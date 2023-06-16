IndyCar Road America: Rossi quickest in first practice for McLaren
Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi set the fastest time in opening practice as the IndyCar Series got its first taste of the recently-resurfaced Road America on Friday afternoon.
Rossi topped the 75-minute session around the fabled 4.048-mile road course with a best lap of 1m41.779s, with times massively faster than last year’s pace thanks to the track’s first full resurface which took place last October and November, since 1995.
It also meant that tyre squeal from the natural understeer characteristics of the Dallaras was audible over the sound of their engines in several of its long-radius corners.
Alex Zanardi’s all-time fastest race lap of 1m41.874s was dipped under after half an hour of running by David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing) with 1m41.865s.
Rossi beat that with 1m41.779s for the fastest time on primaries, as teams then switched to the softer alternates with a dozen minutes remaining. Both of the top two drivers took part in the test here last week.
The anticipated improvements on red tyres didn’t materialise, however, with Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) the fastest on those, lapping in 1m41.948s for third, just ahead of team-mate Scott Dixon, who produce a late 1m41.954s.
McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was fifth fastest, ahead of Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren), Colton Herta (Andretti Autoport), Marcus Armstrong (CGR) and Graham Rahal (RLL).
David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
“It’s super-smooth, like a dancefloor out there but grippy,” reported Rosenqvist of the new surface. “We weren’t happy with the reds, so the hards could be pretty strong here because it’s so grippy and it’s a long lap.”
Scott McLaughin was the fastest Penske driver down in 15th, just ahead of team-mates Josef Newgarden and Will Power.
Santino Ferrucci had a big spin at Canada Corner and quipped over the radio: “I think we can say the car is a bit nosey.”
Series returnee Ryan Hunter-Reay was 22nd for Ed Carpenter Racing, 1.35s off the pace but ahead of five drivers in his first road course IndyCar session for over 18 months.
Dario Franchitti’s qualifying track record of 1m39.866s will be tested in qualifying tomorrow at 12:55pm local time.
IndyCar Road America - FP1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|14
|1'41.7790
|141.978
|2
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|16
|1'41.8652
|0.0862
|0.0862
|141.858
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|16
|1'41.9486
|0.1696
|0.0834
|141.742
|4
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|18
|1'41.9544
|0.1754
|0.0058
|141.734
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|15
|1'41.9778
|0.1988
|0.0234
|141.701
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|1'42.0426
|0.2636
|0.0648
|141.611
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|18
|1'42.0534
|0.2744
|0.0108
|141.596
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|15
|1'42.0633
|0.2843
|0.0099
|141.583
|9
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|13
|1'42.0789
|0.2999
|0.0156
|141.561
|10
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|1'42.2146
|0.4356
|0.1357
|141.373
|11
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|17
|1'42.3731
|0.5941
|0.1585
|141.154
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|14
|1'42.4372
|0.6582
|0.0641
|141.066
|13
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|17
|1'42.4680
|0.6890
|0.0308
|141.024
|14
|Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|22
|1'42.5097
|0.7307
|0.0417
|140.966
|15
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|14
|1'42.5799
|0.8009
|0.0702
|140.870
|16
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|12
|1'42.6013
|0.8223
|0.0214
|140.840
|17
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|15
|1'42.7382
|0.9592
|0.1369
|140.653
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|15
|1'42.8418
|1.0628
|0.1036
|140.511
|19
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|13
|1'42.8773
|1.0983
|0.0355
|140.462
|20
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|18
|1'43.0304
|1.2514
|0.1531
|140.254
|21
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|17
|1'43.0679
|1.2889
|0.0375
|140.203
|22
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|17
|1'43.1368
|1.3578
|0.0689
|140.109
|23
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|18
|1'43.1707
|1.3917
|0.0339
|140.063
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|24
|1'43.2036
|1.4246
|0.0329
|140.018
|25
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|14
|1'43.2368
|1.4578
|0.0332
|139.973
|26
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|17
|1'43.3655
|1.5865
|0.1287
|139.799
|27
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|15
|1'43.4092
|1.6302
|0.0437
|139.740
|View full results
