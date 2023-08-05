Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson sets fastest time in drenched second practice
IndyCar / Nashville News

IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding

IndyCar has postponed the qualifying session for its Nashville round due to a flooded track after heavy rain and has rescheduled it for 6:15pm ET.

Charles Bradley
By:
Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Rain showers caused a delay to the second free practice session earlier, which eventually ran for 30 minutes, after which it rained again and left more standing water around the 2.1-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit.

Marcus Ericsson topped the session for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Ed Carpenter's Rinus VeeKay.

IndyCar qualifying was due to start at 2:45pm ET but it quickly became evident that conditions wouldn’t improve sufficiently to run in its planned window.

The worst of the rain has passed through now, but more is scheduled to arrive later this evening, and IndyCar is planning to get its three-round knockout system in before those heavy showers arrive.

It has also cancelled its final practice session, that was due to run from 5:25-5:55pm.

Rain had earlier cancelled Indy NXT qualifying, and the grid for that race on Sunday morning will be set by championship order.

shares
comments

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson sets fastest time in drenched second practice
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race

Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race

IndyCar
Nashville

Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race Newgarden plans to “make some magic” in Nashville IndyCar race

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe