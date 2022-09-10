Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Could Penske's aversion to team orders at Portland prove costly? Next / IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Practice report

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou leads second practice from Rossi

Alex Palou set the pace in second practice for IndyCar's finale at Laguna Seca ahead of the outgoing champion’s final attempt to score a win in 2022.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou leads second practice from Rossi

Colton Herta had worked down to a 1m12.9450s in his Andretti Herta Autosport, when Graham Rahal spun his Rahal Letterman Lanigan exiting the top of the Corkscrew and stalled, causing a red flag.

Juncos Hollinger Racing’s rookie Callum Ilott delivered a 1m12.34s, then a 1m11.9899s to go top ahead of fellow rookies David Malukas and Christian Lundgaard. As in Portland, Ilott was shining at a track where he gained experience last year, and he was over three-tenths of a second clear of his nearest rival at the time.

The first of the Team Penske drivers to set a representative lap was Scott McLaughlin, who set a 1m12.6457s on his first flyer.

On the exit of Turn 9, Pato O’Ward got slightly sideways in his Arrow McLaren SP, but then got irredeemably sideways approaching Turn 10 and skated backward over the gravel and required rescuing.

The session resumed with 24mins remaining, and Romain Grosjean moved his Andretti Autosport-Honda up to second, halving Ilott’s advantage, but with 13 minutes to go, Alexander Rossi shaded Ilott’s time by a mere 0.0086s, and then out came several drivers on fresh rubber and the order started shuffling.

Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing, who topped a test here two weeks ago, claimed top spot with a 1m11.6510s effort – three-tenths quicker than Rossi. While Rossi then improved, so too did Palou, getting down to 1m11.3847s.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Colton Herta moved up to third, 0.15s behind team-mate Rossi and now ahead of rookie Rookie of the Year contender Christian Lundgaard of RLL and Simon Pagenaud.

With their final efforts Team Penske's title battlers Will Power and Josef Newgarden moved up to third and fourth.

IndyCar Laguna Seca - FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'11.3847   112.865
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'11.6920 0.3073 112.381
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 13 1'11.7183 0.3336 112.340
4 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 19 1'11.7973 0.4126 112.216
5 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'11.8497 0.4650 112.134
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'11.9192 0.5345 112.026
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 22 1'11.9463 0.5616 111.984
8 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 16 1'11.9514 0.5667 111.976
9 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 18 1'11.9899 0.6052 111.916
10 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 21 1'12.1029 0.7182 111.740
11 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'12.1568 0.7721 111.657
12 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'12.3024 0.9177 111.432
13 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'12.3337 0.9490 111.384
14 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 1'12.3532 0.9685 111.354
15 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 20 1'12.4744 1.0897 111.168
16 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 23 1'12.5186 1.1339 111.100
17 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 19 1'12.6215 1.2368 110.942
18 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 21 1'12.6457 1.2610 110.905
19 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 17 1'12.6659 1.2812 110.875
20 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 15 1'12.7757 1.3910 110.707
21 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 22 1'12.8304 1.4457 110.624
22 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'12.8597 1.4750 110.580
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 29 1'12.9890 1.6043 110.384
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'13.2065 1.8218 110.056
25 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Paretta Autosport 21 1'13.3861 2.0014 109.786
26 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 9 1'13.7735 2.3888 109.210
View full results

 

shares
comments
Could Penske's aversion to team orders at Portland prove costly?
Previous article

Could Penske's aversion to team orders at Portland prove costly?
Next article

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden: IndyCar title hopes "not over yet" despite qualifying calamity Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar title hopes "not over yet" despite qualifying calamity

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter Laguna Seca
IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Latest news

Newgarden: IndyCar title hopes "not over yet" despite qualifying calamity
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden: IndyCar title hopes "not over yet" despite qualifying calamity

Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden says 2022 title prospects are “not over yet” despite a qualifying spin that has consigned him to the back row of today's Laguna Seca finale.

Herta's F1 dream not over despite likely superlicence rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

Herta's F1 dream not over despite likely superlicence rejection

Colton Herta will not give up on his Formula 1 dream even if the FIA rejects his superlicence application, says his IndyCar race-winning father.

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Power takes record 68th pole as title rivals falter

Will Power scored a record-breaking 68th IndyCar pole for the 2022 finale at Laguna Seca, while main title rivals Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden both dropped out early in qualifying.

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou leads second practice from Rossi
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou leads second practice from Rossi

Alex Palou set the pace in second practice for IndyCar's finale at Laguna Seca ahead of the outgoing champion’s final attempt to score a win in 2022.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.