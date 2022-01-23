Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid IndyCar learning
IndyCar News

Winning Indy car team owner Vince Granatelli dies

By:

Winning Indy car team owner Vincent Granatelli has died at the age of 78 after contracting pneumonia and COVID.

Winning Indy car team owner Vince Granatelli dies

Vincent Joseph Granatelli, son of charismatic STP promoter Andy Granatelli, was a crew chief when STP ran the famous turbine cars, and was also involved in the STP team's brief flirtation in Formula 1, which saw Mario Andretti score a podium in a March 701.

But Vince truly emerged from the shadow of his father when he took over Dan Cotter’s Indy car team in the 1980s and almost immediately found success.

After winning the Indy 500 in 1983 with Tom Sneva, the Bignotti-Cotter team’s fortunes dwindled as Sneva departed and Bignotti retired. Roberto Guerrero scored only four podiums in three seasons.

Vince Granatelli of STP, Bill Dunne, Mario Andretti and March designer Robin Herd at Kyalami F1 GP in 1970.

Vince Granatelli of STP, Bill Dunne, Mario Andretti and March designer Robin Herd at Kyalami F1 GP in 1970.

Photo by: David Phipps

However, with Vince Granatelli in charge from 1987, the team won only its second race, Guerrero charging from the back of the field at Phoenix (his car had failed post-qualifying scrutineering) to take victory.

At the next race, the Indy 500, Guerrero took over the lead after the dominant Mario Andretti retired with 23 laps to go, but his car’s clutch had been damaged in a collision with another car’s errant wheel – which flew up into the grandstands and killed a spectator. Departing pitlane after his last stop, Guerrero’s faulty clutch caused him to stall twice, handing Penske’s Al Unser his fourth Indy 500 victory. Guerrero came home runner-up.

He faced further disappointment at Milwaukee and Portland despite taking pole for both, and a pole at Cleveland yielded only fifth place, but at Pocono Guerrero scored a podium and two races later he was a winner at Mid-Ohio.

A huge shunt testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway put the Colombian star in a coma, out of action for the last three races of the season, yet he still finished fourth in the championship.

By comparison, 1988 was a bust, riddled by bad luck and accidents, with just two podium finishes. At the end of the season Guerrero departed, and Granatelli switched to the Buick engines for 1989 but the ageing Tom Sneva, John Andretti and Didier Theys could barely muster a top 10 finish, and 1990 would prove little better.

Arie Luyendyk with Vince Granatelli after their second and last win together at Nazareth in 1991.

Arie Luyendyk with Vince Granatelli after their second and last win together at Nazareth in 1991.

Photo by: Dan R. Boyd

However, at the end of the year, Granatelli merged with the now Bob Tezak-owned Doug Shierson Racing and thus acquired the services of the most recent Indy 500 winner Arie Luyendyk and a contract with Chevrolet. The Luyendyk-piloted Lola-Chevrolet won at Phoenix, Granatelli somehow kept the team going through the summer despite falling out with Tezak, and was rewarded for his perseverance with another win, when Luyendyk captured victory at Nazareth and went on to finish sixth in the championship.

Despite this, Granatelli couldn’t find the funding to continue and so shut down the team.

A sorrowful Luyendyk, who remained in contact with his former boss, tweeted: “Just heard that Vince Granatelli passed away today, I’m gutted, devastated by this sad news. We have lost an icon of our IndyCar community and a great friend.”

Vince Granatelli with Parnelli Jones and Mario Andretti in 2014.

Vince Granatelli with Parnelli Jones and Mario Andretti in 2014.

Photo by: Brad Hoffner

shares
comments
Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid IndyCar learning
Previous article

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid IndyCar learning
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Daytona 24H: Vautier takes pole for qualifying race Roar Before the 24
IMSA

Daytona 24H: Vautier takes pole for qualifying race

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque, Blomqvist and Taylor headline opening practice sessions Roar Before the 24
IMSA

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque, Blomqvist and Taylor headline opening practice sessions

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Winning Indy car team owner Vince Granatelli dies
IndyCar IndyCar

Winning Indy car team owner Vince Granatelli dies

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid IndyCar learning
IndyCar IndyCar

Calderon hopes Super Formula experience will aid IndyCar learning

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon has "more fight" after losing IndyCar title in 2021

Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground
IndyCar IndyCar

Friday favourite: The American Spa that became a happy hunting ground

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.