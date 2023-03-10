Subscribe
DTM champion Gotz in frame for Glickenhaus Le Mans drive

Factory Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz is in line to make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut with Glickenhaus following news he will not remain in the DTM in 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Sources with inside knowledge of the matter, but who do not work at Glickenhaus, have told Autosport's sister publication Motorsport-Total.com that Gotz is in the running to drive one of the squad’s two 007 LMH cars in the centenary edition of the French endurance classic in June.

Team owner Jim Glickenhaus refused to confirm if the German is indeed in contention for a seat at Le Mans, only stating that it is speaking to several drivers to fill the extra seats made available by its additional entry for the race.

"I can't comment on that. We are talking to a number of drivers and serious sponsors and we are hopeful that we will have positive news on that front," he told Motorsport-Total.com.

Gotz himself hinted that a Le Mans drive could be on the cards when asked to reveal his plans for 2023 in the wake of his exit from the DTM, where he won the title in 2021.

"It will be a very good mix of sprint and endurance. And maybe there will be a surprise," he told Motorsport-Total.com.

Glickenhaus will compete in next week’s World Endurance Championship season opener at Sebring with Romain Dumas, Olivier Pla and Ryan Briscoe in the full-season #708 entry.

Briscoe could potentially join Franck Mailleux in the additional #709 car at Le Mans, with Gotz possibly taking his place in the #708 after getting the final nod to drive for the team.

The 37-year-old would be an interesting candidate for Glickenhaus because he has an attractive personal sponsor in BWT, which also backs the Alpine team in Formula 1.

A potential deal between the two could see the Glickenhaus 007 LMH adding a shade of pink to its livery on top of its light blue colour scheme.

Prior to a potential Le Mans outing, Gotz could be given a chance to drive for Glickenhaus at the second round of the WEC season at the Algarve International Circuit on 16 April.

Further, following the La Sarthe race in June, he could make further race appearances at Monza and Fuji before seeing out the season in Bahrain.

This would be possible because Mercedes has no presence in WEC and does not see Glickenhaus, a small American boutique manufacturer, as a rival in the roadcar space.

