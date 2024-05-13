All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500

Juncos Hollinger Racing has revealed special liveries for Romain Grosjean and Agustin Canapino ahead of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Indy 500 Juncos Hollinger Racing livery

Photo by: Juncos Hollinger Racing

Grosjean was nicknamed 'The Phoenix' after surviving a horrific fiery crash in what was his final Formula 1 start in the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, escaping with only minor injuries.

The Frenchman's livery for his third 500 reflects the design of the mythological Phoenix. His previous two starts came with Andretti, but he is yet to reach the chequered flag, with his best result 30th in 2023.

“The Phoenix is how you take a bad experience and turn it into a good experience," said Grosjean, who drives the No. 77 for Juncos. "Obviously, my experience was in the fire, but The Phoenix is a way to say to people that they can do it. Just because you go through something brutal, it doesn’t mean that you can’t come back from it, rise from it, and reach a better level. That’s what I like about the Phoenix - it’s not the fire, it’s the rise after it.

Indy 500 Juncos Hollinger Racing livery

Indy 500 Juncos Hollinger Racing livery

Photo by: Juncos Hollinger Racing

The No. 78 entry of Agustin Canapino will also be designed based on his own persona, ‘The Titan.' The Argentina-born driver earned the moniker from his home country as he became a national hero through his racing career. He made his Indianapolis 500 debut in 2023, finishing 26th after being collected in a late-race crash.

“I am incredibly proud to represent the people of Argentina, and even more proud of the nickname they have bestowed upon me,” said Canapino in a release from the team.

“The title of The Titan has grown with me as I have spent over a decade fighting for and winning championships, and it feels right to honour my nation by personifying the name during the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

The Indy 500 concludes a busy schedule in 'The Month of May' with practice sessions beginning on Tuesday ahead of Fast Friday and two days of qualifying across the coming weekend. 

The race itself will take place on 26 May, a day that also sees Formula 1 contest the Monaco Grand Prix, another event that makes up part of the motorsport 'Triple Crown'.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ilott gets Indy 500 start with Arrow McLaren IndyCar team
Next article Indy 500: Schedule and how to watch the IndyCar event in 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize

NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in NASCAR Cup All-Star Race practice and qualifying

Harvick to stand-in for Larson in NASCAR Cup All-Star Race practice and qualifying

NASCAR Cup
Dover
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in NASCAR Cup All-Star Race practice and qualifying
How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR
How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour
Romain Grosjean
More from
Romain Grosjean
Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up

Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up

IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Ferrucci "returning the favour" to Grosjean in run-in during Indy GP warm-up
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean to lead second practice

IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean to lead second practice

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: VeeKay pips Grosjean to lead second practice
The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career
More from
Juncos Hollinger Racing
How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog

How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog

IndyCar
Thermal
How a university partnership is helping an IndyCar underdog
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

IndyCar
Thermal
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

Latest news

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026

F1 Formula 1
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead

Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Albon: Williams lack of performance a "realisation" of task ahead
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

WEC WEC
Spa
Peugeot claims unfair treatment in veiled BoP attack following WEC Spa

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
By Kevin Turner
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Autosport Staff
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe