All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis 500
Podcast

Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review

A dramatic 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500 is dissected on the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast.

Upd:

Following a four-hour rain delay, the IndyCar blue ribband event boiled down to a dramatic showdown between Josef Newgarden and Pato O’Ward, with the Mexican taking the lead into Turn 1 on the 200th and final lap.

But Team Penske's Newgarden wasn't finished and reclaimed the head with a daring outside move at Turn 3 before crossing the line to become the first back-to-back 500 winner since Helio Castroneves in 2002.

In a race that saw a high rate of attrition, with Marcus Ericsson (2022), Will Power (2018) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014) among the previous winners embroiled in incidents, NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson finished 18th on his IndyCar race debut.

Rain in Charlotte, where NASCAR was staging a 600-mile Cup race, thwarted his efforts to join the exclusive list of drivers that have contested both in the same day.

IndyCar reporter Joey Barnes joins host Steph Wentworth on the podcast to discuss Newgarden's achievement, how O'Ward's Arrow McLaren machine used strategy and aggression to get back into contention, and whether Larson or Ed Carpenter Racing’s Christian Rasmussen should win Rookie of the Year honours.

 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Larson keen for Indy 500 return, "upset with myself" after speeding penalty

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation

Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation

NAS NASCAR Cup
Stewart-Haas Racing to shut down NASCAR Cup Series operation
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
India MotoGP promoter cancels this year's race, eyes March 2025 date
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”

Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Scott Dixon: Third-place finish in Indy 500 “all we had”
Mir: Honda ‘taken a step back to go two forward’ with latest MotoGP updates

Mir: Honda ‘taken a step back to go two forward’ with latest MotoGP updates

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Mir: Honda ‘taken a step back to go two forward’ with latest MotoGP updates

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe