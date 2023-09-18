Subscribe
Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Chip Ganassi Racing has announced the addition of Kyffin Simpson to its lineup for the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

By:
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

A development driver for CGR since May 2022, Simpson spent the past two years competing in Indy NXT. This year, he earned two podiums - including a career-best runner-up result at Mid-Ohio and one pole en route to 10th in the championship standings.

The Cayman Islands native has also gained sportscar experience in 2023, contesting the full Asian Le Mans Series and European Le Mans Series with LMP2 squad Algarve Pro Racing.

In the former, he scored an overall win in Dubai, while his ELMS campaign has delivered a victory at Paul Ricard. 

Further success has come with Tower Motorsports in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s endurance rounds, taking a class victory at the Sebring 12 Hours.

Simpson also had his first taste of driving an IndyCar earlier this year, at Sebring in January.

“It’s been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as their development driver over the last couple of years and I’ve been able to learn so much," said Simpson.

“I am very excited to be making the next step to IndyCar with this team. I had a great time at the test and I can’t wait to get back in the car.

“It’s been my dream to race in the IndyCar Series and it’s an honor to make it happen now with one of the best teams in the series.

Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

“I’m really looking forward to working more closely with the entire team and the drivers.”

At 18 years old, Simpson is currently slated to be the youngest driver on the IndyCar Series grid next season.

With the addition of Simpson, CGR’s lineup is now set with five full-time entrants that also include six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time champion Alex Palou, 2023 rookie of the year Marcus Armstrong and 2022 INDY NXT champion Linus Lundqvist.

“We welcome Kyffin as a team-mate to our IndyCar programme,” said Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull.

“He has been integrated into a Chip Ganassi Racing multi-year defined development program which now provides the opportunity at open-wheel’s highest level.

“He has already tested an IndyCar with more to follow as an Indy NXT graduate. In addition, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on an LMP2 global stage.”

Will chaotic IndyCar finales become the norm in future?
