IndyCar Nashville: Qualifying delayed due to rain and flooding
IndyCar has postponed the qualifying session for its Nashville round due to a flooded track after heavy rain and has rescheduled it for 6:15pm ET.
Rain showers caused a delay to the second free practice session earlier, which eventually ran for 30 minutes, after which it rained again and left more standing water around the 2.1-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit.
Marcus Ericsson topped the session for Chip Ganassi Racing ahead of Ed Carpenter's Rinus VeeKay.
IndyCar qualifying was due to start at 2:45pm ET but it quickly became evident that conditions wouldn’t improve sufficiently to run in its planned window.
The worst of the rain has passed through now, but more is scheduled to arrive later this evening, and IndyCar is planning to get its three-round knockout system in before those heavy showers arrive.
It has also cancelled its final practice session, that was due to run from 5:25-5:55pm.
Rain had earlier cancelled Indy NXT qualifying, and the grid for that race on Sunday morning will be set by championship order.
