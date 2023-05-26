Subscribe
Previous / McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Rossi expects Indy 500 “comers and goers” with new rules

Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi believes this Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 could be enlivened by the extra downforce options that teams can now turn to.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

During Friday’s two-hour Carb Day practice, 2016 Indy 500 winner Rossi was one of the drivers to experiment with the underwing strakes that IndyCar has opened up for use along with bargeboards and an increased range of rear wing angles.

Drivers have continued to complain about the ability to overtake, especially when mired in a pack of cars, but Rossi is sure it’s a step forward from a competition standpoint.

“It’s hard to pass, so IndyCar has given us more downforce options, which certainly hasn’t solved the main problem of being able to follow when you’re three, four, five cars deep,” said Rossi.

“But it’s supposed to be hard! The harder it is, it separates the good cars from the not-so-good cars.

“I think what you’re going to see this year, which is great, is that because there are more downforce options, people aren’t going to be running the same things.

“In years past, everyone ran the same option. I think you’ll see some comers and goers in the race, which I think will be very exciting.”

The former Andretti Autosport driver will be making his first Indy 500 start without Honda power when he lines up in his Chevrolet-powered McLaren on the inside of row three.

Preview: What to watch out for in the 2023 Indy 500

Rossi thinks that his inside knowledge of the rival engine – along with the arrival of veteran team-mate Tony Kanaan for his final IndyCar start – has been beneficial in Chevrolet’s favour.

“Oh yeah, there’s certainly a difference,” when asked by Autosport what he’s felt from the switch to Chevy power.

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

“And that’s been a positive thing that myself and Tony have been able to bring to the table.

“Talking to Chevy and the team, we can very clearly point out the strengths and weaknesses of the package, and work to improve it and make it better. I think that’s been a good asset to have this month, certainly for the rest of the year.”

All four McLaren entries will start inside the top nine positions, with Felix Rosenqvist third, Pato O'Ward fifth, Rossi seventh and Kanaan ninth. 

Rossi said the McLaren squad has “an amazing shot with four very good racecars” on Sunday.

“Obviously we’ve had years where nobody wants to lead, and then a year like 2019 where Simon [Pagenaud] wanted to lead the whole thing,” he added.

“You can win this race so many different ways, so I don’t know that anyone is too concerned about fuel mileage, it’s the strategy game with the driver – it’s easy to save fuel with the slipstream – so we’ll have to wait and see how it unfolds.”

shares
comments

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession

Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession

IndyCar
Indy 500

Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession Palou ‘doesn’t understand’ VeeKay’s Indy 500 fuel-save obsession

Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph

Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Tony Kanaan More
Tony Kanaan
Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of the nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life” Kanaan on IndyCar exit: “I'll miss it every day of my life”

Kanaan at Indy: the heartbreak is over

Kanaan at Indy: the heartbreak is over

Plus
Plus
IndyCar

Kanaan at Indy: the heartbreak is over Kanaan at Indy: the heartbreak is over

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2 Indy 500: Rosenqvist tops first qualifying in McLaren 1-2

Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year

Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year

IndyCar
Indy 500

Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year Kyle Larson "excited and nervous" for Indy 500 debut next year

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

IndyCar
Long Beach

O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid” O’Ward unrepentant over Dixon IndyCar clash, admits second shunt was “stupid”

Latest news

F3 drivers praise return of "really special" Monaco to calendar

F3 drivers praise return of "really special" Monaco to calendar

F3 FIA F3
Monte Carlo

F3 drivers praise return of "really special" Monaco to calendar F3 drivers praise return of "really special" Monaco to calendar

Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"

Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability" Horner: Monaco F1 track must be adapted for "long-term viability"

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen heads Red Bull 1-2 in FP3, Hamilton crashes

Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying

Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying Live: F1 Monaco Grand Prix FP3 & qualifying

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe