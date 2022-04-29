Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?
IndyCar News

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet in IndyCar

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou believes that Honda is at least the equal of Chevrolet in the fight for supremacy, despite Team Penske sweeping the first three rounds of the 2022 season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet in IndyCar

Speaking ahead of the series’ return to Barber Motorsports Park, where he scored his first win for the Honda powered Chip Ganassi Racing last year, Palou said there was nothing missing in the HPD-built units’ repertoire.

However, Palou admits that Chevrolet, as witnessed by Penske's start to the season, has improved its engines this season.   

“I think they improved not the power itself, I think they improved the drivability of the engine," said Palou. "They would struggle a lot on street courses mostly because we have really tight corners and you could see that Honda had a lot better drivability.

“I think now we're matched. I think it's not that we lost anything. I think they just improved that part.”

Although Chevrolet took the seven fastest no-tow laps of last week’s test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ganassi had all five of its cars in the top 10 times overall, and Palou said he saw no disparity between the engine suppliers.

“In terms of speed, I didn't feel any difference at, let's say Indy, which is the place where you can feel a bigger difference,” he said. “It's hard to judge on street and road courses. But at the Speedway I think we were really strong, Honda powered cars were super strong. I don't know who finished up top, but it's more about tows and stuff like that at the end.

“I think they've done a good job, obviously, but we're still good. Like we're not missing – I don't think we're missing power or anything like that.”

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

Photo by: IndyCar

He also believes Honda hold an advantage in terms of fuel economy compared with Chevy, which opens up greater strategic possibilities.

“I think [fuel mileage] has been quite good for us,” he said. “We don't really get like values of how much miles per gallon they get or what numbers do they get or what do we get. We cannot compare that stuff. [But] we can compare when we go, let's say, always one lap longer than them or stuff like that. So far and also especially last year, we've been able to match their strategies or go and be more aggressive.

“So, we have that ability to play a bit more with strategies. Unfortunately I don't have like a number… I wouldn’t be allowed to tell you! [But] it's true that for us, for Honda drivers, it's been helpful to have that extra something we get to try and make strategies work better for us.”

Palou’s second, seventh and third in the opening three rounds of the season have sent him to third in the points race, just behind Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin and just ahead of the third Penske driver, Will Power. The effervescent Spaniard remains very upbeat about his prospects in 2022.

“We struggled a little bit at St. Petersburg with speed but we made it work for the race,” he said. “We got speed every session and we were able to finish in second place, which I thought was the maximum we could achieve there. Texas we had really good cars. We had four drivers in the top seven for the team, so it was good. I was just struggling a bit more than normal, but it was still OK, let's say, if that was a bad weekend for us.

“And Long Beach, we were close there with Josef. I think we had a good car. We had speed at Long Beach. It just didn't play out well for me. I tried an overtake that was not the smartest maybe, and then at the end the yellow caught us and put [Romain] Grosjean [Andretti Autosport] on red tires and more overtake than us and he just got us.

Read Also:

“I think so far so good. We started fighting for races, which is what you want. You cannot always win, like Penske guys have been doing so far this start of the season. But yeah, we'll try and stop these guys at Barber. It's not going to be easy. They were strong there last year, as well. But we need to focus on us, and I think we're doing a good job.

“The win is going to come whenever. It's not like it needs to come now at Barber. As long as we keep on improving and being ourselves and being consistent and having fight, we'll be all right.”

shares
comments

Related video

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?
Previous article

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500? Indy 500
IndyCar

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou confident that Honda is still a match for Chevrolet in IndyCar

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?
IndyCar IndyCar

Is this the year Dale Coyne Racing wins the Indy 500?

Friday favourite: The “open-minded” Indy champion who gave his team-mate an edge
IndyCar IndyCar

Friday favourite: The “open-minded” Indy champion who gave his team-mate an edge

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson “still flinching” at Indianapolis approach speeds in IndyCar tests

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.