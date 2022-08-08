Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Paretta enters De Silvestro for IndyCar Laguna Seca finale Next / Newgarden unapologetic over Grosjean clash in Nashville IndyCar race
IndyCar / Nashville Race report

IndyCar Nashville: Dixon triumphs through the chaos

Scott Dixon came from 20th with a crippled car to beat fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin to win a crash-riddled Nashville IndyCar race.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:

In a race delayed by almost two hours due to thunderstorms and then stalled by multiple caution periods and a late red flag, Dixon came through the carnage for his second win of the season by seeing off McLaughlin in a sprint to the finish.

IndyCar points leader Will Power also suffered damage during the race, hampered by a gearbox issue throughout, but came home in 11th to retain his championship lead by six points over Dixon.

Behind the top two, defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou also rescued his first podium since the Mid-Ohio round, having led the early stages only to lose out during a caution period.

After a one hour and 45 minute delay due to lightning in the area, the race got underway and despite damp patches around the track, with all cars on dry tyres.

The initial start saw McLaughlin convert pole position into the lead but Romain Grosjean’s efforts to tuck in behind him squeezed Christian Lundgaard into the wall, forcing him to lose momentum and allow Palou around his outside into Turn 9 - the first turn at the start of the race.

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, start, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda,Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, start, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda,Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

After a relatively well behaved start to the race, the first caution came out on lap eight, for Alexander Rossi running long and then stalling at Turn 10. He was bump-started but like team-mate Colton Herta, he was now a lap down. He thus took the opportunity to pit again, as did Helio Castroneves and Jimmie Johnson.

The race resumed on lap 11, and Pato O’Ward got around Lundgaard for fourth, while Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Power demoted David Malukas to ninth, and Rinus VeeKay slotted his Ed Carpenter Racing ahead of Dixon.

Not wishing to get stranded should a caution fly, Palou pitted from third with heavily worn rear tyres – and sure enough, the caution flew for a Castroneves spin exiting Turn 3.

When the pits opened, all those who hadn’t stopped yet grabbed the opportunity, leaving Palou up front, ahead of Johnson, Pagenaud, Kyle Kirkwood and Malukas. McLaughlin emerged in sixth ahead of Grosjean, Power, Lundgaard, O’Ward, Newgarden and Graham Rahal. However, this order didn’t last long, and neither did the green flag period.

Rahal drove into the back of O’Ward at Turn 6, breaking his front wing, and pushed the Mexican’s car into the rear of Power’s Penske. O’Ward’s car lost drive from the impact and coasted to a halt, while Rahal understeered into the wall at Turn 7. With his front wing then jammed under his front wheels he made hard contact with the wall on the bridge, and by the time he got back to the pits his car was too damaged to continue.

Their incident had had knock on effects further back, eliminating Dalton Kellett and Simona De Silvestro, and delaying Callum Ilott who stalled.

Dixon skirted around most of the issues, but suffered a puncture and a rear wheel issue.

The restart on lap 34 saw Palou leading Pagenaud at the front. At the previous restart, Newgarden had trod very carefully and found himself elbowed down to 14th, behind one of his championship rivals Marcus Ericsson.

The racing restarted just long enough for Kirkwood and Grosjean to get around Johnson, and for VeeKay to demote Lundgaard, and then the yellows flew, not for Ilott and Rossi disappearing down the Turn 9 escape road, but for Devlin De Francesco and Takuma Sato colliding with each other and a wall. The pair would limp to the pits, and were retired.

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

When the pits opened, Newgarden and Dixon pitted again, emerging in 17th and 18th respectively, with primary tyres.

The lap 42 restart saw Palou tagged by Pagenaud but he held on into Turn 9, while McLaughlin muscled past Malukas, and Rinus VeeKay jumped Power to grab eighth. A lap later, he disposed of Johnson, taking full advantage of his alternate tyres.

Power’s day took a turn for the worse after that strike from O’Ward giving him gearbox issues and caused him to drop down the field to 13th and behind prime title rival Ericsson.

But Power, along with Dixon and Lundgaard, were given a huge slice of fortune on lap 50 when they pitted as VeeKay ran into the back of Rahal who had been restarted from around 25 laps down, but had struck the Turn 4 wall.

Under the subsequent yellow, all the erstwhile frontrunners ducked into the pits, leaving Newgarden up front ahead of Dixon.

