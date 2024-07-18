Podcast: Adrian Reynard career retrospective
The 1994 Indycar season was one of the most significant in US open-wheel racing's recent history, and much of that is down to the arrival of Reynard.
The British company's success in single-seater racing was translated dramatically into Indycar, as Michael Andretti won the manufacturer's first race at Surfers Paradise, sending shockwaves through the motorsport landscape.
The result not only broke the previous duopoly enjoyed by Lola and Penske - the latter subsequently becoming a Reynard customer - but also established Chip Ganassi Racing as a winning force for the first time, while Jacques Villeneuve emerged as a star of the future later in the season with a Reynard, taking his first win for the Forsythe/Green team.
Thirty years on, that breakout story is retold by company founder Adrian Reynard in a special edition of the Autosport Podcast to coincide with the latest issue of Autosport magazine's Engineering supplement.
Joined by Autosport Plus editor James Newbold and Autosport magazine deputy editor Marcus Simmons, Reynard discusses how his driving ambitions were crucial in his journey to becoming a successful constructor, the mantras that made Reynard Cars a hit, and how a disastrous attempt to enter Formula 1 proved the catalyst for his entry onto the US scene.
