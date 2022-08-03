Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights Next / How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
IndyCar News

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren IndyCar destiny

Felix Rosenqvist doesn’t expect this first IndyCar victory of the year will alter McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s plans of how to arrange his burgeoning driver roster.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren IndyCar destiny

Just a couple of weeks after finishing a strong third in Toronto, Rosenqvist scored a highly convincing pole on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and only a mechanical issue prevented the Arrow McLaren SP driver from contending for victory.

However, although signed by McLaren for 2023, the 30-year-old Swede has not yet been informed in which series he’ll be competing.

While McLaren is expanding the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team from two to three full-time entries next year, and has signed incumbent Pato O’Ward and current Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi, the occupant of the third seat has not yet been defined.

McLaren has signed defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou and, while the latter’s ambition is to be in Formula 1, until a vacancy becomes available he is one of the obvious choices for the third AMSP ride.

Should he lose his IndyCar seat, Rosenqvist is hotly tipped for a return to Formula E with McLaren’s new team.

After his podium in Canada, Rosenqvist said: “I hope this weekend makes Zak doubt some things.” Asked on Tuesday, in light of his IMS pole, whether he was continuing to achieve this ambition, Rosenqvist made reference to Palou now being in a contractual battle with Ganassi in order to join McLaren, and Brown also being rumoured to have signed 2021 Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri.

Piastri was announced as an Alpine F1 driver for 2023, but the Australian denied that he had signed a deal.

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“Well, it seems like he has a lot of other things to think about right now,” he said. “Yeah, it never hurts, right, if you're doing well, if you're performing. I think if you have the pace, that's always a good thing. I don't think it hurts.

“Obviously the conversations we had have indicated that [remaining on the IndyCar team] doesn't really… that's not really what it stands between, if I'm quick or not quick.

"I think it's more complex than that, let's say, but I think it never hurts. If you're doing well, it's always going to help you somehow. That's all I can do, as well. I'm just going to continue to keep my foot down and try to win races.

“Do I think it's going to make a difference to whether I stay or not? I don't think so. I mean, I think it helps me every time I can prove myself.

"In racing, you're always as good as your last race, and that still goes for situations like this. Even if someone is saying it doesn't matter, it always matters. If you do well, you're a top property, and if you don't do well, you get overlooked pretty quickly.

“Yeah, the target doesn't change. I think I'm just focused on winning races, and that's going to be it for me until the end of the season.

shares
comments
Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
Previous article

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
Next article

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
IndyCar

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Felix Rosenqvist More
Felix Rosenqvist
Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar Toronto
IndyCar

Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”, wants to stay in IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain IndyCar seat
IndyCar

Arrow McLaren SP: Rosenqvist “doing what he needs” to retain IndyCar seat

How Rosenqvist has started to rebuild his IndyCar momentum
IndyCar

How Rosenqvist has started to rebuild his IndyCar momentum

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?
IndyCar

Who will be the winner from the Alex Palou contract saga?

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in
IndyCar

O’Ward can be "more risky" than rivals in IndyCar title run-in

Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved Toronto
IndyCar

Palou unsure how IndyCar contract tug-of-war will be resolved

Latest news

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar penalise Rossi and Andretti Autosport after Indy GP win

Alexander Rossi has been penalised 20 IndyCar championship points and his Andretti Autosport team fined after his Indy GP-winning car was found to underweight and in violation of two rules.

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story
IndyCar IndyCar

How David Malukas has become another Coyne success story

Despite considerable junior formula success, David Malukas arrived in IndyCar with little fanfare, which is how this modest young man prefers it. But his talent is ensuring ever more time in the spotlight as he continues to growth in strength in his rookie season...

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren IndyCar destiny
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist doesn’t think a win can alter his McLaren IndyCar destiny

Felix Rosenqvist doesn’t expect this first IndyCar victory of the year will alter McLaren CEO Zak Brown’s plans of how to arrange his burgeoning driver roster.

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights
IndyCar IndyCar

Power “miles ahead mentally” than in previous IndyCar title fights

IndyCar championship leader Will Power believes he’s better mentally prepared for a close battle for the 2022 title than in previous years, saying he's "miles ahead in every respect".

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.