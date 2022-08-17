Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar / Gateway News

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway

Nine of the 10 full-time IndyCar teams will take part in a special Friday practice session at Gateway to lay rubber down on the high line and increase passing opportunities.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway

The 30-minute session will be held just before final practice and will see nine drivers attempting to ‘clean’ the track surface and lay down some extra grip around the 1.25-mile course, which will hold the final oval race of the season on Saturday night.

IndyCar had previously experimented with laying rubber down in the March race at Texas Motor Speedway, running seven cars on the higher groove and which most drivers admitted afterward made a difference, even on the patches of PJ1 TrackBite surfacing which had helped the racing in NASCAR but was treacherous in an IndyCar.

Therefore a similar effort will be made for the 20 August race at Gateway.

Although it has not suffered the same track surface issues, having the high line in play from the start of the race and then accessible throughout the race, can only enhance the passing opportunities.

The drivers participating in the session will be Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport), Felix Rosenqvsit (Arrow McLaren SP), Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing), Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing), Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing), Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing), Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and Will Power (Team Penske). The only team not represented is AJ Foyt Racing.

Each car will be granted one extra set of Firestones for this session, which will be returned at the end of the half-hour. Fifteen minutes later, the final one-hour practice for all cars will begin.

The race will then take place on the Saturday, with green-flag running beginning at 5:30pm CDT (11:30pm BST).

shares
comments
Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
Previous article

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Lundgaard signs multi-year IndyCar deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan
IndyCar

Lundgaard signs multi-year IndyCar deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway
IndyCar IndyCar

Nine IndyCar drivers in “high-line” practice session at Gateway

Nine of the 10 full-time IndyCar teams will take part in a special Friday practice session at Gateway to lay rubber down on the high line and increase passing opportunities.

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

Lundgaard signs multi-year IndyCar deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard signs multi-year IndyCar deal with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced that the team has “restructured a new, long-term agreement” with Rookie of Christian Lundgaard for “2023 and beyond”.

Title-winning Newman/Haas Indycars to be auctioned
IndyCar IndyCar

Title-winning Newman/Haas Indycars to be auctioned

Indycars raced by Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Nigel Mansell and Sebastien Bourdais are among artefacts of the legendary Newman/Haas Racing team to be auctioned by RM Sotheby's in October.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.