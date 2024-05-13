Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500
Juncos Hollinger Racing has revealed special liveries for Romain Grosjean and Agustin Canapino ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Photo by: Juncos Hollinger Racing
Grosjean was nicknamed 'The Phoenix' after surviving a horrific fiery crash in what was his final Formula 1 start in the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, escaping with only minor injuries.
The Frenchman's livery for his third 500 reflects the design of the mythological Phoenix. His previous two starts came with Andretti, but he is yet to reach the chequered flag, with his best result 30th in 2023.
“The Phoenix is how you take a bad experience and turn it into a good experience," said Grosjean, who drives the No. 77 for Juncos. "Obviously, my experience was in the fire, but The Phoenix is a way to say to people that they can do it. Just because you go through something brutal, it doesn’t mean that you can’t come back from it, rise from it, and reach a better level. That’s what I like about the Phoenix - it’s not the fire, it’s the rise after it.
Indy 500 Juncos Hollinger Racing livery
Photo by: Juncos Hollinger Racing
The No. 78 entry of Agustin Canapino will also be designed based on his own persona, ‘The Titan.' The Argentina-born driver earned the moniker from his home country as he became a national hero through his racing career. He made his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2023, finishing 26th after being collected in a late-race crash.
“I am incredibly proud to represent the people of Argentina, and even more proud of the nickname they have bestowed upon me,” said Canapino in a release from the team.
“The title of The Titan has grown with me as I have spent over a decade fighting for and winning championships, and it feels right to honour my nation by personifying the name during the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
The Indy 500 concludes a busy schedule in 'The Month of May' with practice sessions beginning on Tuesday ahead of Fast Friday and two days of qualifying across the coming weekend.
The race itself will take place on 26 May, a day that also sees Formula 1 contest the Monaco Grand Prix, another event that makes up part of the motorsport 'Triple Crown'.
