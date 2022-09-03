Tickets Subscribe
All me
IndyCar / Portland Practice report

IndyCar Portland: Power leads Penske top three sweep of second practice

Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin completed a top three sweep of IndyCar second practice at Portland for Team Penske ahead of qualifying for the penultimate race of 2022.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
All three Penske drivers ducked under the FP1 benchmark set by Newgarden during a session blighted by several red flags, including an 80-minute delay for a fallen trackside screen, but the best non-Penske entry in FP2 couldn't match the double champion's 58.576s Friday best.

Colton Herta came closest to breaking the stranglehold for Andretti Autosport, with Rahal Letterman-Lanigan Racing team-mates Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal completing the top six. 

McLaughlin was the first driver to crack the 59-second barrier around the 1.964-mile road course with a 58.938s effort, before Newgarden's closest challenger on Friday, rookie David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, grabbed top spot with a 58.864s.

Power, the winner at Portland in 2019, then deposed Malukas - who would eventually tumble back to 11th - with a 58.394s that held to the end of the session before McLaughlin slashed Power’s advantage to less than one tenth of a second.

Newgarden, who will serve a six-place grid penalty from his qualifying position after an engine change, re-emerged with 12 minutes to go to move up to fourth. His time promptly beaten by 2019 Portland poleman Herta, before Newgarden responded with a final flyer that put him to a mere 0.013s adrift of team-mate Power.

Scott Dixon moved up to fifth with four minutes to go before outbraking himself for Turn 1, slotting between two advertising hoardings in the run-off.

That allowed rookie Lundgaard and Rahal to move ahead of him in the timesheets, although he still ended the session ahead of Alexander Rossi, Callum Ilott (Juncos-Holinger) and Pato O'Ward (Arrow McLaren SP) - the Mexican having caused one of the red flag periods in FP1 with a Turn 5 spin.

Dixon’s team-mates and fellow title contenders Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson finished the session 13th and 15th respectively.

After off-track incidents in FP1 that also caused red flags, 2018 Portland winner Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves ended FP2 in 22nd and 23rd positions.

Qualifying begins at 12.05pm local (Pacific) time.

IndyCar Portland FP2 Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 58.3946  
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 58.4083 0.0137
3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 58.4910 0.0964
4 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 58.7201 0.3255
5 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 58.7463 0.3517
6 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 58.7479 0.3533
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 58.7696 0.3750
8 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 58.8380 0.4434
9 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 58.8439 0.4493
10 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 58.8511 0.4565
11 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 58.8642 0.4696
12 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 58.8829 0.4883
13 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 58.9023 0.5077
14 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 58.9253 0.5307
15 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 59.0013 0.6067
16 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 59.0320 0.6374
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 59.0427 0.6481
18 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 59.0467 0.6521
19 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 59.0857 0.6911
20 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 59.1327 0.7381
21 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 59.1924 0.7978
22 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 59.3163 0.9217
23 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 59.3488 0.9542
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 59.8229 1.4283
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'00.0258 1.6312
IndyCar Portland FP1 Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 58.5769  
2 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 58.7024 0.1255
3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 58.7156 0.1387
4 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 58.7639 0.1870
5 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 58.8246 0.2477
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 58.8458 0.2689
7 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 58.9582 0.3813
8 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 58.9896 0.4127
9 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 58.9988 0.4219
10 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 59.0287 0.4518
11 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 59.0325 0.4556
12 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 59.0656 0.4887
13 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 59.1067 0.5298
14 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 59.2422 0.6653
15 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 59.2730 0.6961
16 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 59.2860 0.7091
17 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 59.3141 0.7372
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 59.3386 0.7617
19 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 59.3561 0.7792
20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 59.4217 0.8448
21 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 59.5997 1.0228
22 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 59.6261 1.0492
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'00.0175 1.4406
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'00.2741 1.6972
25 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 1'00.5316 1.9547
