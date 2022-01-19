Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar News

O'Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite but isn’t there yet

By:

Pato O'Ward says Arrow McLaren SP can join Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske and Andretti Autosport to make a ‘Big Four’ in IndyCar, but inconsistencies show they’re not there yet.

O'Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite but isn’t there yet

The 21-year-old Mexican finished third in last year’s championship, just a year after claiming fourth, and the 2018 Indy Lights champion also nailed his first two wins in IndyCar. But the second half of the season saw O'Ward struggling to find a set-up that didn’t overwork his rear tyres on road courses and lose him time over a full stint.

It’s this fluctuating form that he believes needs to be remedied in order for him to claim the title.

“I just don't think we've had a very consistent car,” O'Ward said. “Where we've been strong, we've been very strong, but where we haven't been strong, we've been very weak, and that's where we've lost a lot of points. I feel like there's no sugar coating it. It's just not good enough.

“I have to try and maximise what I can control, and I know the engineers are going to do their part. We're not up to where Penske, Andretti and Ganassi are. We sure as hell are working hard for that, but they are Penske, Ganassi and Andretti for a reason.

“I think we're definitely on the way. It's been a path, but I think we keep getting better and we keep putting the bar higher and higher every year. [Last] year we've got it pretty much as high as you want it to be. We were close to the 500 win. We were very close to the championship win. Yeah, there's just the big cookies left.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

O'Ward will have just one day of testing at Sebring before the season opener in St. Petersburg, and he says that will be the crucial gauge of progress made by AMSP’s engineering departments over the previous four months.

He said: “Until we actually test [the changes] on track and I get to feel them, I think that's when we'll truly know if all our work in the off-season is going to pay off or not. It's not going to be just from one race to another. It's going to take all year to keep getting better and better and better.

“I sure hope we can roll off the trucks better than what we had last year at certain tracks. I think that's the biggest thing. If you roll off well, you're in a pretty good position to have a good race.

“There's other times where you qualify on pole and you always get burned by yellow [flags]. There's so many other factors that you can't control, but what we can control is our car performance, what I do in the car and how we go about things and how we deal with them.”

Read Also:

O’Ward also shot down the theory that there are 20-plus potential race-winners – at least in terms of performance – in IndyCar.

“I feel like honestly the motto that anyone can win in IndyCar is… if you take the safety cars out of the equation, then that is not possible at all. When you get safety cars that end up basically throwing away a leader's race or many of the leaders' races, then yeah, it turns into people from the back being able to win.

“But from outright pace, there is still a difference from top teams to smaller teams to medium teams… Maybe not so much in qualifying sometimes, but in terms of just so many things that are factors that play into the race – pitstops, in-laps, out-laps, strategy. There's so many things that aren't car pace that go into the race, which a lot of the times in F1 there's just I think a lot less of that because the races are not as long. There's usually less pitstops, which makes the overcut and undercut windows less opportunity just because there's less pitstops.

“But there is obviously a lot bigger differences from teams to teams. Yeah, in F1 we've seen that if a strategy call that a yellow flag or a safety car really gets into the place where it really would send the leaders to the back, we've seen that that can happen and people that you would never expect to win will win in a car that people will never bet on. That's what safety cars do: they mix everything up. But we have a lot more of that in IndyCar for sure.”

shares
comments

Related video

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
Previous article

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

More
Pato O'Ward
Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona
IMSA

Herta predicts "relaxed" atmosphere teaming up with O'Ward at Daytona

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24
IMSA

O'Ward and Herta headline DragonSpeed entry for Daytona 24

O'Ward sees two-year window to make F1 switch happen Post Season Testing
Formula 1

O'Ward sees two-year window to make F1 switch happen

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
Rosenqvist "can't have" another IndyCar season like 2021
IndyCar

Rosenqvist "can't have" another IndyCar season like 2021

Montoya to return to Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP Indy 500
IndyCar

Montoya to return to Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Latest news

O'Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite but isn’t there yet
IndyCar IndyCar

O'Ward: Arrow McLaren SP will join IndyCar elite but isn’t there yet

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”
IndyCar IndyCar

Castroneves: Pagenaud will help put MSR “on the next level”

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon leads calls for next-gen IndyCar to lose weight

Cameron to test Penske IndyCar at Sebring
IndyCar IndyCar

Cameron to test Penske IndyCar at Sebring

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.