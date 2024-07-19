All Series
IndyCar Toronto

Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend

Arrow McLaren is searching for a driver to replace Alexander Rossi, who broke his thumb in opening practice on Friday afternoon

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Rossi has been ruled out of competing for the remainder of the weekend after suffering an injury in opening practice on the Streets of Toronto.

Running in the second group in the final stages of opening practice on Friday, Rossi was pounding the pavement around the 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary street circuit at Exhibition Place when the left-front of his car clipped the tyre barrier in Turn 8 and followed through into the wall at corner exit.

The incident brought the first of two red flags in the session, with Rossi seen removing his right glove and clutching his hand and wrist as he alighted his car.

Arrow McLaren confirmed in a statement that, although he was seen and released by IndyCar’s medical team, he did sustain a broken right thumb and has been withdrawn. He was fifth-fastest in the session.

A statement by the team read: “Following an incident that resulted in contact with the Turn 8 wall during Practice 1 at the Ontario Honda Dealers Grand Prix, Alexander Rossi was seen and released by IndyCar medical. The incident resulted in a broken right thumb. Alexander will be unable to compete this weekend.”

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Arrow McLaren will announce the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for the rest of the weekend in due course.

Graham Rahal, who ended 14th in the session in the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, shared during a post-practice media availability that the particular section of the track that caught Rossi out is trickier as it’s now repaved.

“So, they have new asphalt, which is still bumpy,” said Rahal of Turn 8. “It allows you to brake a lot deeper I feel like or be way more confident.

“So that just means if you miss it, the window is much smaller. As you go to turn into the corner, you come off the new asphalt. It’s kind of like Iowa.

“Iowa, it’s great they repaved the corners, but I wish they would have just done the whole thing or certainly a lot further into the straightaway so that initial phase of the corner was not on a transition like it was, which caught (Marcus) Ericsson out and some other guys.

“It’s similar here. You come off of the new pavement onto the bumpy asphalt and concrete as you get to the apex of eight. By the time you’re in there, you’re rolling a lot of speed. It’s a corner that’s always done that, though.

“Even prior, we’d see the most accidents in eight of any corner. It’s just a challenging one.”

Joey Barnes
