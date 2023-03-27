NTT extends IndyCar partnership in multi-year deal

NTT has been the title sponsor of IndyCar since 2019 and will continue in that capacity with this multi-year extension that goes into effect in 2024. NTT and NTT DATA will also continue as the official technology partner for IndyCar, the series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Brickyard weekend.

“NTT is an excellent partner across our enterprise with strong expertise and a deep commitment to our sport,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation. “From Smart Venue technology at the Racing Capital of the World to the reimagined Series mobile application, NTT is transforming the fan experience in new and innovative ways. We look forward to a bright future together.”

CEO of IndyCar, and Kaz Nishihata added: “IndyCar is a great partner for NTT DATA because of our shared commitment to driving innovation, increasing sustainability and delivering amazing experiences. We also appreciate how IndyCar is so diverse, with drivers from 15 different countries, and races that range from short ovals and superspeedways to road and street courses. It’s both an incredible sport and a wonderful example for our world.”

NTT and NTT DATA has developed Indy as a Smart Venue whereby Artificial Intelligence (AI) combined with real-time entry gate flow rate data, provide IMS operations and security teams more insight into current and possible scenarios at the venue. The technology allows staff to see a broader venue picture in real time ranging from visitor and traffic flow to congestion points and security. It also provides fans with real-time entry gate wait times through the IMS app and website.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda leads at the start Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

IndyCar app downloads have increased by almost 50% since NTT took over control of the function, and it features driver-specific telemetry, live timing and scoring, multiple in car cameras and driver-to-team radio communication.

On that topic, NTT is providing fans with more race and driver data than ever before through multiple channels including the app and NBC television broadcasts. Utilising 140 different data points from each car in the field and also the track, there is real-time, data-driven insights for fans to better consume and understand how a race is unfolding. AI and predictive data analytics allow NTT to provide fans real-time access to key in race aspects such as head-to-head driver battles for position, pitstop performance impact, fuel strategies and tyre wear, leaderboard predictions, weather impact, and more.