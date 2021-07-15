Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022
IndyCar Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

Leading racing video game company enters into long-term license with premier open wheel racing series, first game release anticipated for 2023

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

Miami, FL - July 15, 2021 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today it has entered into gaming and esports licenses. 

The esports license was entered into with an intent by the parties to the license to form an exclusive relationship to develop official esports INDYCAR SERIES events. The debut title is expected to launch in 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC. The partnership additionally includes an esports agreement that could kickoff as early as this year. Details on competitions that will feature NTT INDYCAR SERIES athletes are expected to be announced at a later date.   

Motorsport Games and INDYCAR are thrilled to provide fans with a long overdue dedicated gaming experience,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “After decades of world class racing, we cannot think of a more deserving league for a video game franchise. INDYCAR shares our commitment to bringing authentic experiences to motor racing enthusiasts. Fans can anticipate the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to meet the same level of excellence and immersive gameplay they expect from Motorsport Games.” 

“Our partnership with Motorsport Games will bring the fierce competition of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to a global gaming audience hungry for quality motorsports content,” said Mark Miles, President & CEO, Penske Entertainment. “Like the talent and depth of our field, INDYCAR’s universe continues to expand and grow rapidly. Motorsport Games is an industry leader with a track record of innovation and we know our fans will have 2023 and the debut of this new NTT INDYCAR SERIES video game circled on their calendars.”   

Motorsport Games’ relationship with INDYCAR will produce a brand new franchise that has been eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans alike. INDYCAR’s bold, audacious and unapologetic style of racing is primed for a video game franchise built entirely around its expanding brand. North America’s premier open wheel racing series features a growing roster of rising young stars and talented veterans with global name recognition. These daredevil athletes compete across a uniquely challenging and diverse set of ovals, road and street courses. 

“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES into their homes with this new video game franchise,” said Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.” 

For more information, please visit:  https://indycargame.com/ 

About Motorsport Games: 

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League among others. 

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com  

About INDYCAR: 

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The season consists of 16 races in the United States and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: (i) Motorsport Games’ (or the “Company”) future business, future results of operations and/or financial condition, including without limitation, as to the Company’s future growth; (ii) the expected future impact of new or planned products or offerings and the timing of launching such products and offerings, such as Motorsport Games’ expectation that the debut title of the INDYCAR video game will launch in 2023 on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC and that its partnership with INDYCAR additionally includes an esports agreement that could kickoff as early as this year; and (iii) the expected future impact of implementing management strategies and the impact of other industry trends. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) difficulties, delays or less than expected results in achieving the Company’s growth plans, objectives and expectations, such as due to a slower than anticipated economic recovery and/or the Company’s inability, in whole or in part, to continue to execute its business strategies and plans; (ii) difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new product launches; and/or (iii) difficulties, delays or less than expected results in implementing the Company’s management strategies, such as due to higher than anticipated costs or delays and expenses added by the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its variants. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Games’ ability (or inability) to maintain existing, and to secure additional, licenses and other agreements with the various racing series; (ii) Motorsport Games’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Games’ business, results of operations and/or financial condition; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Games’ business, results of operations and/or financial condition; (vii) Motorsport Games’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.  

Website and Social Media Disclosure 

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website): 

Websites 

 

Social Media  

motorsportgames.com 

 

Twitter: @msportgames & @traxiongg 

traxion.gg 

 

Instagram: msportgames & traxiongg 

motorsport.com 

 

Facebook: Motorsport Gamestraxiongg 

 

LinkedIn: Motorsport Games 

 

 

Twitch:traxiongg 

 

 

Reddit: traxiongg 

 

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release. 

shares
comments
Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022

Previous article

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

32 min
2
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

1 h
3
National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

3 h
4
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

20 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

4 h
Latest news
Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market
INDY

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

22m
Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022
INDY

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022

Jul 10, 2021
Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up
INDY

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

Jul 6, 2021
Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars
INDY

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

Jul 6, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus
INDY

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

Jul 6, 2021
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

Trending Today

McLaren CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin would ‘embrace’ VW Group entry to Formula 1

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns
Formula E Formula E

FIA to slash London E-Prix energy levels after Formula E teams' concerns

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Plus

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after edging past Alex Palou on the penultimate lap of a thrilling race that validated Michael Shank's faith in the veteran Brazilian - who is discovering that there is life after Penske after all

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021

Latest news

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market
IndyCar IndyCar

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt: Calderon “on our list" of potential IndyCar drivers for 2022

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: IndyCar title still 'doable', but work needed to catch up

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: Palou is “most complete” of IndyCar’s new stars

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.