IndyCar reveals 2024 schedule, the Milwaukee Mile returns

There is a significantly different look on the calendar that remains comprised of 17 events, along with the additional $1m challenge non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club on 24 March.

The changes include Texas Motor Speedway being dropped from the schedule, ending an annual trip that dates back to 1997. That loss won’t see a downsize in oval events, though, as the series returns to Milwaukee, with the venue hosting a doubleheader as the penultimate round on Labour Day weekend.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labour Day-weekend IndyCar Series doubleheader beginning in 2024,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation.

“We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

The season kicks off on 10 March on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. The next points-paying race will arrive on 21 April with the Grand Prix of Long Beach, followed by a trip to Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on 28 April.

A five-week stretch begins 11 May with the only race held on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which includes qualifying (18-19 May) and the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on 26 May. Similar to this year, there is an immediate turnaround on the Streets of Detroit, Michigan on 2 June. A visit to Road America caps off the run on 9 June.

Laguna Seca, which held the season finale in each of the last two years – and three of the last five – moves off its September date to 23 June. It will mark the first time in 21 years the 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit hosts an IndyCar event in June.

Sebastien Bourdais won on IndyCar's most recent visit to Milwaukee in 2015 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt

Trips to Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course (7 July), a doubleheader – one being a Saturday night race – at Iowa Speedway (13-14 July), followed by the series’ only trip outside of the United States happening on the Streets of Toronto (21 July), wrap things up before the break for the Summer Olympics.

A furious run to the finish features five races – including three on ovals – in five weeks, beginning with the 1.25-mile oval formerly known as Gateway hosting a Saturday night contest on 17 August.

Portland International Raceway gets bumped up a week from the Labour Day weekend it held each of the past two years, now set for 25 August. The Milwaukee doubleheader will be held on 31 August and 1 September, ahead of the new finale on the reconfigured street circuit in Nashville on 15 September.

The new 2.17-mile, seven-turn circuit in Nashville still incorporates the iconic Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge but adds views of the Country Music Hall of Fame and world-famous Honky Tonk Row.

As previously announced, the 2024 season awards ceremony will also take place in Music City, on Monday 16 September at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

“The upward trajectory of the IndyCar Series is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

“With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end.

“The growth of IndyCar is palpable. Combined with the efforts of our teams and partners, the 2024 championship will be the perfect showcase for our drivers as we continue to build on our reach and popularity.”

Alex Palou is the reigning champion heading into 2024 with Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

For the sixth consecutive season, NBC Sports will be the exclusive home for IndyCar coverage in the United States. There will be 12 events, including the exhibition event at The Thermal Club, showcased on NBC, which marks the first time in 20 years the IndyCar schedule has featured three consecutive years of double-digit events on network television.

The continued presence comes after the 2023 IndyCar season became the most watched on record, averaging a Total Audience Deliver (TAD) of 1.32 million viewers. It also marked the third consecutive year of viewership growth across NBC Sports platforms, including a record audience streaming IndyCar on Peacock.

Additionally, Peacock remains a signature part of the coverage, with two exclusive races to be streamed in 2024 – Toronto for the third year in a row and Milwaukee (race one) for the first time. Peacock will continue to simulstream all races airing on television and remain the home to all practices, qualifying and Indy NXT races.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will continue to broadcast all IndyCar races live throughout 2024.

“2023 was a record-breaking season for the IndyCar Series,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said.

“For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six racetracks.

“IndyCar remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports. We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St. Pete.”

Start times for the 2024 events will be announced at a later date.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2024 IndyCar series schedule

Date Venue TV Sunday 10 March Streets of St. Petersburg US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 24 March The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 21 April Streets of Long Beach US: USA Network, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 28 April Barber Motorsports Park US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Saturday 11 May Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road course) US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Saturday 18 May Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 19 May Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 26 May Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Oval) US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 2 June Streets of Detroit US: USA Network, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 9 June Road America US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 23 June WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca US: USA Network, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 7 July Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Saturday 13 July Iowa Speedway Race 1 US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 14 July Iowa Speedway Race 2 US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 21 July Streets of Toronto US: Peacock UK: Sky Sports Saturday 17 August World Wide Technology Raceway US: USA Network, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 25 August Portland International Raceway US: USA Network, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Saturday 31 August Milwaukee Race 1 US: Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 1 September Milwaukee Race 2 US: USA Network, Peacock UK: Sky Sports Sunday 15 September Streets of Nashville US: NBC, Peacock UK: Sky Sports