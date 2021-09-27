Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”
IndyCar News

IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

By:

IndyCar’s 2021 Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin believes his next steps are to finish in the top 10 in the championship and compete for Indy 500 victory.

IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

McLaughlin seemed underwhelmed with his race at Long Beach, with the caution flags disrupting his strategy, limiting his progress to 11th place having started 13th.

However, with fellow IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean eliminating himself from the Long Beach race by brushing the wall at two-thirds distance, McLaughlin clinched the Rookie of the Year title by 33 points.

“We took a little bit of a punt with the strategy at the start, staying out [under the second caution]. Would have worked out if there wasn't another quick yellow, and unfortunately there was,” McLaughlin said. “We pitted, it put us back to sort of P22, 23. After that it was all just about trying to make the most of what we had. We moved our way forward all the way to 11th.”

When it was pointed out that he had become Team Penske’s first-ever winner of the Rookie of the Year in the 42 years since its inception, McLaughlin self-deprecatingly grinned and said: “I think it just shows that Roger doesn't really employ rookies.”

“You get one shot to win this, it's a proud moment regardless,” the 27-year-old New Zealander added, having won Supercars’ equivalent accolade – the Mike Kable Young Gun Award – in 2013, before eventually becoming a three-time Supercars champion with DJR Team Penske.

“To win the Rookie of the Year, it will sit with me forever and no one can ever take it away from me.”

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

As he explained in a recent interview with Autosport, McLaughlin felt far more at one with his IndyCar in the season’s final quarter, and he regards qualifying – and in particular, understanding tyre compounds – as his Achilles’ heel.

He told the media on Sunday that for 2021 his “ultimate goal” had been “top 12, top 10 in the championship” and he was disappointed to learn that he had finished up 14th in the final standings.

But asked by Autosport what would be a realistic target for his sophomore year, he replied: “I think top 10 in the championship, I need to be pushing there. I think we've got that merit.

“I think we took a few risks on strategy the last few races because of where we were in the championship, we had nothing to lose. But it's exciting where I am and where I feel. I certainly believe in my mind that I can be right there in that top eight, really be contesting for wins and podiums more regularly.

“I've still got a lot to learn. I think next year being able to go back to all these tracks that I learnt, it's going to feel amazing.”

Read Also:

McLaughlin also won the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year title, but got a drivethrough penalty for speeding in the pitlane while appearing set for a top-six finish, meaning he ended up 20th, after qualifying fastest of the four Penske drivers in what was a bad year at the Speedway for its most legendary team.

“I'm going next year to Indy with the idea of winning,” said McLaughlin, who scored a runner-up finish at Texas Motor Speedway. “I'm going to be in a car that can win the race.

“I know I'm quick there. I know I'm quick on ovals. I feel like I've got a handle on it. It's just a matter of having a good month, building up to it – dotting my Is, crossing my Ts, not speeding in pitlane. That really hampered me. I think we were on for a top five.

“I was infatuated with the Bathurst 1000 before I won it. Now I'm infatuated with the Indy 500. With my wife, I'll watch old Indy 500s on telly, YouTube videos, watch anything. I just will be infatuated with it until I go good there and get a result. Certainly I want to get there next year.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”

Previous article

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast

9 h
2
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

4 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

5 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton’s top 10 F1 wins ranked: British GP, German GP and more

3 h
5
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

10 h
Latest news
IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022
INDY

IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

7m
Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”
Video Inside
INDY

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”

3 h
Pagenaud to leave Penske and join Meyer Shank Racing in 2022
INDY

Pagenaud to leave Penske and join Meyer Shank Racing in 2022

5 h
Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th
INDY

Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th

9 h
Palou already setting sights on retaining IndyCar title next year
INDY

Palou already setting sights on retaining IndyCar title next year

10 h
Latest videos
2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights 04:45
IndyCar
11 h

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights

Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets” Long Beach
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”

Pagenaud to leave Penske and join Meyer Shank Racing in 2022
IndyCar

Pagenaud to leave Penske and join Meyer Shank Racing in 2022

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

Scott McLaughlin More
Scott McLaughlin
The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect
IndyCar

The "character-building" lessons of IndyCar's rookie champion-elect

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023
IMSA

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus
Supercars

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Russian GP not only its weather forecast

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Hamilton’s top 10 F1 wins ranked: British GP, German GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton’s top 10 F1 wins ranked: British GP, German GP and more

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes made the “blind faith” call that won Hamilton his 100 milestone at Sochi

Red Bull: Verstappen's Russian GP podium "like a victory"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Verstappen's Russian GP podium "like a victory"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie Plus

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indycar rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in Indycar for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular team-mate Mauro Martini's passion for racing

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority Plus

The two key areas where Dixon needs to re-assert his authority

OPINION: Having been Chip Ganassi Racing's IndyCar focal point for the best part of a decade, Scott Dixon has been so far outgunned by new team-mate Alex Palou in 2021. After finishing behind the Spaniard at his traditional happy hunting ground at Mid-Ohio, Dixon has work to do to assume his traditional position in the team and the standings

IndyCar
Jul 6, 2021
The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far Plus

The winners and losers of IndyCar 2021 so far

At the halfway point in the 2021 IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels?

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Plus

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, he explained his tactics

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Rookie of the Year McLaughlin targets Indy 500 win in 2022

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s IndyCar title triumph “as big as it gets”

Pagenaud to leave Penske and join Meyer Shank Racing in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud to leave Penske and join Meyer Shank Racing in 2022

Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta "didn't think we had a shot at winning" Long Beach from 14th

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.