IndyCar / Iowa Race 2 Race report

IndyCar Iowa: O’Ward charges to victory after Newgarden crashes from lead

Pato O’Ward clinched his second IndyCar win of the season ahead of Will Power after Josef Newgarden crashed out from the lead with an apparent car failure.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Having taken the lead on lap 85, catching polesitter Power who had to slow trying to lap Romain Grosjean, Newgarden looked set to record a dominant double at Iowa, having been peerless on Saturday’s opener.

But suddenly on lap 235, a failure at the right-rear of the car sent Newgarden spinning hard into the wall, ending his race on the spot. The Team Penske driver was able to get out of the car and was unharmed but bemused by the crash.

The caution period sent everyone into the pits, and they emerged in the order of O’Ward, who jumped ahead of Power in a previous pitstop cycle, to lead the train from the Australian, Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin.

Green flag racing resumed on lap 250 after Newgarden’s crash, with McLaughlin moving past Dixon for third, while Jimmie Johnson engaged in a tussle to the finish for fifth place with IndyCar points leader Marcus Ericsson.

Over the final stint, O’Ward eked out his gap to Power, who was doing the same to McLaughlin and Dixon, which meant the gap between the frontrunners stretched out over the closing stages.

O’Ward crossed the line 4.25s ahead of Power, as McLaughlin completed the podium another 5.2s back. Chip Ganassi drivers secured a 4-5-6 finished with Johnson allowed to stay ahead of Ericsson, despite it causing the Indy 500 winner’s championship lead to shrink to eight points over Power.

Felix Rosenqvist also produced a late charge like his Arrow McLaren SP team-mate to take seventh place ahead of top rookie David Malukas.

Andretti’s Grosjean and Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s Takuma Sato completed the top 10, with British rookie Callum Ilott a creditable 11th for Juncos Hollinger Racing ahead of Colton Herta for Andretti.

Defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou had a low-key race in 13th place, a lap down, as his recent dip in form continued for Chip Ganassi Racing.

IndyCar Iowa - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Retirement
1 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 300 1:54'23.2097    
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 300 1:54'27.4573 4.2476  
3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 300 1:54'32.6561 9.4464  
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 300 1:54'34.3596 11.1499  
5 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 300 1:54'35.5348 12.3251  
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 300 1:54'37.4437 14.2340  
7 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 300 1:54'40.8984 17.6887  
8 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 300 1:54'41.5822 18.3725  
9 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 300 1:54'42.7673 19.5576  
10 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 300 1:54'43.9422 20.7325  
11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 300 1:54'44.7027 21.4930  
12 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 299 1:54'26.4217 1 Lap  
13 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 299 1:54'40.5555 1 Lap  
14 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 299 1:54'41.3559 1 Lap  
15 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 298 1:54'32.2849 2 Laps  
16 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 298 1:54'33.9342 2 Laps  
17 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 297 1:54'40.3549 3 Laps  
18 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 296 1:54'25.7926 4 Laps  
19 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 296 1:54'31.8243 4 Laps  
20 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 296 1:54'38.9620 4 Laps  
21 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 295 1:54'26.7255 5 Laps  
22 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 294 1:54'39.5606 6 Laps  
23 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 281 1:54'30.3943 19 Laps  
24 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 235 1:31'49.2703 65 Laps Accident
25 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 117 41'24.8490 183 Laps Accident
26 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 112 39'41.2876 188 Laps Mechanical
