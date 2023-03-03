Subscribe
Previous / Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023? Next / IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes
IndyCar / St. Pete Practice report

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Dixon leads Herta in incident-packed opening practice

Scott Dixon left it until the dying minutes of first practice to top the times ahead of Colton Herta at the 2023 IndyCar opener in an incident-packed session.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Dixon leads Herta in incident-packed opening practice

The first red flag of the session was caused by Benjamin Pedersen locking up into Turn 4, the car trying to swivel left, and making hard contact with its left front wing against the wall.

The second red flag was caused by a concrete patch of the track on the exit of fifth-gear Turn 3 coming up that needed clearing. By then the remaining three rookies – Marcus Armstrong, Sting Ray Robb and Agustin Canapino – had laid down their first five laps, since newcomers are granted an extra set of tyres.

Following the red flag, most of the top drivers immediately hit the track, and 2021 Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood hit top spot with a 1m02.610s for Andretti Autosport.

There was then briefly a Swedish 1-2, with Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren ahead of Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson until his team-mate 2021 champion Alex Palou lowered the benchmark to 1m02.212s.

Kirkwood was a long way from being done, though, and delivered a 1m01.802s on his seventh lap, with team-mate Romain Grosjean going second, albeit 0.3s behind.

The third red flag emerged with 43 minutes remaining, caused by Simon Pagenaud spinning his Meyer Shank Racing into the Turn 4 escape road and then stalling.

Team Penske’s defending champion Will Power had an alarming tail-out moment exiting the penultimate corner after damaging a right-rear toelink against a wall. That was easily fixed, and he wasted little time in moving into the top four once back on track.

Colton Herta made it in an Andretti 1-2-3 with his first representative flier, albeit 0.277s off Kirkwood, who had gotten his best mark down to 1m01.685s.

With 16 minutes to go, Christian Lundgaard smacked the Turn 3 wall hard enough in the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan to end his session early although he limped back to the pits without assistance. Team-mate Graham Rahal, however, who had already gone into Turn 4 run-off and tried to change the balance of the car on pitlane, revisited the same run-off after locking up and then stalling.

Benjamin Pedersen, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

Benjamin Pedersen, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Josef Newgarden had a four-wheel drift into the wall that necessitated repairs, while team-mate McLaughlin had another moment at Turn 3, but not before Palou delivered a new top time, a 1m01.679s on his 23rd lap.

With under three minutes to go, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay went third fastest, 0.172s off the top, with six-time champion Scott Dixon moving into fourth, and his Ganassi team-mate Marcus less than one-tenth behind.

Dixon then went fastest with 1m01.615s, a mere 0.065s up on Palou, with Herta managing to split them on his final flier.

Pagenaud jumped into the top five in the closing couple of minutes too, meaning they were split by less than a tenth of a second.

VeeKay’s time was good enough to retain sixth as fastest Chevrolet driver, with Malukas separating him from Power, defending IndyCar Series champion in eighth.

Armstrong was far and away the best rookie, finishing his first official session in ninth, 0.33s behind team-mate and compatriot Dixon, but just ahead of another Kiwi in McLaughlin.

IndyCar St. Petersburg - FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 29 1'01.6145   105.170
2 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 25 1'01.6475 0.0330 105.114
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'01.6790 0.0645 105.060
4 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States Andretti Autosport 26 1'01.6851 0.0706 105.050
5 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 28 1'01.6963 0.0818 105.031
6 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 25 1'01.8514 0.2369 104.767
7 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 24 1'01.8613 0.2468 104.750
8 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 27 1'01.8915 0.2770 104.699
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United States Chip Ganassi Racing 35 1'01.9444 0.3299 104.610
10 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 26 1'01.9882 0.3737 104.536
11 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren 23 1'02.0177 0.4032 104.486
12 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 25 1'02.0360 0.4215 104.455
13 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 29 1'02.0733 0.4588 104.393
14 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 30 1'02.1064 0.4919 104.337
15 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren 26 1'02.1094 0.4949 104.332
16 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 26 1'02.2507 0.6362 104.095
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 26 1'02.3236 0.7091 103.973
18 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 25 1'02.3290 0.7145 103.964
19 Agustin Canapino United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 34 1'02.3629 0.7484 103.908
20 United States Santino Ferrucci United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 29 1'02.4032 0.7887 103.841
21 United States Alexander Rossi Arrow McLaren 22 1'02.4616 0.8471 103.744
22 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 17 1'02.5150 0.9005 103.655
23 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 29 1'02.5480 0.9335 103.600
24 Ray Robb United States Dale Coyne Racing 37 1'02.8157 1.2012 103.159
25 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 1'03.0412 1.4267 102.790
26 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'03.1389 1.5244 102.631
27 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 26 1'03.5134 1.8989 102.026
View full results

 

shares
comments

Who needs a big year in IndyCar 2023?

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar
St. Pete

Grosjean grabs great St. Pete pole IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes

IndyCar
St. Pete

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

MGP MotoGP

Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

F1 Formula 1

Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.