Power dropped down the order again with a gearbox issue forcing him to slow, but up ahead Newgarden was flat out, unable to eke out his fuel to the finish, so knowing he’d have to make a late stop.

His team-mate McLaughlin moved into sixth ahead of Malukas, who was then prey for Kirkwood, his 2021 Indy Lights title rival, but the pair clashed at Turn 9 and both hit the wall hard.

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda pulls off with a broken suspension

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda pulls off with a broken suspension

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Under the latest yellow, Newgarden took the chance to pit leaving Dixon up front ahead of Lundgaard and Palou, who had sustained left-front wing damage while passing Power.

The return to green flag racing with 10 laps to go saw McLaughlin pass Herta and then Palou for third, while Grosjean got past Herta too, while Ericsson lost several places due to a lack of drive and went into emergency mode.

The carnage continued on lap 73 when Johnson crashed at Turn 4 bringing out another yellow, and that left just four laps for the remainder of the race.

But the last and arguably biggest flashpoint came when Newgarden made a bold move down into Turn 9 at the restart, diving up the inside of Grosjean on cold tyres, which squeezed the Andretti car into the wall to bring out a yellow, then a red flag.

Under the yellow, Ericsson’s car lost drive again and the car was retired, as the remaining cars headed into the pits during the clear-up. Meanwhile, the stewards decided there was no further punishment deserved for Newgarden’s clash with Grosjean.

The race was restarted with one and a half laps to go, given the restarts are into Turn 9. Dixon didn’t break away but he held on to the lead to beat McLaughlin by 0.1067s.

Palou, Rossi, Herta, Newgarden and Felix Rosenqvist elbowed Lundgaard down to eighth in the space of three miles.

Jack Harvey claimed ninth ahead Pagenaud, as a relieved but frustrated Power took 11th to take a six-point championship lead away from Nashville, with six-time IndyCar champion Dixon now his nearest rival.

This was Dixon’s 53rd victory, so he moved clear of Mario Andretti to take second alone in the all-time winners’ list behind AJ Foyt.

IndyCar Nashville - Race Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 2:06'24.2439    
2 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 80 2:06'24.3506 0.1067 0.1067
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 2:06'24.8539 0.6100 0.5033
4 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 80 2:06'25.1851 0.9412 0.3312
5 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 80 2:06'25.6381 1.3942 0.4530
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 80 2:06'26.4267 2.1828 0.7886
7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 80 2:06'27.0865 2.8426 0.6598
8 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 80 2:06'27.5163 3.2724 0.4298
9 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 80 2:06'28.3999 4.1560 0.8836
10 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 80 2:06'28.6439 4.4000 0.2440
11 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 80 2:06'31.0282 6.7843 2.3843
12 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 79 2:06'31.5440 1 Lap 1 Lap
13 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 79 2:06'31.7230 1 Lap 0.1790
14 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 76 2:00'53.0723 4 Laps 3 Laps
15 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 76 2:06'34.0526 4 Laps 5'40.9803
16 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 75 1:59'09.0369 5 Laps 1 Lap
17 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 74 2:06'33.5754 6 Laps 1 Lap
18 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 72 1:53'39.6678 8 Laps 2 Laps
19 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 63 1:38'21.8847 17 Laps 9 Laps
20 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 63 1:38'22.2971 17 Laps 0.4124
21 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 32 50'40.4050 48 Laps 31 Laps
22 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 32 50'40.8687 48 Laps 0.4637
23 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 29 1:19'25.4317 51 Laps 3 Laps
24 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 25 36'47.7812 55 Laps 4 Laps
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 25 36'50.8121 55 Laps 3.0309
26 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 25 36'51.8807 55 Laps 1.0686
View full results
shares
comments
Palou sure he has "fair shot" at IndyCar title despite Ganassi conflict

Newgarden unapologetic over Grosjean clash in Nashville IndyCar race

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou is sure he will have a chance to retain his crown despite being only third highest Ganassi driver and on the brink of an acrimonious departure.

Josef Newgarden said “welcome to IndyCar” in response to his clash with Romain Grosjean that took the French driver out of the Nashville race.

Scott Dixon came from 20th with a crippled car to beat fellow New Zealander Scott McLaughlin to win a crash-riddled Nashville IndyCar race.

Paretta Autosport will participate in a fourth IndyCar race this season, running Simona De Silvestro at the season finale at Laguna Seca.

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey's departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon's death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon's race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

