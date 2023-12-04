Subscribe
Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
News

F1 champion Verstappen says 'Alonso only wants to return to Le Mans if it's with me'

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed Fernando Alonso has sounded him out about teaming up at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the future.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, spray Champagne on the podium

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso competed in endurance racing during his sabbatical from F1, winning Le Mans twice in 2018 and 2019 with Toyota's LMP1 team as well as taking a World Endurance Championship crown.

He hasn't ruled out going back to the French endurance classic in the future even while he is still active in F1.

After this year's running he said: "I may go. I did the endurance world championship and Formula 1 world championship. I think both championships, so why not one race only?"

According to Verstappen, Alonso has been tapping him up to embark on the project together, claiming that Alonso only wants to return if it's with the Dutchman.

Speaking at the annual Honda Thanks Day at Motegi, Verstappen said: “Le Mans I definitely would like to do.

“I’ve been there already, when my Dad used to race in Le Mans. The atmosphere is amazing, so many people. Driving through the night, sunrise, I think it’s really cool.

"I've been speaking to Fernando about it. He said he would only want to do it with me again. So, I was like 'wow, that would be really cool!'

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso win the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season 2018 / 2019

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso win the Le Mans 24 Hours and the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season 2018 / 2019

It is not the first time the topic of Verstappen teaming up with Alonso at the French enduro has come up. Speaking to Autosport late last year, Verstappen said:

"I think Fernando will never stop racing. He is probably a little different to me in that sense with the age, but who knows. We need to have a good opportunity. If Fernando goes, he wants to challenge for the win in a competitive car. And I am exactly the same.

Read Also:

"That is also why I don't want to rush the whole project, just because there are so many changes happening at the moment in endurance. I think it is better to wait and see what is exactly happening now and to see how it's going to progress, and then make your mind up. I am not in a hurry."

But unlike Alonso, Verstappen said he doesn't like the idea of competing in Le Mans during his active F1 career, which will run until at least 2028 when his current Red Bull deal expires.

"Not really. I don't think I want to do that, because you want to focus on one thing fully," he explained. "And when you start combining stuff and you can only do one race, you're not really well prepared."

When asked if that meant time would run out for a bid alongside Alonso, he fired back: "I mean, if Fernando keeps racing, I'm sure he'll be as competitive at 50 as he is now!"

shares
comments
Previous article How to be an ace engineer: Engine designer John Judd
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Formula 1

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026 Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1

Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1

FIA F2

Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1 Pourchaire: Lawson shows Super Formula is a great step to F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest

FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest

F1 Formula 1

FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest FIA opens compliance investigation into potential Wolff conflict of interest

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

F1 Formula 1

Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026 Madrid closing in on F1 grand prix deal from 2026

Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch

Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch

MISC General

Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch Motorsport events to watch during winter break - how to watch

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race How McLaren conquered Le Mans with a car that wasn't intended to race

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Plus
Plus
WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe