Cadillac “proud” of podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Cadillac Racing’s Richard Westbrook says that the American marque “can see where we need to improve” after finishing third in the Le Mans 24 Hours.
The #2 Chip Ganassi Racing V-Series.R had a relatively trouble-free race across the 24 hours, apart from a spin for Westbrook in the night after being caught out on slicks in a downpour.
The car, which is the full-season World Endurance Championship entry that he shares with Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, finished a lap down on the leading Ferrari and Toyota to take the final step of the podium.
“There’s always going to be a bit of disappointment with finishing third. I’ve done that enough times at Le Mans, so that hurts in a way, but I'm just super-proud to be part of Cadillac,” said Westbrook.
“We’ve got to be proud of ourselves. We didn’t have pace for the Ferrari and the Toyota over 24 hours, although there were bits of the race where we were really good.
“This has given us so much to work on. We can see where we need to improve, we know where they’re really good now, and we’ve just got to work hard, grind it out and come back strong next year.
“But it’s a great start to this programme.”
#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
Team-mate Lynn added: “I’m super, super happy, it’s so cool for this programme to be on the podium in its first year. Taking Cadillac back to Le Mans and being on the podium overall, it’s a truly special moment.
“Congrats to Ferrari and Toyota. I think it was a great event for sportscar racing, and hopefully it’s a new golden era.”
The race was made even more special for General Motors as Corvette Racing won the GTE Am class and the NASCAR Garage 56 entry finished the race. The latter was however delayed by a transmission issue that cost it the goal of beating all the GTE Am cars, having run as high as 27th overall.
The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller, crossed the line in 39th position overall, after completing 285 laps.
Toyota told Hirakawa to take “full risk” in Ferrari pursuit
Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win
Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground
Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground Friday favourite: The sticker book favourite that became a happy hunting ground
Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”
Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver” Westbrook: New Cadillac GTP “puts emphasis on the driver”
Westbrook certain Glickenhaus can fight for 2023 Le Mans win
Westbrook certain Glickenhaus can fight for 2023 Le Mans win Westbrook certain Glickenhaus can fight for 2023 Le Mans win
Cadillac's van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only"
Cadillac's van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only" Cadillac's van der Zande fears rivals "built cars to suit Le Mans only"
Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024
Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024 Cadillac targets expanding factory WEC effort to two cars in 2024
Fourth on WEC debut "a fantastic start" for Cadillac - Lynn
Fourth on WEC debut "a fantastic start" for Cadillac - Lynn Fourth on WEC debut "a fantastic start" for Cadillac - Lynn
Latest news
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 win chance
United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 win chance United Autosports explains freak issues that cost Le Mans LMP2 win chance
Clarkson delivers on Alpine F1 Monaco podium promise
Clarkson delivers on Alpine F1 Monaco podium promise Clarkson delivers on Alpine F1 Monaco podium promise
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.