61 Germany René Rast
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Thomas Steven 		Oreca 07 LMP2 19  
62 Switzerland Mathias Beche
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United States Rodrigo Sales 		Oreca 07 LMP2 18  
Toyota's Le Mans hopes take major blow after Hirakawa off

Toyota told Hirakawa to take “full risk” in Ferrari pursuit
